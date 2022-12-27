ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
michiganchronicle.com

Metro Detroit Women in Need of Employment Can Gain Skills in Free Program

New Gesher Human Services “Women to Work” program offers women the chance to reinvent their working lives in the new year. “Women to Work,” a free four-week course that aims to provide women who have been out of the workforce with the vital skills to gain immediate employment, will hold an informational meeting on Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The program is offered by Gesher Human Services, one of the largest human service agencies in metro Detroit and will be held in-person at its headquarters in Southfield (29699 Southfield Road, Southfield, MI 48076). “Women to Work” sessions will then start on Jan. 17, being held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and offers women the opportunity to start their working lives afresh in the new year.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit mother, father, newborn all share same birthday

(CBS DETROIT) - It's not every day a couple shares the same birthday. A Metro Detroit family is celebrating after the mother, father and now newborn all share the same birthday. "I really wanted him to come on our birthday I really wanted a twin since he's a boy," dad, Mario Milton told Detroit Now News.For first-time parents, Mario and Maya, Dec. 24 is a special date. The two were born on 12-24-96. Fast forward 26 years, and in comes Phoenix Milton."All day I was in labor," according to mom Maya Daniel.While many were putting their final touches on Christmas plans,...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Flint man receives a new kidney for Christmas

Christmas 2022 will be one that Donald Alston will never forget. "The best Christmas gift I have ever had," is how the Flint man, from his hospital bed describes the gift of life he received on Christmas day.
FLINT, MI
The Oakland Press

Helping hands: Pontiac Community Foundation distributes $300K in grants; Triscuit donates $150K to Food Bank Council of Michigan

Pontiac Community Foundation, in partnership with Oakland County, established the county’s Healthy Food Access Grant Program this fall, and distributed $300,000 to 10 local nonprofits. The organizations were awarded one-time operational and programmatic grants to help provide food service to residents in need, according to a press release. “The...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Native son honored in Pontiac

Damani Phillips came home this week to visit his family and lead an evening of music at Pontiac’s Little Arts Theater tonight with fellow jazz artist Quincy Stewart. When Stewart asked him to stop by Pontiac City Council’s final meeting of the year on Tuesday to talk up the already sold-out concert, Phillips agreed. He wasn’t too surprised to see his brother, Kaino Phillips, CEO of The Ascend Foundation show up at the meeting, because Kaino is a regular City Hall visitor. The brothers are sons of the late Clarence Phillips, a former state representative and Pontiac’s mayor from 2005-09.
PONTIAC, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Distinguished Gentlemen — Why These Men Live Out Loud

Local musician Hezekiah Savage moves in boldness through sound. “The world is before you, and you need not take it or leave it as it was when you came in.” Writer and Civil Rights Activist James Baldwin’s apt words about revolutionizing the world couldn’t be clearer – get out there and do the thing, whatever that is you do best.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Introduces Purchase Plus to Increase Access to Home Ownership

Rocket Mortgage, part of Detroit’s Rocket Cos., today introduced Purchase Plus, a special purpose credit program intended to increase accessibility to homeownership in underserved communities. “Homeownership has a significant impact on strong communities and the creation of generational wealth,” says Bob Walters, CEO of Rocket Mortgage. “Our Purchase Plus...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Violent Christmas weekend in Detroit continues into Monday

After a violent holiday weekend in Detroit, police handled even more shootings Monday. In one shooting, a man was shot in the face on the city's west side. On the east side, a tow truck driver shot a man who tried to rob him in what police are calling self-defense.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Pontiac street renamed after local basketball star Frank Russell

Pontiac ― Friends and family of the late Frank Russell — a basketball star from a famous local basketball family who briefly played in the NBA before becoming a fixture in Pontiac and Oakland County youth initiatives — gathered Tuesday to commemorate the unveiling of a street named after him in his hometown.
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Billie Jo Smith disappeared from Detroit on Christmas day 17 years ago

DETROIT – Billie Jo Smith has been missing from Detroit for 17 years. She was last seen on Dec. 25, 2005. Smith was 35 years old. She would be 52 years old now. According to officials, Smith disappeared under “suspicious circumstances.”. She is described as being 5′5′' tall...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man seen forcing woman into van in Detroit taken into custody

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police say the man seen in a video assaulting a woman before forcing her into a van and driving away has been arrested and could face domestic violence charges. Both individuals in the video, which quickly spread on social media after being posted last Monday,...
DETROIT, MI
WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy