jocoreport.com
Raymond “Shot” Jefferson Barbee
Raymond “Shot” Barbee, 60, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on December 27, 2022 following a brief illness. Funeral Services will be 2:00PM-Monday, January 2, 2023 at Rose and Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson, NC. Burial will follow in Harnett Devotional Gardens, Dunn, NC. Mr. Barbee was born...
jocoreport.com
Pias B. Jernigan
Raleigh, NC: Mr. Pias B. “P.B.” Jernigan, age 82, of Rand Road, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh surrounded by his loving family. Funeral Services will be held-3:00 PM Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Benson. Officiating will be Rev. Greg Jenks and Mr. Ronald Hudson. Burial will follow in Banner’s Chapel Advent Christian Church Cemetery in Benson.
jocoreport.com
Howard Lentis “H.L.” Sorrell, Jr.
Howard Lentis “H.L.” Sorrell Jr., aged 84, of Coats, NC passed away in the presence of his loving family at the Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, NC on December 27th. H.L. was born on March 16, 1938 to the late Howard Lentis and Maude Penny Sorrell. He was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Stephenson; brothers, Billy, Willie Joe, and Don Sorrell. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Madeline Gayle Johnson; his daughter, Lenee Sorrell Smith and husband John Blair “J.B.” of Fuquay, NC; his son, Dr. Howard Bryan Sorrell and wife Elizabeth of Virginia Beach, VA.: his grandchildren- Blair and Edwin Smith and Ethan and Austin Sorrell; his brother Keith and wife Linda; his sisters Betty Lou Sorrell and Opal Coats.
jocoreport.com
Doris Game “Tootsie” Lucas
Doris Game “Tootsie” Lucas, age 73, of Selma passed away December 27, 2022 at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. She was born March 2, 1949 to the late Robert Thurman Game and Doris Overman Game and was also preceded in death by a sister Jewel Ricketts. Left to...
jocoreport.com
Mary Jane Harrell
Mary Jane Tucker Harrell, 87, of Clayton passed away on December 25th at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Luke and her favorite companion, Dixie, a loving, fuzzy lapdog. She leaves behind daughter Kay Harrell Taylor and husband Glenn Taylor of Clayton, NC, daughter Tucker Harrell Wagner and husband Erich Wagner of Broomfield, CO, and grandchildren Leslie (née Taylor) and Scott Schwartz, Matthew and Rebecca Taylor, Ethan Wagner, and Rowan Wagner. She was also a beloved great grandmother to Emma Kay Schwartz.
jocoreport.com
18 Year-Old Indicted For Murder Of Johnston County Store Clerk
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A Grand Jury has indicted an 18 year-old man on murder, kidnapping, and robbery charges. Alexander Leon Herrera of Thunder Ridge Drive, Garner was indicted this month by a Grand Jury in Smithfield for the murder of William Hayden Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick, age 19, was working November...
jocoreport.com
Johnston’s Unemployment Rate Falls To 3.4 Percent
RALEIGH – Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 92 of North Carolina’s counties in November, increased in four, and remained unchanged in four. Edgecombe County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.3 percent while Buncombe and Orange Counties each had the lowest at 3.0 percent. Johnston County’s rate was at 3.4 percent, down from 3.5 percent in October.
jocoreport.com
Young Mother Dies In Johnston County Wreck
ANGIER – The State Highway Patrol says speed was a contributing factor in a fatal single vehicle accident in western Johnston County. The wreck was reported Friday, Dec. 23rd at 2:16am on NC Highway 210 near Caitlin Drive, west of McGee’s Crossroads. Authorities said Shaquira Hall, age 30,...
jocoreport.com
Report: Sister Interfered With Police Chase As They Pursued Her Brother
SELMA – Two siblings landed in jail after a bizarre chase through the Selma city limits. Ty-Quan Kamil Dublin, age 24, of Selma and his sister, Ty-Niasa Dublin, age 22, of Smithfield are facing charges. It started around 10:30pm Sunday, Dec. 18th when a Selma police officer saw Ty-Quan...
jocoreport.com
JCSO Investigating Drive By Shooting
ARCHER LODGE – One person was injured in a drive by shooting reported at 12:39am Tuesday. Authorities responded to a 911 call in the 13200 block of Buffalo Road reporting a shooting. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said a 22 year-old man sustained a minor wound to his...
jocoreport.com
Accident Victim Breaks Into Home As Family Flees To Safety, Report Says
MICRO – A Johnston County family fled into the woods after a woman they did not know, and armed with a handgun, broke into their home. It happened after the suspect wrecked her car. The bizarre chain of events started around 11:00pm Tuesday. Authorities believe Carol Long Tramell, age...
jocoreport.com
Man Dies In House Fire
HARNETT COUNTY – Firefighters discovered a deceased person inside a burning home. The fire was reported at 9:44am Tuesday at 19 Andrea Court, Sanford, in western Harnett County. On Wednesday, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said they had identified the victim as Kyle Rankin, age 28, of the same address.
jocoreport.com
Ex-Employee Arrested For Extortion, Cyberstalking
SELMA – A former employee at a Selma animal hospital has been charged with extortion and cyberstalking. Eduardo Figueroa, age 40, of S. Sussex Drive, Smithfield was arrested December 14 at his residence by Smithfield Police. Stolen medical records from the animal hospital were also recovered at his home, police said.
jocoreport.com
Victim Shot During Altercation, Arrest Made
NEWTON GROVE – One person is in jail and another in the hospital as the result of a southern Johnston County shooting. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded Dec. 23rd around 9:50pm to 390 Thornton Road, Newton Grove. First responders found Qwandrick Rashad Oates,...
jocoreport.com
Passenger Arrested, Driver Sought Following Two County Chase
CLAYTON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a motorist who eluded authorities during a two county chase. The pursuit occurred December 20th. A deputy traveling on NC Highway 42 West of Clayton attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding. The driver refused to pull over and accelerated to speeds between 80 and 100 mph.
jocoreport.com
$700,000 Lottery Win Makes For “Very Merry Christmas”
RALEIGH – Donna Denton of Wilson “went out for a biscuit” on Friday and came home with a $700,000 prize. “We had a very Merry Christmas,” said Denton. “This made Christmas a little happier.”. Denton bought her $10 Triple 777 ticket from the Fremont Food...
jocoreport.com
80 Pounds Of Marijuana And $20,000 Cash Seized During Search Warrant
CLAYTON – Clayton Police said they were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress and found evidence of suspected drug trafficking. Around 12:00pm Monday, December 26th, officers were dispatched to a residence at 548 Atwood Drive to the possible break-in. Upon arrival, Clayton officers discovered the two alleged suspects had left the area. No entry was made into the residence by the suspects.
jocoreport.com
Cost Of Police Station Expansion More Than Doubles
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield taxpayers will pay more than double the cost of an initial bid to construct a 3,650 square foot addition to the Police Station on South Fifth Street. In March 2021, the low bid of $784,571.74 was awarded to APR Restoration & Commercial Development. Town Engineer Bill Dreitzler said at the time the bid would include architectural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, structural and civil design, and the construction of an additional parking lot.
jocoreport.com
Food Processing Plant Could Create 96 Jobs
SMITHFIELD – In a 6-to-0 vote, a rezoning request has been approved for a food processing plant near Smithfield. The Smithfield Town Council approved a December 6 request to rezone a 9.04 acre site on Gulf Stream Court from Light Industrial to Heavy Industrial manufacturing. Steven Sanderson with Sanderson...
