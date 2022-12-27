Watch a trio of Nandi Bushell’s play a funky cover Stevie Wonder's 'Sir Duke'

At this point we really shouldn’t be surprised by the incredible talents and skill of Nandi Bushell . Yet here we are, after she once again delivered another intricate cover, this time taking on Stevie Wonder ’s jazzy funk classic “Sir Duke.”

Listen to Stevie Wonder Radio and more on the free Audacy app

The track, written as a tribute to late jazz icon Duke Ellington , who died in 1974, first appeared on Wonder ’s 18th album, Songs In The Key Of Life , released in September 1976. Chosen as a single the following March, “Sir Duke” promptly topped both the Billboard Hot 100. And now, Nandi is making it her own, while maintaining the song’s jazzy, free-spirited energy.

For her instrumental cover, the 12-year-old prodigy performed the parts of bass, drums, and saxophone, as seen in the very on-brand video of Nandi below.

In the caption she wrote: “Good vibes! I have been working hard on my bass and saxophone playing. #steviewonder #sirduke was a real challenge. Such a fun song! Hope you are all having an amazing day! Love and respect to you all.”

Also, while you’re already here, check out Bushell’s previous multi-Nandi/multi-instrumental jazz cover of John Coltrane ’s “Mr P.C.” shared back in March, below.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram