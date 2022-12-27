Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Terrell Owens, Cowboys reportedly unable to agree on contract details
The Dallas Cowboys have been checking out their options for reinforcements at wide receiver, but they will not get any from the legendary Terrell Owens. Despite reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had been in contact with Owens about a possible return, the two sides could not come to an agreement. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Owens wanted more money from the team, and the contract talks fell apart.
Davante Adams responds as Derek Car reportedly leaves Raiders amid demotion: 'The reason why I came here'
With Derek Carr out as starting quarterback, the Las Vegas Raiders are moving on without him in the locker room. Meanwhile, his Raiders teammates including close friend Davante Adams have responded to the news. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham was taking over for...
thecomeback.com
Jeff Saturday makes shocking QB decision
It would be safe to say that Nick Foles looked pretty terrible on Monday night. Head coach Jeff Saturday’s solution to that problem is to give America more Nick Foles. The former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback looked dreadful in the dreadful Indianapolis Colts loss, completing 17 of 29 passes for only 143 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Colts' Jim Irsay 'reluctantly' extended Frank Reich in 2021; Jeff Saturday not expected back
Jim Irsay‘s experiment to replace Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday has not gone well. The Colts won their first Saturday-coached game but have lost five straight, with the past two outings being the low point in a wildly disappointing season. Irsay has repeatedly said he will keep Chris Ballard on as GM, but the team’s head-coaching situation will be in the spotlight.
Report hints at Eagles’ likely QB choice for Week 17
The Philadelphia Eagles are not giving much away when it comes to their quarterback for Week 17, but some players may have sent a clear indication of where things are headed. Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, returned to practice this week, albeit on a limited basis, raising the possibility... The post Report hints at Eagles’ likely QB choice for Week 17 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
J.J. Watt gifts Cardinals rookie a signed jersey
Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Jesse Luketa got out of wisdom teeth surgery to Watt's retirement news. Luketa wanted a jersey and no amount of post-op recovery was going to stop him from asking.
saturdaytradition.com
Jack Plummer, former Purdue quarterback, announces ACC transfer destination
Jack Plummer, who spent 4 seasons on the Purdue roster before transferring to Cal, hit the transfer portal once more after the 2022 season. On Wednesday, via a Twitter post, he announced his latest stop: Louisville, where he’ll reunite with Jeff Brohm. Plummer initially signed with Purdue out of...
CBS Sports
Titans' Bud Dupree: Moves to injured reserve
The Titans placed Dupree (pectoral) on injured reserve Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. After departing last weekend's matchup versus Houston with a pectoral injury, Dupree has since found himself on Tennessee's injured reserve, where he'll be sidelined for at least the next four games. Given the plethora of injuries to the Titans' linebacker corps, Tarell Basham, Monty Rice, Andrew Adams and Rashad Weaver figure to operate as the team's starters Thursday night against Dallas.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Fant (knee) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Last week, Fant missed the first two sessions before capping it as limited and entering the weekend with a questionable designation. He ended up starting and leading Seattle tight ends in snap share (55 percent), and while he scored a TD among his two catches, he ranked behind Colby Parkinson in targets, 4-3. With Will Dissly (knee) going on IR on Tuesday, Fant is the likely candidate to handle most of the team's TE reps moving forward, assuming he's able to suit up on game days.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Practices in limited fashion
Hinton (hamstring) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. After not practicing in any capacity the past two weeks while sitting out a win over the Cardinals and a loss to the Rams, Hinton has now turned in a pair of limited practices to begin Week 17 prep. Fellow receivers Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) have joined Hinton as limited participants in both of the Broncos' first two practices of the week, but since those two played in the Christmas Day loss to Los Angeles, they both appear to be good bets to suit up Sunday in Kansas City. Hinton, on the other hand, may need to graduate to full participation at Friday's practice to prove his injury is behind him and guarantee his availability for Sunday.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Trysten Hill: Placed on IR
The Cardinals placed Hill (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday. Hill was carted off the field during the Cardinals' Week 16 loss to Tampa Bay, but he was deemed day-to-day after being diagnosed with a knee sprain. It's unclear if the issue worsened since the diagnosis, or Arizona is simply being cautious. Either way, Hill will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, as Arizona has already been eliminated from the playoffs. He'll end the season with 13 total appearances (seven with Arizona and six with Dallas), totaling 12 tackles and one sack across 224 defensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Chris Streveler: Returns to Jets' practic squad
Streveler reverted to the Jets' practice squad Friday. After being elevated from the practice squad for the second time this season in Week 16, Streveler came on in relief of a struggling Zack Wilson in last Thursday's 19-3 loss to the Jaguars. While playing 30 snaps on offense, Streveler completed 10 of 15 attempts for 90 yards while carrying nine times for 54 yards. Given Wilson's over the previous two weeks, he might have lost out on the starting job to either Streveler or Joe Flacco for the team's Week 17 game in Seattle if Mike White (ribs) wasn't available, but White has since received medical clearance and is in line to direct the offense this Sunday, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. According to Cimini, Flacco is in line to serve as White's top backup, while Wilson will be a healthy inactive. The Jets could choose to bring Streveler back from the practice squad as a third option at quarterback, given that he provides an element of mobility that neither White nor Flacco offers.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Comes down with illness
Conner missed Wednesday's walk-through session due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Conner has been a workhorse for Arizona's backfield over the last six games, racking up 130 touches for 605 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns during that span. An illness is keeping him off the practice field to start Week 17 prep, but he'll have two more chances to mix into drills Thursday and Friday and avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's visit to Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Practice window begins
The Giants announced Thursday that McKinney (hand) has been designated for a return to practice from the reserve/non-football injury list, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Coach Brian Daboll said Monday he doesn't expect McKinney to return in time for Sunday's contest against the Colts, but it's encouraging to see the safety at least resume practicing. New York will have a 21-day window to evaluate McKinney's health, and he can be fully activated at any point during that stretch.
CBS Sports
Braves' Eli White: Dealt to Atlanta
White (wrist/knee) was traded by the Rangers to Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. After being designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday, White will now have to try and carve a role for himself in Atlanta. The 28-year-old outfielder's season was cut short in mid-June due to wrist and knee injuries, though he wasn't very productive while healthy -- he slashed just .200/.274/.305 through 117 plate appearances. Given the underwhelming season Eddie Rosario had in 2022, it's possible he and White compete for time in left field.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jordan Davis: Takes step forward Thursday
Davis (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's practice estimate. Although Davis upgraded from limited Wednesday to full participation Thursday, Philadelphia's first two sessions of Week 17 prep were both walkthroughs, and the 336-pounder has yet to clear all the necessary protocols for head injuries that would eventually allow him to suit up New Year's Day against New Orleans. Expect Friday's injury report to provide further clarification regarding Davis' weekend availability.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jordan Mason: Likely to regain No. 2 RB role
San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Mason is "doing great" in his recovery from a tight hamstring, per David Lombardi of The Athletic. Mason played in last Saturday's win over Washington but was limited to special teams. Tyrion Davis-Price took over the backup RB role behind Christian McCaffrey in that contest, but Mason is expected to again work behind McCaffrey in Week 17 now that he is showing improvement. Mason had been very effective in his previous three games prior to Saturday, tallying 171 rushing yards on 23 carries.
CBS Sports
49ers' Nick Bosa: Sits out practice will illness
Bosa didn't participate in the 49ers' practice Wednesday due to an illness, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The 49ers haven't provided word on the nature or severity of Bosa's ailment, though it's at least a positive development that the illness came near the start of the week rather than closer to Sunday's contest against the Raiders. The ability (or lack thereof) of Bosa to return to practice over the next two days should provide clarity about his chances to take the field in Las Vegas.
