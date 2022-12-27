Read full article on original website
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve
Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Underutilized again Saturday
Gobert notched nine points (3-3 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 116-104 loss to Detroit. Gobert returned from a one-game absence but continued to be a non-factor, especially on the offensive end. From an outsider's perspective, all is not well in Minnesota right now. The team has simply not been able to incorporate Gobert, highlighted by the fact he has attempted fewer than eight shots in five of his past six games. The hope is that they get things figured out at some point, although time is certainly not on their side.
CBS Sports
On LeBron James' birthday, what's the trade destination to present if the Lakers don't move to improve?
LeBron James is many things, but subtle isn't one of them. "I'm a winner, and I want to win," James said after his Los Angeles Lakers fell to 14-21 on Wednesday. "And I want to win and give myself a chance to win and still compete for championships." Right now, that isn't happening with the Lakers. Despite his offseason promise to be a "caretaker" of LeBron's legacy, Lakers president Rob Pelinka has not yet traded the team's two available first-round picks to surround James with talent. When a reporter asked James if the recent injury suffered by Anthony Davis would make the team less likely to do so, he told that reporter to ask Pelinka.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Back on injury report
Nurkic is probable for Friday's game against Golden State due to right calf soreness. Nurkic has been able to play in his team's last three contests since returning from a calf injury, so he appears to be in a good place to suit up Friday evening. The Blazers should provide confirmation of his availability closer to tipoff.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Joe Ingles: Sneaky double-double Friday
Ingles contributed 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds and 10 assists across 24 minutes during Friday's 123-114 victory over the Timberwolves. Ingles had easily his best game as a Buck, compiling a sneaky double-double during his 24 minutes. With Jrue Holiday (illness) sidelined, Ingles assumed the role of chief playmaker, something he did quite often during his time with the Jazz. Nights like this are unlikely to come around all too often but if you can catch him at the right time, he could have some value as an assists streamer.
CBS Sports
No. 2 UConn falls to No. 22 Xavier for Huskies' first loss of season, leaving just two undefeated teams
Another team fell from the ranks of the undefeated as No. 2 UConn went on the road to No. 22 Xavier and lost in decisive fashion 83-73 Saturday. The Musketeers pulled off the upset after leading for the majority of the game and closed out the win with its largest margin of lead late to bring home the 10-point win in front of a rowdy Xavier crowd at the Cintas Center. The result leaves just two teams in college hoops -- Purdue and New Mexico -- still undefeated.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kentucky falls from Top 25 And 1 as John Calipari critics grow louder
John Calipari entered this season under more pressure than he's ever faced from Kentucky fans because he A) lost to Saint Peter's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March, B) produced the worst season in modern UK history two years ago, C) hasn't made a Final Four since 2015, and D) still has just one national title in 13 years at UK despite regularly enrolling recruiting classes that rank tops nationally.
CBS Sports
No. 22 New Mexico takes 13-0 record to Wyoming
No. 22 New Mexico is off to its best start in 55 years at 13-0 as it heads into its Mountain West game Saturday against Wyoming in Laramie, Wyo. The Lobos (13-0, 1-0 MWC) are chasing the 1967-68 squad that started 17-0 before finishing 23-5 and ranked No. 6 in the final Associated Press poll.
CBS Sports
Crowley leads Southern Miss over Appalachian State 76-70
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) Austin Crowley scored 30 points to lead Southern Mississippi over Appalachian State 76-70 on Saturday. Crowley added five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (13-2). DeAndre Pinckney had 14 points and five boards. Felipe Haase scored 13. The Mountaineers (7-8) were led by Christopher Mantis with 13 points....
CBS Sports
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Questionable vs. Patriots
Cracraft (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against New England, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Cracraft was unable to participate in Miami's first two practice sessions this week, but he returned in a limited capacity Friday and will have a chance to suit up in Week 17. If he remains out, Braylon Sanders could see some playing time once again.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Generates assist in win
Karlsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators. Karlsson helped out on a Reilly Smith tally in the second period. While Karlsson has no goals in his last eight games, he's picked up six assists in that span to salvage some value for fantasy managers. The 29-year-old continues to be a solid playmaker on the second line with seven tallies, 19 helpers, 72 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 39 contests.
CBS Sports
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State score: No. 4 Jayhawks erase double-digit deficit, escape after controversial finish
Kansas dug its way out of a 15-point deficit at home on Saturday to open up Big 12 play with a dramatic come-from-behind win over Oklahoma State thanks to some stifling late defense, clutch shots and maybe some questionable officiating with the game on the line. The No. 4 Jayhawks...
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Outside of rotation
Barton has been a DNP-Coach's Decision across the past two games. Barton has struggled after being traded from Denver to Washington during the offseason. The veteran is shooting just 37.1 percent from the field and has the worst point differential on the team (-11.4 per 100 possessions). It's not clear if he'll re-enter the rotation, and the front office may look to unload him at the deadline.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive rebounding effort
Adams registered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors. Adams is not known for his scoring ability, as he scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 15 and surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time in the current month, but he continues to feast on the glass. He's pulled down at least 10 boards in five consecutive games and is averaging a robust 9.8 rebounds per contest in the current month. In fact, the veteran big man is averaging a career-best 10.5 rebounds per contest in the current campaign.
CBS Sports
Chong Qui leads Purdue Fort Wayne's win over Youngstown St.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) Damian Chong Qui scored 24 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Youngstown State 76-71 on Saturday. Chong Qui shot 9 for 15 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Mastodons (10-5). Jarred Godfrey scored 11 points and added eight rebounds and six assists. Anthony Roberts was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.
CBS Sports
Sanders scores 17 as Cal Poly beats CS Northridge 67-57
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) Kobe Sanders scored 17 points as Cal Poly beat Cal State Northridge 67-57 in a Big West Conference opener on Thursday night. Sanders shot 5 of 9 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line for the Mustangs (7-6). Alimamy Koroma added 13 points and five rebounds, while Chance Hunter scored 11.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Finds twine Saturday
Smith scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators. Smith wrapped up December with a goal, his eighth marker in 15 outings this month. He also had four assists, though he took a minus-4 rating. The 31-year-old winger has 18 tallies and 10 helpers in 39 contests this season, giving him a very good chance of earning his fifth 20-goal campaign by the end of the year. He's added 102 shots on net and a plus-3 rating.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Brayden Point: Nets 20th for sixth straight season
Point scored a goal in regulation and in the shootout in a 2-1 win over the Rangers on Thursday. It was his 20th of the season. He wired a low shot that deflected off Igor Shesterkin's blocker at 5:32 of the third period. Point is riding a three-game, four-goal streak and has 35 points in 34 games overall. He continues to sit third in team scoring behind Nikita Kucherov (51) and Steven Stamkos (39). It's the sixth consecutive season that Point has hit the 20-goal mark.
CBS Sports
Aaliyah Edwards becomes first UConn player with 20 points, 20 rebounds in a game since Maya Moore
The shorthanded No. 8 UConn Huskies went home with a 72-47 win over the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays on Wednesday and Aaliyah Edwards had herself a career night in the process. The junior forward became the the first UConn player with 20 points and 20 rebounds since Maya Moore in 2010.
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: Returning to practice
The Bills announced Thursday that Benford (oblique) has been designated for a return to practice from IR. Benford landed on IR after suffering an oblique injury Thanksgiving versus the Lions, but he's now eligible to retake the field as early as Monday's game against Cincinnati. The rookie sixth-round pick has a 21-day practice window where he can be evaluated without counting against the active roster.
