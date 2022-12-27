Read full article on original website
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of lightRoger MarshLoris, SC
The Largest Restaurant in South Carolina Has an Unforgettable BuffetTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina Preview and Prediction for the Birmingham BowlFlurrySportsConway, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
SC lottery draws lucky 7s on Christmas Day
WPDE — On Christmas Day, thousands of South Carolina Education Lottery Pick 3 players celebrated when lucky number 7s were drawn. For the Sunday night drawing, 12,125 winning straight plays won with 7 – 7 – 7. Depending on the price paid for the ticket, winners took...
Ring in 'Noon Year's Eve' at North Myrtle Beach restaurant
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC. (WPDE) — You can ring in the new year, without having to stay up until midnight. Lulu's at Barefoot Landing is holding its annual 'Noon Year's Eve' event. Families are welcomed to come out and count down until the clock strikes noon. They'll have a...
The Largest Restaurant in South Carolina Has an Unforgettable Buffet
If you're the type of person who can really work up an appetite or, simply can never decide on what you feel like eating, this buffet in South Carolina is definitely for you.
7-7-7! Thousands of South Carolina lottery players win Christmas Day ‘Pick 3’ drawing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Seven was a lucky number for South Carolina lottery players on Christmas Day. Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery said Tuesday that thousands of ‘Pick 3’ players celebrated on Christmas with triple sevens were drawn. “12,125 winning straight plays won with 7 – 7 – 7 in the Sunday, December […]
Family flying Southwest stuck in Myrtle Beach had to purchase all new tickets to get home
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Southwest travel 'meltdown' is continuing across the U.S. as the airline canceled more than 60% of its flights again on Wednesday. Passengers here in Myrtle Beach are feeling the strain of trying to get back home. Lauren Herazo is a frequent flyer and...
Tax Rebate 2022: Direct, one-time $800 South Carolina check to be sent in two days
In two days, all South Carolina taxpayers who filed their 2021 tax returns will have received a rebate of up to $800. The rebate will be paid to recipients via the same bank accounts in which people received their 2021 refund. Recipients who have filed their 2021 SC1040 tax forms by Oct. 17 can expect this payment before New Year's Eve, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
Where are The Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina
- Some great places to get South Carolina hot dogs. We have chosen a few of them that we think are some of the best. These are Charlie Graingers, Jack's Cosmic Dogs, Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach, and Skins' Hot Dogs in Anderson. Regardless of where you live, there is likely a place that will satisfy your hot dog cravings.
South Carolina Food Stamps Benefits Are Scheduled for These Dates in January 2023
South Carolina residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their payments on the normal monthly schedule in January. As usual, payments will be...
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of light
A South Carolina witness at Loris reported watching a bright light in the sky that was shooting out multiple beams of light at about 11:15 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Winna's Kitchen in Myrtle Beach closes after water heater leak
MYRTLE BEACH, SC. (WPDE) — Winna's kitchen is working to recover after a water main burst and flooded the restaurant. The owner of the upstairs apartment was asleep when their water heater broke -- leaking 150 gallons of water. The restaurant has been closed since the incident earlier this...
Police searching for Surfside Beach bank robbery suspect
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Surfside Beach Police Dept. is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a person who police said robbed a local bank Thursday. At approximately 1:15 p.m. Thursday, a man approximately 5 feet-8 inches, wearing blue jeans, a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, black and orange Nike sneakers, and gray gloves entered the TD Bank in Surfside Beach.
HPD arrests scammers from S.C.
Tips from the public led to the arrest of a pair of South Carolina men allegedly trying to scam citizens of Hillsville on drug charges and other offenses. According to Hillsville Police Department Sgt. Alan Gravley, two South Carolina men were arrested on December 1 at 2 p.m. at the Aunt Bea’s restaurant in Hillsville. The arrest came after HPD received a report of two men going door-to-door on Forest Drive in Hillsville attempting to sell driveway sealing. Gravley said the HPD also received a subsequent report on social media describing the vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Ram with South Carolina tags, and the men in great detail.
Large police presence at a home in the Socastee area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A large police presence in a Socastee area community Wednesday night ended with police detaining one person. Horry County Police were seen outside a home around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Bonnie Drive near Inland Reef. Details are limited at this time. WMBF News has reached...
Police host walk to honor 20th anniversary of fallen Myrtle Beach officer
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. will be hosting a walk Thursday to honor the 20th anniversary of a fallen officer. PFC Joe McGarry was shot by a suspect on Dec. 29, 2002, when he was just 28. Officer McGarry and his partner approached Luzenski...
Southwest fliers express their frustrations at MYR International Airport
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Southwest fliers are expressing their frustrations Thursday. Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) Security said they had to send three officers to the Southwest counter to hold down a flier who was yelling and cursing at the workers, Thursday morning. She was upset because her...
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
This SC City Was Named the Safest City in the State for 2022
This SC city was named the safest city in SC - here's why!Photo byExploreedgefield.com. South Carolina for the most part is one of the safest states in America. As a matter of fact, the crime rates in "The Palmetto State" are well below national averages. However, that does not mean that crime does not happen. As a matter of fact - violent crime increased by over 5% in SC in 2022 according to safewise.com! With that being said, a major national publication recently released an article naming the "Safest Cities in South Carolina". In this article, we will take a look at which SC city was named the safest city in the state as well as other cities that made the list as well.
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
Drum roll! CCU band heads to UK to perform in 2023 London New Year's Day Parade
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A drum roll is in order for Coastal Carolina University's marching band as the Chanticleers are making their way to the United Kingdom as they're scheduled to perform in the 2023 London New Year's Day Parade!. The Chants have been preparing for this all year,...
