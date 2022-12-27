ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch a trio of Nandi Bushell’s play a funky cover Stevie Wonder's 'Sir Duke'

By Maia Kedem
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FRqt3_0jvbhYkx00

At this point we really shouldn’t be surprised by the incredible talents and skill of Nandi Bushell . Yet here we are, after she once again delivered another intricate cover, this time taking on Stevie Wonder ’s jazzy funk classic “Sir Duke.”

The track, written as a tribute to late jazz icon Duke Ellington , who died in 1974, first appeared on Wonder ’s 18th album, Songs In The Key Of Life , released in September 1976. Chosen as a single the following March, “Sir Duke” promptly topped both the Billboard Hot 100. And now, Nandi is making it her own, while maintaining the song’s jazzy, free-spirited energy.

For her instrumental cover, the 12-year-old prodigy performed the parts of bass, drums, and saxophone, as seen in the very on-brand video of Nandi below.

In the caption she wrote: “Good vibes! I have been working hard on my bass and saxophone playing. #steviewonder #sirduke was a real challenge. Such a fun song! Hope you are all having an amazing day! Love and respect to you all.”

Also, while you’re already here, check out Bushell’s previous multi-Nandi/multi-instrumental jazz cover of John Coltrane ’s “Mr P.C.” shared back in March, below.

