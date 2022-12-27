ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Investors Buy More Homes Around The Obama Presidential Center, Gentrification Worries Soar

By Manny Ramos, Illinois Answers Project
Lewis ervin
3d ago

part of the plan every major city is getting rid of most of the working poor. nothing is by coincidence but by design. poor people must find a way to fight back

NewsWeak
3d ago

Ultimately a white elephant. The B.O. center will lapse into obscurity. And I'm not paying higher property taxes to support a s.....hole monument to a mediocre president.

krij mo
3d ago

that's what they're going to do. lightfoot has given millions out to companies to open businesses and build housing on the south side. she's not helping the poor. they're gonna scatter them to the winds.

