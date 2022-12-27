Read full article on original website
Allure
Eva Mendes Just Dyed Her Hair the Prettiest Shade of Auburn
Eva Mendes is warming up the winter with some fresh hair color. The actor showed off her new look on Instagram, posting a contemplative selfie looking toward the horizon, the natural light gleaming on her newly-dyed red hair. "Mira esto! I went red," Mendes wrote alongside her picture. The color in question is gorgeous, of course; it practically glows through your phone screen. Mendes let her new hair color be the center of attention in the pic and wore minimal makeup, just a bit of mascara.
Allure
Lizzo Did the "Turning My Mom Into Me" TikTok Challenge and Her Mom is Her Twin
Lizzo is jumping on the latest TikTok trend, and this time she's enlisted her mom to help out. The musician, who is enjoying holiday time with her family, took on the "Turning My Mom Into Me" trend that's all over the video platform right now and transformed her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, into her — down to the Yitty onesie, obv. For the trend, which is currently booming due to so many users being at home for the holidays, TikTokers first record their mothers in their usual clothing, then they step away from the camera in order to "change" into their child via hair, makeup, clothing and accessories. (And they always look amazing!)
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Allure
Paris Hilton Brought Back "Stars Are Blind" for 2023 in Full Y2K Glam
Paris Hilton's pop career was brief but beautiful, giving us one of the most enduring hits of the Y2K era, the iconic "Stars Are Blind." If the song continues to be one of your most-played tunes on Spotify or Apple Music year after year, you're not alone — and Hilton herself knows it. Just in time for New Year's Eve, the reality star and entrepreneur is bringing back the classic song in full Y2K glam, of course.
Allure
Lily Collins Shared a BTS Video Cutting Her Emily in Paris Bangs and It's So Relatable
If you haven't watched all of season three of Emily in Paris, well, what are you waiting for? Emily Cooper is back and so are her colorful, over-the-top outfits, bright lip colors and romantic entanglements — only this time, she's doing and wearing it all with a set of bangs. But according to actor Lily Collins, who plays Emily in the Netflix series, these were no clip-in faux bangs; these were the real deal, and now she's sharing a (very relatable) clip from the initial Emily chop.
