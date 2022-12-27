Danai Gurira Reveals Ryan Coogler’s ‘Kung-Fu’ Plan for Okoye’s Post-‘Wakanda Forever’ Future

Following Kevin Feige‘s big summer blowout at SDCC ’22, Marvel Studios’ 2023 streaming slate seemed incredibly ambitious and full. Secret Invasion, Season 2 of Loki, Echo, Ironheart and Agatha: Coven of Chaos were set to be spread out from Spring to Winter, making 2023 Disney +’s most Marvel-ous year to date. No official updates to the streaming slate were given at D23, but as the year has progressed, the possibility that the slate might shift has begun to become realistic. Rumors that Echo might be delayed seemed to be confirmed by showrunner Marion Dayre and that show’s connection to Daredevil: Born Again may lead to other shows being bumped around. In the past, it was Disney’s practice to send out a preview of the upcoming year’s slate to members of the media who would be covering their projects, but given the ongoing impact of COVID on those projects, it’s become difficult for the company to make long-term plans. In the absence of that, fans are left to take what they can find online and right now, that means conflicting information even from official sources.

