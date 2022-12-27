Lizzo is jumping on the latest TikTok trend, and this time she's enlisted her mom to help out. The musician, who is enjoying holiday time with her family, took on the "Turning My Mom Into Me" trend that's all over the video platform right now and transformed her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, into her — down to the Yitty onesie, obv. For the trend, which is currently booming due to so many users being at home for the holidays, TikTokers first record their mothers in their usual clothing, then they step away from the camera in order to "change" into their child via hair, makeup, clothing and accessories. (And they always look amazing!)

2 DAYS AGO