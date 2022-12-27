ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

cn2.com

Service Members Line Up To Honor Firefighter

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – the Rock Hill Fire Department laid one of its own to rest on this Tuesday afternoon, following the passing of firefighter and paramedic David Campbell. Campbell passed away just before Christmas Eve on Friday, December 23rd, after hitting a fallen tree on Highway...
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

Ways to Ring in 2023 in York County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 2022 has been a nice ride and there are plenty of ways to spend the last hours of the year here in York County!. From ice skating, to food & drinks, there’s something for everyone. In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil...
YORK COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Business Spotlight – Cranford Dental

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – If you’re looking for good teeth cleaning, look no further than the family run Cranford Dental in Rock Hill that’s been open since 1984. The dentistry is located at 1721 Ebenezer Road in Rock Hill. Dr. Bill Cranford opened Cranford Dental, and has since been joined by his daughter, Elizabeth, and his son, Will.
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

York County District 6 Race – Meet Candidate Ryan Stephens

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two candidates are running for the District 6 seat on York County Council. The two candidates, both newcomers to running for an office are Watts Huckabee and Ryan Stephens. Both are campaigning through the holidays, hoping to gain your vote. Our cameras stopped...
YORK COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Newscast – American Red Cross Office Upgraded, City of Rock Hill Plants Flags On New Property

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The American Red Cross has upgraded it’s Rock Hill Facility, allowing the non-profit to better serve the Tri-County. The City of Rock Hill is using flags to make it more than obvious who owns the 200 Acres off of mount gallant. That property belonged to the Carolina Panthers before being turned over to the City as part of a settlement agreement.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Community remembers Rock Hill firefighter who died before Christmas

Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent. Madalina has been missing since late November and wasn’t reported missing by her parents until Dec. 15. Updated: 6 hours ago. Charlotte Douglas International Airport warned travelers before Christmas that Tuesday looked to be...
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

Annual Bake Sale Using Cookies to Fight Cancer in Kids

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It takes a village, or in this case nearly 30 communities coming together to raise money to try and fight childhood cancer. Recently the annual Cookies for Kids Cancer event was held in York County and beyond. The sale coordinator for York County explaining there were 27 neighborhood sales and three public sales.
YORK COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Today – 2022 Memories of the Show!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this December 28th edition of CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and co-host Jenna Woods are going down memory lane of the year 2022!. From delicious restaurants, sports, to organizations making a difference right here in the Tri-County, we covered a lot of ground this year and we are thankful to be a part of the community!
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Seven people evacuated after massive house fire in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven people were evacuated from a home after it caught fire on Wednesday afternoon in Mooresville. The Mooresville Fire Department was called to the two-story home in the 100 block of Pink Orchard Drive in the Cherry Grove neighborhood. Everyone was evacuated safely, and no injuries...
MOORESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Pursuit through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem ends with 3 arrests

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are accused of leading troopers on a chase through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem on Wednesday. State Highway Patrol Sergeant Robert Reavis said they got notified early Wednesday morning about a stolen rental truck after it was “pinged” by Enterprise Rental. Reavis said the truck was being used by a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Bella Rose

Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte

When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill Set to Open in Rock Hill Before New Year

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill will be getting its first-ever Chipotle Mexican Grill, just in time for the new year. Those with Chipotle say this location will feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars!. Hours will...
ROCK HILL, SC

