OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people were taken to a hospital after a shooting Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. Officers at the scene told KOCO 5 that the shooting occurred at a gas station in the 9700 block of Northeast 63rd Street. The two victims got into a truck and were heading to a hospital when police pulled them over at a Braum’s near Northeast 63rd and Bryant Avenue.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 5 HOURS AGO