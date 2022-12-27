ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Cain Velasquez: Daniel Cormier & I have talked about a match for AAA

By Josh Nason
 3 days ago

The former UFC heavyweight champion spoke about his return and wrestling Brock Lesnar.

For the first time since being released on bail for attempted murder, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez spoke at length about his recent return for AAA, mentioning the potential for a future wrestling match with Daniel Cormier, and his time working with Brock Lesnar in WWE.

Making an appearance on Konnan's Keepin' It 100 podcast, Velasquez said going into his December match for AAA in Tempe, Arizona, it was "probably the worst I have ever felt physically, mentally doing something."

"I felt like I was probably in the worst-case scenario for myself that I have ever been in. I put a lot of pressure on myself and I just wanna be ready when I go out there and, you know, compete...," he explained.

In November, Velasquez was released on $1 million bail for attempted murder stemming from a February incident in California's Santa Clara County after allegedly chasing down Harry Goularte in his truck and shooting at him, striking Goularte's stepfather who was also in the vehicle. Goularte was accused of sexually assaulting one of Velasquez's children in addition to one of a family relative.

After being eventually granted his request to be able to travel to Tempe to work for AAA's U.S. return, Velasquez worked in a trios match that night. He was non-committal about a return date as he is unable to travel to Mexico but is keeping the door open.

"For me, it’s just doing what I can with it. I really do just have a great time out there. For me, it’s so fun, the whole thing. Working with the guys I have worked with, just doing all the stuff that we do out there. I really do love and enjoy it," he said.

He also said that former UFC double-division champion, ardent pro wrestling fan and AKA teammate Daniel Cormier came over to his house recently and that they talked about doing a match for AAA which Konnan was all for, throwing in that they have been talking to a network about getting TV in the U.S.

While his wrestling future is up in the air, Velasquez said he may be able to do a competitive off-road race in Las Vegas in March -- another passion of his.

He said he hasn't been watching any fights since being let out and has been spending time with his family instead. They have been watching both AAA and WWE and he's glad he is getting to bring his family into something other than fighting.

When asked about the Brock Lesnar match at WWE Crown Jewel after having previously fought him in UFC, Velasquez said it was "a little uncomfortable" but that they tried to be professional. He laughed and said, "It was interesting...very different."

