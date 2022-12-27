Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Related
news9.com
Suspect In Custody Following Deadly Hit And Run In NW OKC
The suspect in connection to a deadly hit and run that happened Wednesday evening has turned themselves into authorities, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police said a worker was run over and killed at a construction site for an apartment complex near Northwest 122nd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. The...
Man Arrested Following Fatal Hit-And-Run Of NW OKC Construction Crew Member
Oklahoma City Police arrested a man on Thursday in connection to a fatal hit-and-run involving the suspect driver’s co-worker. The victim, who has not been officially identified by police, was backed over by a work van at a construction site on the northwest side of the city. Police said...
KOCO
Two people taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting in northeast OKC, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people were taken to a hospital after a shooting Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. Officers at the scene told KOCO 5 that the shooting occurred at a gas station in the 9700 block of Northeast 63rd Street. The two victims got into a truck and were heading to a hospital when police pulled them over at a Braum’s near Northeast 63rd and Bryant Avenue.
Man In Custody After Escaping Police In Oklahoma City
A man that escaped custody after being involved in a police chase in Spencer has been taken back into custody Thursday evening, according to authorities. Spencer Police said they were in pursuit of the man after a shots fired call Thursday afternoon. The man was taken into custody at a...
KOCO
Man arrested twice after leading officers on pursuit in Spencer, escaping custody at OKC hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was arrested twice after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and later escaping custody Thursday in central Oklahoma. Oklahoma City police tracked down a suspect who Spencer police arrested earlier in the day following a high-speed pursuit that ended near Northeast 50th Street and Douglas Boulevard. He was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital, where he escaped custody and was briefly on the run.
news9.com
Robbery Suspect In Custody After Assault At SW OKC Apartment Complex
A suspect is in custody after a man was beaten black and blue inside the entrance of his apartment complex in southwest Oklahoma City. News 9’s Sylvia Corkill has the details of the man behind the attack, now behind bars.
KOCO
Driver in deadly hit-and-run Wednesday turns himself in
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man turned himself in following a deadly hit-and-run incident Wednesday at an Oklahoma City construction site. Oklahoma City police searched for the driver overnight into Thursday before he eventually walked into a police station. After viewing the surveillance video at the construction site and interviewing the driver, police said they believed this was an accident.
Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle That Fled The Scene In NW OKC
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Wednesday evening in northwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened near Northwest 122nd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said a worker was run over and killed at a construction site for an apartment complex.
Police searching for escaped suspect in OKC
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly escaped custody following a car chase on Thursday.
KOCO
High-speed chase suspect who escaped from Spencer police in custody
SPENCER, Okla. — Spencer police said they have detained the suspect in a Thursday high-speed chase, who escaped police custody. The suspect escaped police when an officer brought him to St. Anthony's after the chase. Police were searching for the suspect for hours before capturing him. Sky 5 was...
KOCO
Nearly 20 cars broken into at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents of an Oklahoma City apartment complex woke up Thursday to find 18 cars were broken into. When Morgan Coleman walked out of her unit at the Teagen Apartment Homes to start her day, she found glass shattered around her car. “First, I didn’t notice it,"...
KOCO
Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run at construction site in north Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after a hit-and-run Wednesday evening at a construction site in the Chisholm Creek area of Oklahoma City. Police said they responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of a hit-and-run at a construction site near Highland Park Boulevard and Pawnee Drive. Authorities told KOCO 5 that they learned that a driver hit and killed someone inside the construction area and took off.
news9.com
Man Arrested, Accused Of Making Approximately 176 False 911 Calls In A Month
Oklahoma City Police have arrested a man accused of calling 911 about 176 times since last month. A police report showed that Calvin Irvan would call EMSA, firefighters and police for having high blood pressure. When officers would get there, they said he would become belligerent and aggressive. Calvin is...
KOCO
WATCH: Police chase, wrangle pig that got loose in Moore
MOORE, Okla. — Police were involved in an unusual chase Thursday morning in Moore. The police department received a report that a pig was blocking the road on Broadway. Body camera video shows multiple officers and Moore Animal Control trying to corner and chase the pig before eventually wrangling it.
1 dead in fatal auto-pedestrian collision in NW OKC
Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed a deadly scene near Highland Park Blvd. and Pawnee Drive in NW OKC.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Police Department mourns death of city employee of 45 years
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department is mourning the death of a non-sworn police employee who worked for the city for 45 years. Police officials said Cyndi Thomas died Tuesday of natural causes. "Cyndi was a member of our police family for the past 45 years," Oklahoma...
OKC Mother Arrested After 2-Year-Old Son Overdoses On Opioids
Paramedics struggled to save a local toddler who likely overdosed on opioids on Christmas Day, according to Oklahoma City police officials. Officers arrested Tanisha McKenzie, 39, for allegedly interfering in first responders giving Narcan to her 2-year-old son and attempting to remove the child from the ambulance. First responders found...
KOCO
16-year-old girl hailed a hero after helping save family during OKC house fire
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 16-year-old girl is being hailed as a hero after saving her family from a house fire Tuesday night in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities took two people to a hospital after a fire sparked around 9:50 p.m. at a home near Northwest 82nd Street and Springbrook Drive. Morgan Self told KOCO 5 that her mother is still in the burn unit, and her father is out and doing better.
Police investigating body found in drainage ditch
Officials are investigating after a person's body was found in a drainage ditch in Oklahoma City.
6 Arrested On Drug Complaints After Stillwater Traffic Stop
A traffic stop in Stillwater ended with six people being arrested on drug complaints according to Stillwater Police. Police say they pulled the car over early Tuesday morning for an equipment violation when found fentanyl in the car. Stillwater PD said two of the people in the car are now facing trafficking complaints while the other four were arrested for possession of paraphernalia.
Comments / 0