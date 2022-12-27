Howard Lentis “H.L.” Sorrell Jr., aged 84, of Coats, NC passed away in the presence of his loving family at the Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, NC on December 27th. H.L. was born on March 16, 1938 to the late Howard Lentis and Maude Penny Sorrell. He was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Stephenson; brothers, Billy, Willie Joe, and Don Sorrell. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Madeline Gayle Johnson; his daughter, Lenee Sorrell Smith and husband John Blair “J.B.” of Fuquay, NC; his son, Dr. Howard Bryan Sorrell and wife Elizabeth of Virginia Beach, VA.: his grandchildren- Blair and Edwin Smith and Ethan and Austin Sorrell; his brother Keith and wife Linda; his sisters Betty Lou Sorrell and Opal Coats.

