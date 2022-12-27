ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Pac-12 Bowl Report: Confident Oregon faces North Carolina in Holiday Bowl

By Matt Wadleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6b4j_0jvbfLsq00

The Pac-12 is 1-1 in bowl games after the first week. Washington State got pummeled against Fresno State in the LA Bowl, and Oregon State blew out Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Next up for the Pac-12 is the Holiday Bowl, as the Oregon Ducks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in San Diego.

Oregon fell just short of the Pac-12 title game, losing to the Oregon State Beavers in the Civil War game. Now they have a chance to get to 10 wins in Dan Lanning’s first season in Eugene. They have to beat North Carolina.

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams, and both sides live on the arms of their quarterbacks.

Tar Heel gunslinger Drake Maye finished the year with 4,115 yards and 35 scores while adding another 653 yards and seven scores on the ground; he was UNC’s leading rusher. Wide receiver Josh Downs is a threat and a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Ducks have Bo Nix, who excelled in his first season in Oregon after transferring from Auburn. However, Nix’s health is a question mark after he got hurt in the Oregon State game.

Ducks Wire and Tar Heels Wire have done an extensive breakdown of this game. Both teams can score big. Oregon is 13th in the nation with 39.7 PPG while North Carolina is 43rd with 35 PPG. Both teams are top 25 in yards per game and in the top 30 in passing yards, so this could be an offensive explosion at Petco Park.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB

Notre Dame lost quarterback Drew Pyne to the transfer portal, but they seem to have found a replacement for him. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that Sam Hartman is expected to enter the transfer portal and go to Notre Dame. Hartman has played quarterback at Wake Forest the last five seasons. He only appeared... The post Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

Georgia Coach Names The SEC Team That Most Resembles Ohio State

Ohio State is one of the most successful college football programs outside of the SEC. During a pre-College Football Playoff press conference, Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann named the SEC program that most closely resembles the Buckeyes. Schulman believes Ohio State are the Florida Gators of the Big Ten. "I...
COLUMBUS, OH
HuskyMaven

Texas Center Gave Huskies a Long Look During Recruiting

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Jake Majors has been to Seattle, seen the University of Washington up close and gave it some serious thought to playing for then Chris Petersen's coaching staff. Yet in the end, Texas's two-year starting center from the small town of Prosper in the Dallas metroplex...
SEATTLE, WA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis

Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
MEMPHIS, TN
On3.com

Everything Steve Sarkisian said after the Alamo Bowl

Here’s everything Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said following the Longhorns’ 27-20 loss to Washington in the Valero Alamo Bowl. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $10!]. Opening statement. “A couple things I’d like to hit on. One, thank the Alamo Bowl....
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Ohio State Players Not Happy With Michigan Question Today

During Wednesday's pre-Peach Bowl media availability, Ohio State players were asked to name the Big Ten team that most resembles their upcoming opponent: Georgia. The Buckeyes, notably senior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, recognized that the media was fishing for a specific answer about the rival Michigan Wolverines — aka "that team up north."
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Predicts Blowout In Georgia-Ohio State Game

No. 1 Georgia is currently listed as a 6.5-point favorite over No. 4 Ohio State in this year's Peach Bowl game. ESPN college football analyst Peter Burns thinks the Bulldogs will get the job done far easier than that. Burns is predicting a 22-point blowout in this College Football Playoff...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal

A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

No. 1 Point Guard Elliot Cadeau Announces His Commitment

The No. 1 point guard in the 2024 class has announced his commitment decision. Five-star PG Elliot Cadeau will join Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels, picking North Carolina over Louisville, Texas Tech, Texas, Kansas, Syracuse and more. “I chose North Carolina because they’re a winning program and I would...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Ohio State Defender Has Honest Comment About Stetson Bennett

Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett has shown his ability to make plays with his legs on more than a few occasions this season. But Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers says his team is prepared for it, specifically Bennett's moves in the open-field. "Stetson Bennett is a great player," Chambers told reporters...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

196K+
Followers
249K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy