Danai Gurira Reveals Ryan Coogler’s ‘Kung-Fu’ Plan for Okoye’s Post-‘Wakanda Forever’ Future

RUMOR: Marvel Studios Chasing Academy Award-Winning Actress for Major Role in ‘Captain America: New World Order’
Captain America: New World Order has made more than its fair share of news lately as rumors of its plot have gotten fans excited about the possibilities for the 2024 film. The plot is heavily rumored to involve the discovery of Adamantium on the corpse of Tiamut, the Celestial who had been growing inside Earth and was killed in Eternals. If that’s the case, Sam Wilson’s first theatrical outing as Captain America is shaping up to be a wild ride as it will see Sam and a group of heroes foil some sort of villainous plot to obtain the Adamantium hatched by Harrison Ford‘s Thaddeus Ross, Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ CIA Director Valentina Allegre de Fontain and Tim Blake Nelson‘s Leader. Now, a spicy new rumor sure to be a YouTube pundit pleaser has another villain joining the fray and Marvel Studios has an Oscar-winning actress in mind for the role.
‘Black Panther 2’ Director Opens Up on How They Chose T’Challa’s Death in the MCU
Chadwick Boseman left a legacy behind like no other and there was no simple task for Ryan Coogler and his crew to continue it with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. They made the difficult choice to have his character T’Challa pass on. Yet, the biggest challenge was how they’d decided to tackle this sensitive topic and they only knew that they wanted to explore “the transformative quality of grief and trauma” as revealed in an interview with New York Times.
RUMOR: Ben Affleck in Talks With Marvel Studios for an Upcoming Role
Ben Affleck has gone through quite the journey when it comes to superhero or franchise films. The actor has made quite the name for himself throughout his directorial and acting career, but it seems he may still be interested in revisiting a new role within an established franchise. A new rumor is making the rounds online that hints at Ben Affleck potentially taking on a role in an upcoming Marvel Studios project and it’s quite an interesting one: he may be in talks to tackle the role of Dario Agger according to @MyTimetoShineH.
‘RRR’ Team Will Join Los Angeles IMAX Special Screening in Person in January
Global smash hit “RRR” is returning to theaters. IndieWire can exclusively reveal that stars N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan are set to join writer-director S.S. Rajamouli and composer M.M. Keeravaani at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles for a special IMAX screening event of “RRR” on Monday, January 9. Variance Films, Beyond Fest, and American Cinematheque jointly announce the presentation, which finds the film’s leads, director, and composer taking the stage together in North America for the first time. India opted to submit “Chhello Show” over breakthrough Indian Telugu-language action-adventure epic “RRR” as its representative for the 2023 Best International...
TVLine Items: She Said on Peacock, Stan Lee Documentary and More
Peacock is going on the record: She Said will be available exclusively on the streamer beginning Friday, Jan. 6. The Universal Pictures movie stars Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) and Zoe Kazan (The Plot Against America) as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, “who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation — a story that shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever,” per the official synopsis The film is based on Twohey and Kantor’s New York Times bestseller She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story...
Deleted Marvel Studios UK Tweet Adds Further Confusion to MCU’s 2023 Releases
There have been many stories on what exactly the future has in store for Marvel Studios’ 2023 slate. We have quite a few projects initially mapped out with Secret Invasion, Echo, Loki’s second season, Ironheart, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Disney+. That is all on top of three films that would find their way into theaters throughout the year. Many have been worried about Marvel Studios trying to push out too much with rumors even hinting that they are rescheduling their approach.
New ‘The Flash’ Merchandise Reveals First Look at Batman’s Batwing
Superhero films are more than just the pure cinematic experience, as they also come with quite a few merchandises for fans of all ages. Ironically, these products end up spoiling quite a bit more than they should, as they tend to find themselves online much earlier than expected. That is especially the case with projects that end up getting delayed further back leading to the current situation of The Flash merch revealing our first look at Michael Keaton‘s new Batwing.
Rian Johnson Shares His One Regret with ‘Glass Onion’
After a long wait, Glass Onion has finally arrived. The official first sequel to Knives Out continues the story of Benoit Blanc, a genius detective that finds himself stranded on a curious trip with some of the most influential people to tackle an unlikely murder mystery. Director Rian Johnson once...
The Top 10 Worst Movies of 2022
It’s that time of year – time to cringe at the top cinematic disasters that disappointed us the most in the last 12 months. These are the films that made us want to burn down the movie theatre and never look back. We highly recommend avoiding these at all costs, unless you’re a psychopath with a fiery love for burning money.
George R.R. Martin Discusses Statuses of Future ‘Game of Thrones’ Spin-Offs
When it comes to major stories in the television industry in 2022, one of the most notable was the triumphant return of the Game of Thrones franchise. House of the Dragon was a marquee hit for HBO this Autumn and is still part of the conversation as award season approaches. With the fantasy franchise back in the good graces of the public zeitgeist, questions are being asked about what else is in store for the universe. In his latest blog entry, author George R.R. Martin provided some updates on the status of the world of Game of Thrones on HBO.
New ‘Doctor Strange 2’ BTS Image Reveals Scratched Cameo was Filmed
We’ve come to learn over the months after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ release that the film originally had many more cameos planned besides the already great additions we got. Among the many Illuminati members was the fact that Daniel Craig was going to play the role of Balder the Brave, a Thor stand-in for the multiversal group. We know that he couldn’t join the production and they ended up adding John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic.
Marvel Studios Developing a Pair of Follow-ups to ‘Werewolf By Night’ (Rumor)
Marvel Studios has had to learn and adjust on the fly over the past two years as they’ve rolled out streaming content onto Disney Plus. The first batch of streaming series was greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the second wave of series was, according to social media, too long and too short all at once. Part of the adjustment to that criticism was the evolution of Special Presentations, two of which debuted to leave reviews late this year and, it seems, Marvel Studios is going with the old axiom of “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it” when it comes to those.
‘Knives Out’ Director Already Started Work on ‘Glass Onion’ Sequel
After a long wait and $450M+ investment by Netflix, the first sequel to Knives Out has finally been released on the streaming platform. Glass Onion offers another exciting murder mystery starring Daniel Craig as the lovable detective Benoit Blanc. This time around, he finds himself stuck on a Greek island where things slowly start to unravel over an unlikely gathering of friends.
Conflicting Information Casts Uncertainty on Marvel Studios 2023 Streaming Slate
Following Kevin Feige‘s big summer blowout at SDCC ’22, Marvel Studios’ 2023 streaming slate seemed incredibly ambitious and full. Secret Invasion, Season 2 of Loki, Echo, Ironheart and Agatha: Coven of Chaos were set to be spread out from Spring to Winter, making 2023 Disney +’s most Marvel-ous year to date. No official updates to the streaming slate were given at D23, but as the year has progressed, the possibility that the slate might shift has begun to become realistic. Rumors that Echo might be delayed seemed to be confirmed by showrunner Marion Dayre and that show’s connection to Daredevil: Born Again may lead to other shows being bumped around. In the past, it was Disney’s practice to send out a preview of the upcoming year’s slate to members of the media who would be covering their projects, but given the ongoing impact of COVID on those projects, it’s become difficult for the company to make long-term plans. In the absence of that, fans are left to take what they can find online and right now, that means conflicting information even from official sources.
12 Days of X-Mas: Day 6, Colossus
The X-Men are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel Studios has no small task ahead of them in making sure that the iconic team can lead the franchise in Phase 7 and beyond. Marvel Studios is also sure to make every effort to separate their adaptation of the team(s) from what came before. To celebrate the 12 Days of Christmas, we’ve decided to put together a list of which characters might play a key role and how Marvel Studios can ensure nobody will confuse them with their Fox counterparts.
RUMOR: Warner Bros. May Reboot ‘Harry Potter’ With New Cast
Geminio! In the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, this is the “Doubling Charm” used to duplicate any given object. If rumors are to be believed, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) may be looking to use it on the very franchise it originates from. According to a new report from industry insider Valliant Renegade, WBD wants to reboot the core Harry Potter films with a new cast in the next three-to-five years. The move would come after the company’s high-profile Fantastic Beasts prequels failed with fans, critics, and the box office, resulting in a halt on production of the final two planned entries.
Murphy’s Team-Up Volume 29: Anticipating DC’s 2023 Slate
2023 is shaping up to be the last stand for the old guard of DC films before James Gunn and Peter Safran‘s new slate begins rolling out sometime in 2024. Still, there are 4 big dates on the calendar for the upcoming year including one for The Flash, which has been a film fans have looked forward to for years. Team MM shares their feelings about which DC film they’re looking most forward to in the new year with another special assist from our awesome followers on Twitter!
New ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Merch Reveals an Unannounced ‘Super Mario Galaxy’ Character
The upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie will be the first animated film based on the iconic Nintendo franchise of the same name. The official trailer amassed nearly 15M views with our first look at Donkey Kon, a Mario Kart reference, and so much more. While Chris Pratt as Mario received mixed reactions, the general sentiment was overwhelmingly positive.
Definitive Guide to the MCU Timeline to Be Released in 2023
Hardcore fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe rejoice…or get ready to be disappointed that all your hard work doesn’t match up with the Marvel Studios-endorsed official timeline of the MCU! Vanity Fair senior Hollywood correspondent Anthony Breznican, author Amy Ratcliffe and journalist Rebecca Theodore-Vachon collaborated WITH Marvel Studios to put together Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Official Timeline, set to be released by Penguin Random House in September 2023.
