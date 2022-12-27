Read full article on original website
Packers Sign Rocket-Fast Receiver Melton, Place Lowry on IR
If the Green Bay Packers reach the playoffs and progress deep enough into the postseason, Dean Lowry could be designated for return.
CBS Sports
Terrell Owens, Cowboys reportedly unable to agree on contract details
The Dallas Cowboys have been checking out their options for reinforcements at wide receiver, but they will not get any from the legendary Terrell Owens. Despite reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had been in contact with Owens about a possible return, the two sides could not come to an agreement. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Owens wanted more money from the team, and the contract talks fell apart.
Sporting News
Week 17 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Tyler Allgeier, Mark Andrews, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
If you're still in the running for a fantasy football championship, chances are you have at least one start 'em, sit 'em question that's keeping you up at night. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your Week 17 fantasy lineup decisions.
CBS Sports
Cowboys at Titans: Time, how to watch, live stream, key matchups, prediction for 'Thursday Night Football'
With just two weeks left in the regular season, every game takes on added importance. Sometimes, though, that is more true for one team than the other. The Thursday Night Football game between the Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys is one such game. No matter what happens on Thursday night, the Titans will be playing for the AFC South title against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18. But after they defeated the division rival Philadelphia Eagles last week, this game has taken on some added importance to the Cowboys. If they win out and the Eagles lose out, Dallas wins the NFC East. So, this game means a heck of a lot more to Dallas than it does to Tennessee. You don't need to look much further than the teams' respective injury reports to see that.
CBS Sports
Bills' backup QB Case Keenum offered Josh Allen this odd deal to get him to to slide more
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and his backup Case Keenum is willing to go to great lengths to protect him. Earlier this season, Keenum made a deal with Allen in hopes of getting the star quarterback to slide more often when running the ball.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Today: Week 17 preview: Injuries, start/sit calls for every game
Stop me if you've heard this one before, but Thursday Night Football was pretty boring. It could have been worse, actually -- I thought it would be with Joshua Dobbs starting unexpectedly for the Titans, but he ended up being a more viable option than Malik Willis, at least. The fill-in running backs didn't do much, with Hassan Haskins scored just 7.3 PPR points while Malik Davis had just 8.2 points; even Ezekiel Elliott posted a pretty ho-hum 9.7 points despite the Cowboys easy win.
Ekeler's Edge: J.J. Watt announces retirement, Chargers clinch playoff berth & more 'Fantasy This-or-That'
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Fresh off a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football, Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler sits down with Matt Harmon to talk about returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and discusses the news of J.J. Watt retiring at the end of this season.
Pro Football Talk reports potential Sean Payton-Tom Brady teamup is NFL's 'worst-kept secret'
Yeah, sure, okay. We’re weeks away from the start of the 2023 NFL coaching carousel, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported Tuesday that the “worst-kept secret” around the league is rumors of a potential teamup between Sean Payton and Tom Brady — with the New Orleans Saints.
Report hints at Eagles’ likely QB choice for Week 17
The Philadelphia Eagles are not giving much away when it comes to their quarterback for Week 17, but some players may have sent a clear indication of where things are headed. Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, returned to practice this week, albeit on a limited basis, raising the possibility... The post Report hints at Eagles’ likely QB choice for Week 17 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills' Josh Allen on Bears' Justin Fields: ‘He's a Special Talent'
Josh Allen on Justin Fields: 'He's a special talent' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bills quarterback and MVP candidate Josh Allen got his first regular-season look at Justin Fields during the Bears-Bills game on Christmas Eve. Fields didn't rush for an abundance of yards, as he has in past...
J.J. Watt gifts Cardinals rookie a signed jersey
Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Jesse Luketa got out of wisdom teeth surgery to Watt's retirement news. Luketa wanted a jersey and no amount of post-op recovery was going to stop him from asking.
Could Higgins or Hopkins be possibility for Bears in 2023?
The Bears traded for Chase Claypool at the NFL trade deadline partly because of the weak free-agent wide receiver class. The hope is that Claypool and Darnell Mooney will become a potent one-two punch for quarterback Justin Fields. That plan, as of this moment, remains theoretical. The Bears still need...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 17, 2022: Model says start Cam Akers, sit Kirk Cousins
Championship week has arrived for Fantasy owners everywhere, so the need for the most accurate Week 17 Fantasy football rankings is clearly magnified. With championships on the line, there are tough calls to make when setting your Week 17 Fantasy football lineups. Can players such as Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams be trusted against an elite San Francisco defense that's giving up just 15.3 points per game?
Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 17
The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants (8-6-1). The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
NFL fines Allen Lazard for savage troll against Dolphins
Allen Lazard mocked several Miami Dolphins players on Sunday after he took them all out with one block, and the gesture wound up costing the Green Bay Packers wide receiver some money. Lazard was fined $10,609 for violating the NFL’s taunting rules, according to Pro Football Talk. Lazard made an awesome play late in the... The post NFL fines Allen Lazard for savage troll against Dolphins appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football: Week 17 injury updates from Jalen Hurts to Kenneth Walker and more
It sure seems like the Derek Carr era in Las Vegas is over. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that Carr would not start Week 17's game against the 49ers, and Carr is going to "step away" from the team for the final two games, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
CBS Sports
NFL 2022 MVP watch: Patrick Mahomes pulls away from the field, Joe Burrow overtakes Jalen Hurts at No. 2
Just two weeks remain in the 2022 NFL regular season, so we are back with the second-to-last edition of our MVP watch poll. As per usual, our panel of 10 voters each submitted the top five names on their early MVP ballots, and those ballots were tabulated using a weighted points system to determine the leader. A first-place vote was worth five points, a second-place vote worth four points, a third-place vote worth three, a fourth-place vote worth two, and a fifth-place vote worth one.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 17 Running Back Rankings: How should you replace Derrick Henry and Tony Pollard?
Before we get to my Week 17 running back rankings, here are my thoughts on six of the biggest questions about the position this week:. How should you replace Derrick Henry, Tony Pollard?. Two top-12 running backs missing the Fantasy championship is not at all ideal, but that's the situation...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Fant (knee) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Last week, Fant missed the first two sessions before capping it as limited and entering the weekend with a questionable designation. He ended up starting and leading Seattle tight ends in snap share (55 percent), and while he scored a TD among his two catches, he ranked behind Colby Parkinson in targets, 4-3. With Will Dissly (knee) going on IR on Tuesday, Fant is the likely candidate to handle most of the team's TE reps moving forward, assuming he's able to suit up on game days.
CBS Sports
Titans' Bud Dupree: Moves to injured reserve
The Titans placed Dupree (pectoral) on injured reserve Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. After departing last weekend's matchup versus Houston with a pectoral injury, Dupree has since found himself on Tennessee's injured reserve, where he'll be sidelined for at least the next four games. Given the plethora of injuries to the Titans' linebacker corps, Tarell Basham, Monty Rice, Andrew Adams and Rashad Weaver figure to operate as the team's starters Thursday night against Dallas.
