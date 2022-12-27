A$AP Ferg, Dave East, Dapper Dan and More Join DJ Webstar for His 12th Annual Harlem Holiday Toy Drive

Read full article on original website
NYS Music
New Notorious B.I.G. Interactive Statue in Brooklyn Pays Tribute to the Hip Hop Great
The Notorious B.I.G.’s larger than life aura is being commemorated with an alluring statue of the hip hop legend. A nine-foot tall interactive build of the fabled rapper aptly tittled, “Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings,” has been erected in Clumber Corner Park in DUMBO. The statue features Biggie in his trademark Coogi sweater and crown as he gazes down at the city.
sheenmagazine.com
The Rum Girl Garnett Phillip Takes Over Brooklyn Through Tradition
Historically, the spirits industry is not diverse. Women of color are definitely underrepresented in this industry. Garnett Phillip, who is of Trinidadian and Ethiopian ancestry, completely defies all the odds by swiftly operating in this field and is truly an inspiration to many Black women who wish to enter this industry. With over 20 years of hospitality experience, Garnett has become a distinguished and forward-thinking entrepreneur, business strategist, and a powerhouse in the New York City area and beyond by opening The Rogers Garden [www.instagram.com/therogersgarden], the hottest bar in Brooklyn, and the Rum Bar [www.instagram.com/therumbk], which will officially open during the first quarter of 2023. Garnett is truly unstoppable! Her main goal is to spread her message by teaching history to people in her community with a strong emphasis on rum and tradition, a special niche. This mission is accomplished through Garnett’s “Rum Talks,” which collaborates with well-known experts in the rum world for a show suitable for all rum lovers or those looking to learn more about this particular spirit.
Pop Smoke’s Brooklyn Mural Vandalized
A massive mural honoring the late Pop Smoke was vandalized earlier this week. On Wednesday (Dec. 28), photos of the damage surfaced online. The mural, located in the slain rapper’s hometown of Brooklyn, was found with the words “Woo K” spray painted in black across the portrait.More from VIBE.comFunko Pop! Shares Notorious B.I.G 'Born Again' Album Figure'Hip Hop Homicides' Will Debut With Pop Smoke EpisodePolice Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn Woman According to the photos, it doesn’t appear that the vandals damaged the actual image of his smiling face. The initial tribute was created by Hattas Public Murals in July of 2020,...
Wendell Pierce Verbally Assaulted During ‘Death Of A Salesman’ Performance
During a Tuesday (Dec. 27) night performance of iconic stage play Death Of A Salesman, Wendell Pierce was forced to break character in an attempt to reason with a riotous, disorderly woman. The incident occurred at the Hudson Theatre in New York City and was captured on video by several patrons on social media. One attendee praised Pierce for how he handled the distracting ordeal. “That Wendell Pierce is one of the great actors of his generation should hardly be a secret. But tonight, in the middle of his electrifying performance as Willy Loman in Arthur Miller’s DEATH OF A SALESMAN,...
tripstipsandtees.com
NYC Eats: Katz’s Deli
For over 100 years, New Yorkers and tourists have been savoring the corned beef and pastrami at Katz’s Deli. Established in 1888, this legendary eatery is one of NYC’s oldest and most popular delis. So if you are traveling to New York, eating here is a MUST!. Katz’s...
3 Great Pizza Places In New York City That You Should Try
New York City is known for many things - but one of the most iconic is its pizza. With its unique combination of thin crusts, classic toppings, and Neapolitan-style pies, NYC is home to some of the best pizzas around!
In Style
That Cute Coach Bag Actually Comes With a Rich History
New York really is a concrete jungle in which dreams become reality. It’s where artists are born and brands are established, both of which stem from the city’s contagious energy. Among the most famous labels bred in Manhattan is the fashion brand Coach New York, otherwise known as Coach or the Original American House of Leather.
pix11.com
Community angry over big rig Harlem truck stop
Big rig trucks could soon be rolling onto West 145th Street in Harlem for a new truck depot. Big rig trucks could soon be rolling onto West 145th Street in Harlem for a new truck depot. Good Riddance Day held in Times Square. Wednesday was Good Riddance Day in Times...
bkreader.com
East New York 7th Graders Head to Finals of National STEM Competition With Subway Safety Idea
A group of seventh graders from East New York are heading to the finals of a national STEM competition, thanks to their unique idea for making the New York City subway system safer. On Dec. 15, Samsung announced that Liberty Avenue Middle School was one of ten state finalists in...
This New York Restaurant Is Among Guy Fieri's Favorites In State, New Report Says
A restaurant known for its crispy fried chicken and award-winning apple pies is one of Guy Fieri's favorite eateries in New York, according to a new report from Mashed. The website shared its list of the best restaurants featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" in all 50 states on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
‘Scream 6’ being set in NYC is a very terrifying sign for the city
The last person Mayor Eric Adams wanted to see on a New York City subway train is Ghostface. But when Paramount announced that the upcoming film “Scream VI,” out March 10, would be set right here in New York City, the poster depicted the masked serial killer staring out of an MTA car window, knife in hand, with the ominous tagline “New York. New Rules.” Replied everybody in the five boroughs: “Just what the MTA needs — another deranged slasher.“ “Scream” is seizing a tense moment when New York’s rising crime is the talk of the nation. So, after 26 years of killing...
Which NYCHA buildings have no heat or hot water?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City residents in several NYCHA buildings were without heat or hot water on Thursday, according to the city’s housing website. The reported outages are affecting hundreds of tenants at complexes in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, as of Thursday afternoon: New York City residents who live in an NYCHA development […]
Black Creators Denied Perks Compared to White Counterparts Call Out Racism in ‘Gifting’ Space
Black content creators on social media are calling out the disparity between the gifts and perks they receive as compared to their white counterparts. Antoni Bumba is a lifestyle creator with nearly 1 million followers on TikTok, NBC News reports. After deciding to share an apartment with a fellow content creator in New York City, the roomies decided to reach out to PR companies to receive free items they could generate new content around.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry found dead in New York
The body of a Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry was found with a slashed throat in Harlem, New York, last week in a crime spree. Reports are that the body of 60-year-old Henry was found on Friday, December 23, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park. It...
Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino
The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official. For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.
NBC New York
NYC Mom Run Over in Front of Kids Had Turned Own Pain Into Life Mission to Help Self, Others
A Queens community is reeling over the SUV attack on -- and subsequent stabbing of -- a 41-year-old self-described "confidence cultivator" and domestic abuse survivor who turned her traumatic experience into a mission to help others, along with herself. Sophia Giraldo, of Flushing, was allegedly intentionally mowed down by her...
thepositivecommunity.com
Bed-Stuy Winter Wonderland
In celebration of Small Business Saturday, Bed-Stuy Gateway Business Improvement District (BID) hosted its annual ribbon-cutting ceremony launching their Winter Wonderland Holiday Marketplace. On hand for the festivities were US Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, NY State Assemblywoman Stefani Zinerman; NYC Councilman Chi Osse, BID Chair Joyce Turner, BID Vice Chairperson Marcia Melendez, and Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce CEO Randy Peers. Bed-Stuy Gateway BID Executive Director Dale Charles shared her excitement about a new evergreen tradition for the community saying, “This couldn’t be possible without the guidance and generous support of Wells Fargo.”
Black Owner of a Liquor Brand Launched to Great Acclaim Then Lost It All — Here’s How He Made a Multi-Million-Dollar Comeback
Disclaimer: This story has been republished with permission from Entrepreneur.com. Jackie Summers, founder of Jack From Brooklyn, Inc. and its widely acclaimed Sorel Liqueur, knows what it takes to make a comeback. Summers says he was the only licensed Black distiller in the U.S. post-Prohibition in 2012, and when he...
Inside The Lavish New York Trump Home Selling For $26.5 Million
Since 1878, the townhouse at 10 East 64th Street in New York City has entertained and housed noteworthy and notorious socialites in its five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. Now it’s looking for a new owner since the passing of its previous occupant, Ivana Trump. The Upper East Side abode...
