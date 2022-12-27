Read full article on original website
impact601.com
Marsha Jean Sellers
Marsha Jean Sellers, 74 of Ellisville, MS passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at the her residence in Ellisville, MS. She was born Tuesday, August 10, 1948 in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Friday December 30, 2022 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral...
impact601.com
Emma Louise Nix
Emma Louise Ferguson Nix, 96, of Ellisville, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Comfort Care Nursing Center in Laurel, Mississippi. She was born Wednesday, August 25, 1926, in Ovett, Mississippi. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Walters Cemetery in Ellisville,...
impact601.com
Helen Frazier Horton Hal
Helen Frazier Horton Hall was born March 23, 1945 in Tunica, Mississippi. She went to be with Jesus on December 23, 2022. She was a resident of Laurel, MS. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Sharon. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. She had an out-going personality and never met a stranger.
impact601.com
William Paul Bourgeois
William Paul Bourgeois went to be with Jesus on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at his home in Laurel, MS. He was 76 years old. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. He was born December 19, 1946 in...
impact601.com
Robbie Elaine Merrill
Visitation will be held from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m., with services at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Hickory Grove Church of God for Mrs. Robbie Elaine Merrill, age 71, of New Augusta. Mrs. Merrill passed from this life on December 27, 2022 at her residence. She was born on December 11, 1951.
WDAM-TV
Jones County judges sworn in
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The installation of judiciary and county officials in Jones County took place Thursday. Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson, Chancery Court Judge Billie Graham and County and Youth Court Judge Wayne Thompson took the oath of office alongside District Attorney Brad Thompson and County Attorney Risher Caves.
impact601.com
Charles A. Thigpen
Charles A. Thigpen, 77 of Bay Springs, MS passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in Bay Springs, MS. He was born Tuesday, May 1, 1945, in Bay Springs, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, from 10:00AM until 11:00AM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs in Bay Springs, MS. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 11:00AM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs, MS. Burial will follow in Bay Springs City Cemetery. Bro. James Sprayberry will officiate.
WDAM-TV
Lamar County awaiting the drawing back of the alcohol curtain
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanks to a recently-passed referendum, Lamar County residents will no longer have to cross the line into Forrest or Marion counties to obtain their beer and wine. Businesses like Piggly Wiggly in Lumberton are optimistic about the future, now that the county is no longer...
WTOK-TV
Meridian police chief responds to criticism
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Police Chief Deborah Young addressed some of the criticism she has heard ever since she assumed the job. “I endured a lot of criticism. I heard that I am not qualified for the position. I still come in and do what I am supposed to do. I am still learning. This is a position, that when you are placed as a police chief, you learn. I am still learning. I work hard at what I do. These officers work hard at what they do. Being the first female as the police chief has been very challenging. I still come in, I push forward, and keep doing what I need to do. I think it may have been difficult for some people to accept that a female is now in this type of this position. I am not the face they thought that should be here, but I’m here,” said Young.
WDAM-TV
Sumrall has narrowed alcohol ordinance down to 3 options
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Board of Aldermen have compiled three different ordinances for consideration regarding alcohol sales in the town. One ordinance mirrors that of Lamar County, while the other two address concerns of locals and board members, including curfews on sales and potential punishment for ordinance infractions.
hottytoddy.com
MHP Responds to Seven Fatal Wrecks on MS Highways Over Christmas Weekend
Seven people died on Mississippi highways during the Christmas weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began Friday at 6 a.m. and ended at midnight on Monday. Troopers issued 5,294 citations, made 80 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 160 crashes resulting in 36...
deltanews.tv
The City in Mississippi Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. VFDs respond to fire at home of State Rep. Scoggin
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple Jones County fire departments responded to a structure fire at the Ellisville home of Mississippi State Representative Donnie Scoggin on East Pine Street. According to Scoggin, a heat lamp started the fire around 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The flames then moved into the attic...
WDAM-TV
3 dogs rescued from afternoon house fire in Hattiesburg; 1 rushed to vet care
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Corinne Street. According to HFD Assistant Chief Chris Carr, the department received a call about the fire around 1 p.m. Five fire engines arrived at the scene, according...
WTOK-TV
Long time Good Morning Meridian anchor passes away
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK is sad to report the passing of a former WTOK anchor and reporter. Alexia Rushing anchored Good Morning Meridian from November 1980 to September 1994. Before that, she worked in radio at WOKK. Rushing continued to have a lasting impact on communities through her work...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Police Dept. adds new officers
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department added two more officers to the force in December. Ishay Naylor and Vernice Haddox graduated last week from the University of Southern Mississippi Southern Regional Public Safety Institute, located at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg. The new officers begin patrolling the streets of...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg family loses home in Christmas Eve fire
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - “We were gone only 20 minutes, and by the time we got back, the first thing I saw was Toby getting pulled from the house,” said Eli Bayless. This is a father’s worst nightmare on Christmas Eve. “We spent the night in...
WTOK-TV
Car crashes into home near Quitman, suspect sought
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarke County Sheriff Department is searching for Tyler Mashburn, believed to be involved in a wreck early Tuesday morning. According to Sheriff Todd Kemp, the incident started on North Jackson Avenue in Quitman. The call came in to 911 about the individual brandishing a weapon.
Two more arrested after shooting injures woman in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men were arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a woman in Jones County. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies executed a search warrant on Thursday afternoon at a home on Smith Chapel Road, which was the scene of a shooting on Tuesday. Edward […]
wtva.com
MHP investigated seven fatal crashes during Christmas weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) investigated seven fatal crashes during the Christmas holiday enforcement period which began on Friday and ended Monday. The seven fatal crashes resulted in seven deaths in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clark, Marion and Pearl River counties. The Attala County crash happened...
