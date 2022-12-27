Read full article on original website
Marsha Jean Sellers
Marsha Jean Sellers, 74 of Ellisville, MS passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at the her residence in Ellisville, MS. She was born Tuesday, August 10, 1948 in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Friday December 30, 2022 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral...
William Paul Bourgeois
William Paul Bourgeois went to be with Jesus on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at his home in Laurel, MS. He was 76 years old. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. He was born December 19, 1946 in...
Helen Frazier Horton Hal
Helen Frazier Horton Hall was born March 23, 1945 in Tunica, Mississippi. She went to be with Jesus on December 23, 2022. She was a resident of Laurel, MS. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Sharon. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. She had an out-going personality and never met a stranger.
Emma Louise Nix
Emma Louise Ferguson Nix, 96, of Ellisville, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Comfort Care Nursing Center in Laurel, Mississippi. She was born Wednesday, August 25, 1926, in Ovett, Mississippi. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Walters Cemetery in Ellisville,...
Charles A. Thigpen
Charles A. Thigpen, 77 of Bay Springs, MS passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in Bay Springs, MS. He was born Tuesday, May 1, 1945, in Bay Springs, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, from 10:00AM until 11:00AM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs in Bay Springs, MS. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 11:00AM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs, MS. Burial will follow in Bay Springs City Cemetery. Bro. James Sprayberry will officiate.
Robbie Elaine Merrill
Visitation will be held from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m., with services at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Hickory Grove Church of God for Mrs. Robbie Elaine Merrill, age 71, of New Augusta. Mrs. Merrill passed from this life on December 27, 2022 at her residence. She was born on December 11, 1951.
Jones County judges sworn in
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The installation of judiciary and county officials in Jones County took place Thursday. Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson, Chancery Court Judge Billie Graham and County and Youth Court Judge Wayne Thompson took the oath of office alongside District Attorney Brad Thompson and County Attorney Risher Caves.
Meridian police chief responds to criticism
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Police Chief Deborah Young addressed some of the criticism she has heard ever since she assumed the job. “I endured a lot of criticism. I heard that I am not qualified for the position. I still come in and do what I am supposed to do. I am still learning. This is a position, that when you are placed as a police chief, you learn. I am still learning. I work hard at what I do. These officers work hard at what they do. Being the first female as the police chief has been very challenging. I still come in, I push forward, and keep doing what I need to do. I think it may have been difficult for some people to accept that a female is now in this type of this position. I am not the face they thought that should be here, but I’m here,” said Young.
Lamar County awaiting the drawing back of the alcohol curtain
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanks to a recently-passed referendum, Lamar County residents will no longer have to cross the line into Forrest or Marion counties to obtain their beer and wine. Businesses like Piggly Wiggly in Lumberton are optimistic about the future, now that the county is no longer...
Sumrall has narrowed alcohol ordinance down to 3 options
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Board of Aldermen have compiled three different ordinances for consideration regarding alcohol sales in the town. One ordinance mirrors that of Lamar County, while the other two address concerns of locals and board members, including curfews on sales and potential punishment for ordinance infractions.
Lucedale parade to kick-off Mardi Gras season in Mississippi
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mardi Gras season in Mississippi will again be kicked off by Lucedale in 2023. The Lucedale Carnival Association (LCA) is back for its seventh year hosting a ball, parade and family fun day during Mardi Gras season. “We just want to rejuvenate Mardi Gras in Lucedale. We brought it here […]
MHP Responds to Seven Fatal Wrecks on MS Highways Over Christmas Weekend
Seven people died on Mississippi highways during the Christmas weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began Friday at 6 a.m. and ended at midnight on Monday. Troopers issued 5,294 citations, made 80 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 160 crashes resulting in 36...
Judge William Andrews appointed as Special Judge for Lamar County Court
Retired Lamar County Court Judge William E. “Billy” Andrews III will return to the County Court bench as a special judge. Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an order on Dec. 27 appointing Judge Andrews, who is a Senior Status Judge, to serve as a Special Judge for Lamar County Court until Gov. Tate Reeves makes an appointment to fill the judicial vacancy on the County Court. The vacancy was created by the Governor’s appointment of Lamar County Court Judge Brad A. Touchstone to a vacancy on the Fifteenth Circuit Court. Judge Anthony Mozingo will retire from the Fifteenth Circuit Court on Dec. 31, 2022.
Seven fatalities in holiday crashes
Seven Mississippi families saw tragedy over the Christmas holidays as their family members were victims of fatal crashes in the state. That’s according to the Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period Summary released Tuesday morning from the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The period started at 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23...
Mayor addresses criticism after 15 homicides this year
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 2022 has been a challenging year in Meridian as crime continues to be a concern for residents, businesses and law enforcement. Meridian Police investigated 17 homicides in 2021 and are near that number for this year. Mayor Jimmie Smith addressed the current homicide numbers for this...
The City in Mississippi Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Human remains discovered in Meridian
Authorities are looking into the discovery of human remains in Meridian. According to the Scotty Ray Report, Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the remains were found in the 200 block of 3rd Ave Thursday afternoon. Cobler told Ray that the body showed no signs of trauma.
Family loses everything in house fire
City Arborist Andy Parker said it’s a service city leaders have offered for nearly two decades that aims to make the Hub City more eco-friendly. Laurel business to offer NYE celebration for third year. Updated: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST. |. While the city may have dropped...
Long time Good Morning Meridian anchor passes away
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK is sad to report the passing of a former WTOK anchor and reporter. Alexia Rushing anchored Good Morning Meridian from November 1980 to September 1994. Before that, she worked in radio at WOKK. Rushing continued to have a lasting impact on communities through her work...
Man dead from weather exposure in south Mississippi
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The winter weather left one man dead in south Mississippi. According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), a motorist found a 57-year-old transient man dead Monday morning near Highway 26 and Interstate 59 in Poplarville. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said the...
