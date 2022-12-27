With just two weeks left in the regular season, every game takes on added importance. Sometimes, though, that is more true for one team than the other. The Thursday Night Football game between the Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys is one such game. No matter what happens on Thursday night, the Titans will be playing for the AFC South title against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18. But after they defeated the division rival Philadelphia Eagles last week, this game has taken on some added importance to the Cowboys. If they win out and the Eagles lose out, Dallas wins the NFC East. So, this game means a heck of a lot more to Dallas than it does to Tennessee. You don't need to look much further than the teams' respective injury reports to see that.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO