ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

PROSPECTS: Korchinski Leads Blackhawks Prospects in Points

The Canadian defenseman recorded three assists in two games throughout the tournament. In the second and third day of actions, Sweden and Canada both took on Germany and came out victorious fighting for the top spot of the Group A division of the competition. F Victor Stjernborg, Sweden. In the...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Sabres take on the Bruins after Okposo's hat trick

Buffalo Sabres (17-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Boston Bruins after Kyle Okposo recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Boston is 28-4-3 overall with a 6-3-1...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Orr, Chara to take part in 'unique' puck drop at Winter Classic

BOSTON -- Bobby Orr will be "throwing out" the first puck to kick off the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday, NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer revealed Wednesday morning. Orr will be joined by a host of other former Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox as part of the festivities surrounding the annual Winter Classic outdoor game (2 p.m. ET; TNT, TVAS, SN).
BOSTON, MA
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Sharks

Opening a three-game road trip in the Golden State, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (11-17-7) will play David Quinn's San Jose Sharks (11-19-6) on Thursday night. Game time at the SAP Center is 10:30 p.m. ET. After this game, the Flyers will visit the LA Kings on Saturday and the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

MTL@FLA: Game recap

SUNRISE - The Canadiens leave Florida on a low note after losing 7-2 against the Panthers at FLA Live Arena. The Habs made their second stop in Florida in less than 24 hours after facing the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. Goaltender Sam Montembeault and forwards Mike Hoffman and Evgenii...
FLORIDA STATE
NHL

All Aboard the Gus Bus

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Goaltenders are notoriously weird. Generally superstitious with an air of just plain oddity, it's understandable that a player who willingly stops speeding rubber hockey pucks with his body might be a little bit…eccentric. Filip Gustavsson prefers to be what he dubs 'a boring goalie.' No...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

LA Kings @ Colorado Avalanche: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Colorado Avalanche:. Where: Ball Arena (Denver, CO) Avalanche: 19 - 12 - 2 (40 pts) Kings: 20 - 12 - 6 (46 pts) Sean Durzi is set to appear in his 100th career NHL game tonight. In doing so, Durzi can become the 11th defenseman from the 2018 NHL Draft class to reach such mark.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for violating collective bargaining agreement

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that it has fined the Toronto Maple Leafs' organization $100,000 for the team's travel to St. Louis on Dec. 26, 2022. This team activity was in violation of Article 16.5(b) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players' Association.
NHL

PREVIEW: Panthers look to slow down streaking Hurricanes

The Florida Panthers will look to slow down the hottest team in the NHL when they wrap up their back-to-back with a matchup against the streaking Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Friday. While the Panthers enter the matchup riding high on the heels of a dominant 7-2 win over...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

TENACIOUS.

Andrew Mangiapane played one of his best games of the season in Wednesday's win over the Kraken. Early in the first period, a colleague leaned over in the press box and declared - rather convincingly - that Andrew Mangiapane was "going to get one." Impossibly... he didn't. But honestly, that...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

3 things learned at Day 4 of World Juniors

Friday is the fifth day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Finland 3, Latvia 0. Sweden 3, Czechia 2 (OT) United States 5, Switzerland 1. Canada 11, Austria 0. What We...
NHL

Colorado's Steady 'Cog'

Andrew Cogliano on the longevity of his impressive career and sharing his veteran insight as the Avs continue to battle injuries. Just the second player to play in 700-consecutive games to start their career. Co-Rookie of the Year for the 2007-08 season. A free-agent just one time. 1,171 games to date still leaving a nightly impact at age 35. If there's anything more impressive than those stunning statistics is veteran center of the Colorado Avalanche Andrew Cogliano's humility and character.
COLORADO STATE
NHL

NHL Buzz: MacKinnon could return for Avalanche on Saturday

Letang out for Penguins against Devils; Wahlstrom, Holmstrom placed on IR by Islanders. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Nathan MacKinnon could return for the Avalanche against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN, ALT, ESPN+, SN NOW). The...
COLORADO STATE
9&10 News

Detroit visits Pittsburgh after Rasmussen’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -203, Red Wings +168; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Michael Rasmussen’s two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy