Metro Detroit Women in Need of Employment Can Gain Skills in Free Program
New Gesher Human Services “Women to Work” program offers women the chance to reinvent their working lives in the new year. “Women to Work,” a free four-week course that aims to provide women who have been out of the workforce with the vital skills to gain immediate employment, will hold an informational meeting on Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The program is offered by Gesher Human Services, one of the largest human service agencies in metro Detroit and will be held in-person at its headquarters in Southfield (29699 Southfield Road, Southfield, MI 48076). “Women to Work” sessions will then start on Jan. 17, being held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and offers women the opportunity to start their working lives afresh in the new year.
Detroit mother, father, newborn all share same birthday
(CBS DETROIT) - It's not every day a couple shares the same birthday. A Metro Detroit family is celebrating after the mother, father and now newborn all share the same birthday. "I really wanted him to come on our birthday I really wanted a twin since he's a boy," dad, Mario Milton told Detroit Now News.For first-time parents, Mario and Maya, Dec. 24 is a special date. The two were born on 12-24-96. Fast forward 26 years, and in comes Phoenix Milton."All day I was in labor," according to mom Maya Daniel.While many were putting their final touches on Christmas plans,...
abc12.com
Flint man receives a new kidney for Christmas
Christmas 2022 will be one that Donald Alston will never forget. "The best Christmas gift I have ever had," is how the Flint man, from his hospital bed describes the gift of life he received on Christmas day.
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?
23-year-old Alasia Hill, the mother of two sons, lives in Detroit, Michigan. Her mother, Charisma Carucci, describes her daughter as a kind and bright young woman, reports Dateline.
The Oakland Press
Helping hands: Pontiac Community Foundation distributes $300K in grants; Triscuit donates $150K to Food Bank Council of Michigan
Pontiac Community Foundation, in partnership with Oakland County, established the county’s Healthy Food Access Grant Program this fall, and distributed $300,000 to 10 local nonprofits. The organizations were awarded one-time operational and programmatic grants to help provide food service to residents in need, according to a press release. “The...
Barber helps Detroit student bullied over his hair, making him skip class
We all know words can hurt. Until recently, a 7th-grade student said he was skipping class and avoiding friends because of bullying over his hair.
mynspr.org
Rooted in Motown, Detroit style skating rolls on into the next generation
Angie McClendon has been roller skating since she was 5 years old. Now 61, she's a veteran of the Detroit skating community. McClendon is a Detroit style skater – every move is rhythmic, following and matching a beat. "Everything is in sync because it's from the Motown era," McClendon explains.
Detroit's WDIV weather team expands with one new and one returning staffer
Detroit’s Local 4 News on WDIV-TV (Channel 4) has two additions to its weathercasting team. Ashlee Baracy and Ron Hilliard are the newest members of 4Warn Weather, the new name for the station’s weather team. The news was posted on the station's website Monday. They'll be joining current...
The Oakland Press
Native son honored in Pontiac
Damani Phillips came home this week to visit his family and lead an evening of music at Pontiac’s Little Arts Theater tonight with fellow jazz artist Quincy Stewart. When Stewart asked him to stop by Pontiac City Council’s final meeting of the year on Tuesday to talk up the already sold-out concert, Phillips agreed. He wasn’t too surprised to see his brother, Kaino Phillips, CEO of The Ascend Foundation show up at the meeting, because Kaino is a regular City Hall visitor. The brothers are sons of the late Clarence Phillips, a former state representative and Pontiac’s mayor from 2005-09.
michiganchronicle.com
Distinguished Gentlemen — Why These Men Live Out Loud
Local musician Hezekiah Savage moves in boldness through sound. “The world is before you, and you need not take it or leave it as it was when you came in.” Writer and Civil Rights Activist James Baldwin’s apt words about revolutionizing the world couldn’t be clearer – get out there and do the thing, whatever that is you do best.
fox2detroit.com
Residents at apartment in Midtown Detroit deal with no heat or water over Christmas weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents of Detroit's Sheridan Court apartments say they were without heat and water over the holiday weekend. "No heat, no water no explanation," Tyler Beltz said. Residents spoke both on and off camera about what they have been dealing with at the Midtown building. "The heat...
Detroit’s famous Hair Wars to be featured in ‘BMF’ second season
The hit TV series has been praised for its many nods to Detroit culture
dbusiness.com
Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Introduces Purchase Plus to Increase Access to Home Ownership
Rocket Mortgage, part of Detroit’s Rocket Cos., today introduced Purchase Plus, a special purpose credit program intended to increase accessibility to homeownership in underserved communities. “Homeownership has a significant impact on strong communities and the creation of generational wealth,” says Bob Walters, CEO of Rocket Mortgage. “Our Purchase Plus...
fox2detroit.com
Violent Christmas weekend in Detroit continues into Monday
After a violent holiday weekend in Detroit, police handled even more shootings Monday. In one shooting, a man was shot in the face on the city's west side. On the east side, a tow truck driver shot a man who tried to rob him in what police are calling self-defense.
Detroit News
Pontiac street renamed after local basketball star Frank Russell
Pontiac ― Friends and family of the late Frank Russell — a basketball star from a famous local basketball family who briefly played in the NBA before becoming a fixture in Pontiac and Oakland County youth initiatives — gathered Tuesday to commemorate the unveiling of a street named after him in his hometown.
Flint PAL to hold toy giveaway on New Year’s Eve after weather delay
FLINT, MI - Flint PAL Inc. is presenting its fourth annual “Toy Giveaway” on New Year’s Eve following a delay because of wintry weather in the area. The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Haskell Community Center, located at 2201 Forest Hill Ave.
fox2detroit.com
Video shows man slamming woman into van, forcing her inside vehicle in Detroit alley
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A camera caught a man slamming a woman into a van and throwing her in the vehicle in a Detroit alley on Christmas. Around 5:30 p.m., the van pulled up in the alley near Gratiot and 8 Mile. The man jumped out and began attacking the woman as she pleaded for him to stop.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Billie Jo Smith disappeared from Detroit on Christmas day 17 years ago
DETROIT – Billie Jo Smith has been missing from Detroit for 17 years. She was last seen on Dec. 25, 2005. Smith was 35 years old. She would be 52 years old now. According to officials, Smith disappeared under “suspicious circumstances.”. She is described as being 5′5′' tall...
fox2detroit.com
'His car is in a sinkhole': Man pulls self from car stuck in flooded hole in Detroit street
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 20-year-old is in the hospital after his car fell into a sinkhole right here in Detroit. Tuesday morning, Christian Shannon was driving in the city heading to his grandmother's house when she received a call from his mom. "Is Christian home? No, because his...
fox2detroit.com
Man seen forcing woman into van in Detroit taken into custody
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police say the man seen in a video assaulting a woman before forcing her into a van and driving away has been arrested and could face domestic violence charges. Both individuals in the video, which quickly spread on social media after being posted last Monday,...
