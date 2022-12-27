ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

46-car pileup on Ohio highway leaves 4 dead

A pileup of at least 46 vehicles on a highway in Ohio has left four people dead and many more injured, officials said, amid a massive winter storm that has pummeled the region with blizzard conditions and dangerously cold temperatures. The Ohio State Highway Patrol tweeted on Friday afternoon that it was on the scene…
