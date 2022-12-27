ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

SC lottery draws lucky 7s on Christmas Day

WPDE — On Christmas Day, thousands of South Carolina Education Lottery Pick 3 players celebrated when lucky number 7s were drawn. For the Sunday night drawing, 12,125 winning straight plays won with 7 – 7 – 7. Depending on the price paid for the ticket, winners took...
Washington Examiner

Tax Rebate 2022: Direct, one-time $800 South Carolina check to be sent in two days

In two days, all South Carolina taxpayers who filed their 2021 tax returns will have received a rebate of up to $800. The rebate will be paid to recipients via the same bank accounts in which people received their 2021 refund. Recipients who have filed their 2021 SC1040 tax forms by Oct. 17 can expect this payment before New Year's Eve, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
PhillyBite

Where are The Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina

- Some great places to get South Carolina hot dogs. We have chosen a few of them that we think are some of the best. These are Charlie Graingers, Jack's Cosmic Dogs, Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach, and Skins' Hot Dogs in Anderson. Regardless of where you live, there is likely a place that will satisfy your hot dog cravings.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wpde.com

Winna's Kitchen in Myrtle Beach closes after water heater leak

MYRTLE BEACH, SC. (WPDE) — Winna's kitchen is working to recover after a water main burst and flooded the restaurant. The owner of the upstairs apartment was asleep when their water heater broke -- leaking 150 gallons of water. The restaurant has been closed since the incident earlier this...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Police searching for Surfside Beach bank robbery suspect

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Surfside Beach Police Dept. is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a person who police said robbed a local bank Thursday. At approximately 1:15 p.m. Thursday, a man approximately 5 feet-8 inches, wearing blue jeans, a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, black and orange Nike sneakers, and gray gloves entered the TD Bank in Surfside Beach.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
thecarrollnews.com

HPD arrests scammers from S.C.

Tips from the public led to the arrest of a pair of South Carolina men allegedly trying to scam citizens of Hillsville on drug charges and other offenses. According to Hillsville Police Department Sgt. Alan Gravley, two South Carolina men were arrested on December 1 at 2 p.m. at the Aunt Bea’s restaurant in Hillsville. The arrest came after HPD received a report of two men going door-to-door on Forest Drive in Hillsville attempting to sell driveway sealing. Gravley said the HPD also received a subsequent report on social media describing the vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Ram with South Carolina tags, and the men in great detail.
HILLSVILLE, VA
WMBF

Large police presence at a home in the Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A large police presence in a Socastee area community Wednesday night ended with police detaining one person. Horry County Police were seen outside a home around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Bonnie Drive near Inland Reef. Details are limited at this time. WMBF News has reached...
SOCASTEE, SC
wpde.com

Southwest fliers express their frustrations at MYR International Airport

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Southwest fliers are expressing their frustrations Thursday. Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) Security said they had to send three officers to the Southwest counter to hold down a flier who was yelling and cursing at the workers, Thursday morning. She was upset because her...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC City Was Named the Safest City in the State for 2022

This SC city was named the safest city in SC - here's why!Photo byExploreedgefield.com. South Carolina for the most part is one of the safest states in America. As a matter of fact, the crime rates in "The Palmetto State" are well below national averages. However, that does not mean that crime does not happen. As a matter of fact - violent crime increased by over 5% in SC in 2022 according to safewise.com! With that being said, a major national publication recently released an article naming the "Safest Cities in South Carolina". In this article, we will take a look at which SC city was named the safest city in the state as well as other cities that made the list as well.
News19 WLTX

'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
COLUMBIA, SC

