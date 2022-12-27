Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016Lavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health ResolutionsDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Deported bear walks 1,000 miles back home by herself with a stop at the mall, breaks a recordMaya DeviAlpharetta, GA
appenmedia.com
Tourism developments and roadwork projects approved in 2022
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County had a big year in 2022, with dozens of different projects and initiatives approved by officials, which will shape the county for years to come. Here’s a brief recap of some of the biggest Forsyth County stories over the last year. New...
appenmedia.com
Dunwoody in line for $7.75 million in pedestrian improvement funding
DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Atlanta Regional Commission awarded $7.75 million in federal grants to Dunwoody to support two projects that improve connectivity and safety for pedestrians and cyclists. The ARC awarded $6.25 million for the design and construction of Dunwoody’s Village Crossroads project on Chamblee Dunwoody Road, which aims...
appenmedia.com
Opinion: A decade of improvement bodes well for Alpharetta’s future
Over the last 10 years, Alpharetta has become a remarkable place. For those of us who lived through Alpharetta’s recent evolution, it can be hard to fully appreciate the uniquely attractive environment we have created until we reflect on the Alpharetta of 2012. Even then, Alpharetta was a safe...
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Coming to the end of another year
We have come to the end of another year, and it is hard to believe that we will soon be ringing in 2023. As we close out one year and head into another, the City of Cumming has much to reflect upon and look forward to with optimism. During 2022,...
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Dunwoody will continue effort to promote community space
Fifteen years ago, the City of Dunwoody was an idea not yet approved by voters. The founders had police, planning, paving, and parks as priorities. In the 14 years since voters approved the City, much has been accomplished. We have established a premier police department, paved more than 70% of road miles, and created comprehensive land use, transportation, and parks plans that reflect the values and needs of our community.
appenmedia.com
Alpha Loop, North Point projects key Alpharetta’s 2022 successes
With dozens of new projects approved or started, officials retiring and appointed, as well as the countless other things that happen in a city each year, Alpharetta had a busy 2022. Here’s a brief recap of some of the biggest Alpharetta stories over the last year. Alpha Loop advances.
appenmedia.com
New Business Spotlight: VIO Medspa
Description: VIO Med Spa is an innovative and results-oriented aesthetics and wellness brand. Our highly educated and skilled team of providers offer the latest products and services that are designed to meet the diverse needs of our guests. Equipped for body contouring, skin rejuvenation, facials, injectables or fillers. Opened: November...
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta man killed in Forsyth County wreck
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County authorities said a 30-year-old Alpharetta man was killed after a head-on collision in Forsyth County Dec. 24. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of River Club Drive and Riverhill Court in the Chattahoochee River Club Subdivision at about 11 p.m. after responding to reports of a single vehicle crash.
appenmedia.com
Truck tailgates stolen from Alpharetta hotel
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Police said that someone stole the tailgates off two parked trucks at an Alpharetta hotel parking lot Dec. 14. According to police reports, the theft happened between 8 p.m. Dec. 14 and 6 a.m. Dec. 15 at the Extended Stay America hotel on Old Milton Parkway in Alpharetta. Tailgates were stolen from a 2012 Ford F-150 and a 2017 Dodge Ram 2500.
appenmedia.com
Pontoon pours Sandy Springs approachable, relaxed craft brews
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Craft beer can often be seen as pretentious, snooty and unapproachable. And it’s no wonder why – how is a normal person supposed to know the differences between an IPA, Double IPA and a Hazy IPA, or what the term “barrel aged” could possibly mean in the context of taste and flavor?
appenmedia.com
Neighbor reports burglars inside nearby residence
ROSWELL, Ga. — On Dec. 17, officers responded to a burglary call on Edwarton Drive from a neighbor who witnessed three people around 25-30 years old enter a home with flashlights. The homeowners returned home before police went inside. The house was empty, but the back door showed signs...
appenmedia.com
Suspect alters check deposited in mailbox
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Dunwoody business, Accountants One Inc. was recently victimized by someone who used a stolen check to steal $12,000 from the company’s accounts. Dunwoody Police reports said the original check for $335 was mailed Oct. 18 from a drop box near the business. The check was cashed that same day for $12,000, using the “Niarobi Richard.”
appenmedia.com
Sandy Springs Police Reports
Each week Appen Media requests police incident reports to inform residents about the safety of their community. Sandy Springs continues to withhold what it calls the “narrative reports” of open cases. It is the only city Appen Media covers that does this. Without that information, The Crier is unable to report on crime in the city.
appenmedia.com
Loganville man jailed for filing false report
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Police arrested a Loganville man for filing a false police report after he allegedly called 911 and falsely claimed he had been assaulted and shot at by an unknown suspect. Police reports said multiple officers were called to the LGE Credit Union on Old Milton...
appenmedia.com
Johns Creek couple shot inside their residence
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police were dispatched to Plantation Bridge Drive Dec. 19 and found Heather Quiggle and her boyfriend shot inside the home. When police arrived at 3 a.m., they saw Quiggle on the front porch wearing a red shirt soaked in blood, the police report said. Police later found her boyfriend with a gunshot wound to the leg. Quiggle’s 20-year-old son heard the shots, escaped through a window and got help from a neighbor, according to local media.
appenmedia.com
Man receives texts threatening his family
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man told Johns Creek Police Dec. 10 he had received text messages from an unidentified person stating they were going to kidnap his relatives. The text message thread started with pictures of dead people and a video of two Black males with guns. The man said the sender stated that he’d “better pay them or they had some men waiting for an order to kidnap his relative,” the police report said.
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Video movie rental, history from the more recent past
This image of Versatile Video brings back memories for me. I often stopped there with my children for a movie and often a video game in the 1990s and 2000s. We also rented videos and games from Blockbuster at the corner of Dunwoody Club Drive and Mount Vernon Road. Chuck...
appenmedia.com
New Business Spotlight: A January Love
Description: A January Love is a children's boutique based in Dunwoody, offering diverse and eco-friendly products for the modern baby, child and parent. We are more than just cute clothes, we offer a curated selection of mostly organic and natural brands ranging from toys, accessories, and essentials for growing families.
appenmedia.com
Dawsonville woman cited for making threats
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a 32-year-old Dawsonville woman for allegedly threatening to kill a Forsyth County resident in late November. Reports said the suspect has been accused of texting a local woman multiple times, making a specific threat to come to...
appenmedia.com
Man charged with DUI following I-285 wreck
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested an 18-year-old Flowery Branch man for driving under the influence Dec. 9 after a wreck on I-285. Police from Dunwoody and Sandy Springs were called to the intersection of I-285 and Perimeter Center Parkway at about 11:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a three-vehicle crash.
