FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Pizza Peel in Matthews will closeMint MessageMatthews, NC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensBessemer City, NC
Collegiate award recognizes Union County athlete who started as walk-on
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A cross country athlete from Union County knew in order to compete with the best, she’d have to give it her all. So when Cuthbertson High School graduate Charli Montalvo started her freshman year at High Point University as an unrecruited walk-on this fall, the pressure was on.
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking Victim
18-year-old Aaliyah Bell was a student at Phoenix Academy in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The young lady aspired to be a hairstylist after graduation, reports the Charley Project.
WBTV
Seven people evacuated after massive house fire in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven people were evacuated from a home after it caught fire on Wednesday afternoon in Mooresville. The Mooresville Fire Department was called to the two-story home in the 100 block of Pink Orchard Drive in the Cherry Grove neighborhood. Everyone was evacuated safely, and no injuries...
South Carolina firefighter dies in crash 2 days before Christmas
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A firefighter and paramedic was killed in a crash while on his way to work just two days before Christmas, according to the Rock Hill Fire Department. David Campbell died in the Dec. 23 crash, officials said. He was assigned to RHFD Engine 6, A-Shift. “With the heaviest […]
Pursuit through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem ends with 3 arrests
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are accused of leading troopers on a chase through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem on Wednesday. State Highway Patrol Sergeant Robert Reavis said they got notified early Wednesday morning about a stolen rental truck after it was “pinged” by Enterprise Rental. Reavis said the truck was being used by a […]
Family worried about missing east Charlotte teen
CHARLOTTE — Family members are concerned about the well-being of a missing east Charlotte teen. Laisha Gonzalez, 15, was last seen on Dec. 17 at her home on Albemarle Road, family members said. A police report was filed the next day. Laisha is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and...
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte
When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.
cn2.com
Chipotle Mexican Grill Set to Open in Rock Hill Before New Year
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill will be getting its first-ever Chipotle Mexican Grill, just in time for the new year. Those with Chipotle say this location will feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars!. Hours will...
Authorities: Rowan Co. fugitive identified by neck tattoo, arrested in Connecticut
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A wanted fugitive is in the Rowan County jail awaiting trial after a multi-agency search led to her arrest. Deputies said it all started with a drive-by shooting on Ellis Loop Road in August. They said they interviewed Savannah Maria Queen, 26, because she was inside the home at the time.
