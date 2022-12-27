United Airlines assessing demand before adding flights to China

Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. carrier United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL.O) said on Tuesday it is currently evaluating the market demand and operating environment to determine when to resume additional flight operations to mainland China.

China will stop requiring inbound travelers to go into quarantine from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission (NHC) said late on Monday.

United currently operates four-times-weekly service between San Francisco and Shanghai.

