Micah Banuelos will be a major factor in USC's switch to the Big Ten

By Donovan James
 3 days ago
In his junior and senior seasons, Micah Banuelos primarily played left tackle and defensive tackle as one of the best two-way players in the state of Washington.

Banuelos was recently named to the all-state team and was selected to play in the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game as an offensive lineman.

The 6-foot-2, 295-pound interior offensive lineman from Kennedy Catholic (WA) is a four-star prospect who is ranked the No. 5 player in the state and the 35th best player at his position in the 2023 class.

Banuelos is fundamentally sound and understands blocking angles, using body positioning to his advantage. He has major disciplined awareness and good intelligence with a high motor.

I see him being a big problem for opposing teams in 2024 when USC transitions to the Big Ten Conference. Banuelos isn’t fully developed yet as a prospect, but when he is, he will be a similar prospect to current USC Trojan Brett Nielon, who played in 12 games and played a total of 955 snaps for the Trojans this season.

