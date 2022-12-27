ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

appenmedia.com

Tourism developments and roadwork projects approved in 2022

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County had a big year in 2022, with dozens of different projects and initiatives approved by officials, which will shape the county for years to come. Here’s a brief recap of some of the biggest Forsyth County stories over the last year. New...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services issues public information release about death of teen in Kennesaw frozen lake

Nicholas Danz, the public information officer for Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, distributed the following public information release about the death of the 16-year-old teen who fell into a partially frozen lake:. On December 28, 2022 at approximately 5:15 pm, Kennesaw Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, and Cobb...
KENNESAW, GA
appenmedia.com

Alpharetta man killed in Forsyth County wreck

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County authorities said a 30-year-old Alpharetta man was killed after a head-on collision in Forsyth County Dec. 24. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of River Club Drive and Riverhill Court in the Chattahoochee River Club Subdivision at about 11 p.m. after responding to reports of a single vehicle crash.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

When will Clayton County residents get their water fully restored?

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta is thawing out a bit this week after an Arctic blast. The cold strained utilities and left thousands without water. Some residents have been out of water for nearly a week and many in Clayton County are wondering when the problems will be fixed and why it is taking so long.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Johns Creek couple shot inside their residence

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police were dispatched to Plantation Bridge Drive Dec. 19 and found Heather Quiggle and her boyfriend shot inside the home. When police arrived at 3 a.m., they saw Quiggle on the front porch wearing a red shirt soaked in blood, the police report said. Police later found her boyfriend with a gunshot wound to the leg. Quiggle’s 20-year-old son heard the shots, escaped through a window and got help from a neighbor, according to local media.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
appenmedia.com

Alpha Loop, North Point projects key Alpharetta’s 2022 successes

With dozens of new projects approved or started, officials retiring and appointed, as well as the countless other things that happen in a city each year, Alpharetta had a busy 2022. Here’s a brief recap of some of the biggest Alpharetta stories over the last year. Alpha Loop advances.
ALPHARETTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Offering Grandeur with No Compromise of Privacy or Security, This Gorgeous Residence in Sandy Springs, GA Lists for $5.699M

The Residence in Sandy Springs is an epitome of a well built luxury home with seamlessly transition from indoors to outdoors, now available for sale. This home located at 524 Carol Way, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Eugene Winchester – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 678-901-7590) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Sandy Springs.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

GBI reopens investigation of former Austell police chief after I-Team inquiry

AUSTELL, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Cobb County District Attorney’s office is once again investigating former Austell Police Chief Richard Starrett. The GBI had earlier investigated the then chief after the FOX 5 I-Team asked Austell about vet bills relating to the city’s K-9 units and his personal dogs.
AUSTELL, GA
appenmedia.com

Opinion: A decade of improvement bodes well for Alpharetta’s future

Over the last 10 years, Alpharetta has become a remarkable place. For those of us who lived through Alpharetta’s recent evolution, it can be hard to fully appreciate the uniquely attractive environment we have created until we reflect on the Alpharetta of 2012. Even then, Alpharetta was a safe...
ALPHARETTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Man charged with DUI following I-285 wreck

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested an 18-year-old Flowery Branch man for driving under the influence Dec. 9 after a wreck on I-285. Police from Dunwoody and Sandy Springs were called to the intersection of I-285 and Perimeter Center Parkway at about 11:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a three-vehicle crash.
