A$AP Ferg, Dave East, Dapper Dan and More Join DJ Webstar for His 12th Annual Harlem Holiday Toy Drive

Historically, the spirits industry is not diverse. Women of color are definitely underrepresented in this industry. Garnett Phillip, who is of Trinidadian and Ethiopian ancestry, completely defies all the odds by swiftly operating in this field and is truly an inspiration to many Black women who wish to enter this industry. With over 20 years of hospitality experience, Garnett has become a distinguished and forward-thinking entrepreneur, business strategist, and a powerhouse in the New York City area and beyond by opening The Rogers Garden [www.instagram.com/therogersgarden], the hottest bar in Brooklyn, and the Rum Bar [www.instagram.com/therumbk], which will officially open during the first quarter of 2023. Garnett is truly unstoppable! Her main goal is to spread her message by teaching history to people in her community with a strong emphasis on rum and tradition, a special niche. This mission is accomplished through Garnett’s “Rum Talks,” which collaborates with well-known experts in the rum world for a show suitable for all rum lovers or those looking to learn more about this particular spirit.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO