appenmedia.com
Tourism developments and roadwork projects approved in 2022
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County had a big year in 2022, with dozens of different projects and initiatives approved by officials, which will shape the county for years to come. Here’s a brief recap of some of the biggest Forsyth County stories over the last year. New...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services issues public information release about death of teen in Kennesaw frozen lake
Nicholas Danz, the public information officer for Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, distributed the following public information release about the death of the 16-year-old teen who fell into a partially frozen lake:. On December 28, 2022 at approximately 5:15 pm, Kennesaw Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, and Cobb...
“It was dire here:” One Georgia county ran completely out of water after arctic freeze
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — One Georgia county found itself completely out of water after arctic cold caused pipes to burst all over north Georgia. Channel 2′s Bryan Mimms was in Butts County, where so many pipes burst that the county’s water system was completely dried up by Monday night.
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta man killed in Forsyth County wreck
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County authorities said a 30-year-old Alpharetta man was killed after a head-on collision in Forsyth County Dec. 24. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of River Club Drive and Riverhill Court in the Chattahoochee River Club Subdivision at about 11 p.m. after responding to reports of a single vehicle crash.
fox5atlanta.com
When will Clayton County residents get their water fully restored?
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta is thawing out a bit this week after an Arctic blast. The cold strained utilities and left thousands without water. Some residents have been out of water for nearly a week and many in Clayton County are wondering when the problems will be fixed and why it is taking so long.
appenmedia.com
Johns Creek couple shot inside their residence
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police were dispatched to Plantation Bridge Drive Dec. 19 and found Heather Quiggle and her boyfriend shot inside the home. When police arrived at 3 a.m., they saw Quiggle on the front porch wearing a red shirt soaked in blood, the police report said. Police later found her boyfriend with a gunshot wound to the leg. Quiggle’s 20-year-old son heard the shots, escaped through a window and got help from a neighbor, according to local media.
Gwinnett County homeowner grateful neighbors saved his house from further destruction
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County homeowner is crediting his neighbors, including a former mayor, for helping to contain a water leak that damaged his home while he was away for Christmas. “It’s nice to know there’s good people in this world,” Jared Estes told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson,...
Water outages continue to plague parts of metro Atlanta, temporary burn ban issued in Clayton County | Live updates
ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta counties struggle with Georgia's recent freeze, damaged water pipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers, landlords and residents. Cracked and busted pipes have impacted water pressure in residential and commercial buildings - some have triggered water outages and boil water advisories. Here's a list of...
'Just in shock': Atlanta area residents react to boil water advisory
ATLANTA — Carol Yancey of the Atlanta metro area was planning to spend a festive Christmas holiday with her large extended family. But she said the threat of possibly contaminated water in Clayton County ended her holiday plans. Boil water notices were issued last weekend and this week in...
UPDATES: ‘We had an emergency. No one answered.’ Neighbors angry over slow response to water outage
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta leaders continue to respond to water system problems around the area. After record-breaking cold temperatures over the holiday weekend, many residents are dealing with broken pipes and flooding. Several counties have set up water-distribution sites as crews scramble to repair water lines. LIVE UPDATES. 4:38...
appenmedia.com
Alpha Loop, North Point projects key Alpharetta’s 2022 successes
With dozens of new projects approved or started, officials retiring and appointed, as well as the countless other things that happen in a city each year, Alpharetta had a busy 2022. Here’s a brief recap of some of the biggest Alpharetta stories over the last year. Alpha Loop advances.
luxury-houses.net
Offering Grandeur with No Compromise of Privacy or Security, This Gorgeous Residence in Sandy Springs, GA Lists for $5.699M
The Residence in Sandy Springs is an epitome of a well built luxury home with seamlessly transition from indoors to outdoors, now available for sale. This home located at 524 Carol Way, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Eugene Winchester – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 678-901-7590) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Sandy Springs.
'We haven't experienced this since COVID' | College Park businesses frustrated, forced to close due to water woes
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — As thousands of homes and businesses are still without water across metro Atlanta, 11Alive is working to get answers as to why this happened and how long it's going to take until the water is turned back on. "We'd like more communication, and we want...
Georgia Counties Urge Residents To Boil Water Amid Outages
Many homes are without water due to freezing temperatures.
fox5atlanta.com
GBI reopens investigation of former Austell police chief after I-Team inquiry
AUSTELL, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Cobb County District Attorney’s office is once again investigating former Austell Police Chief Richard Starrett. The GBI had earlier investigated the then chief after the FOX 5 I-Team asked Austell about vet bills relating to the city’s K-9 units and his personal dogs.
Employees, inmates at Clayton County Jail say freezing weekend weather made jail conditions worse
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Inmates and employees say conditions at the Clayton County Jail are worse than normal after freezing weekend temperatures wreaked havoc. “The power was out for three days,” said Tenille Davis. Cell phone video recorded by an employee and sent to Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln...
Police confirm 4 shot, 1 dead in separate shootings miles apart in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. — Five people have been shot in a matter of hours just a few miles apart from one another, DeKalb County police have confirmed. Officers responded to the Budgetel Inn on Gus Place just before 1 p.m. Wednesday where they found two people who had been shot.
fox5atlanta.com
Seniors struggling with burst pipes, lack of water for days at Decatur apartments
DECATUR, Ga. - The temperature may be rising, but the frigid Arctic blast is still causing problems around metro Atlanta. For the senior residents of Decatur's Magnolia Circle Apartments, burst pipes and freezing temperatures have left them without service for days. Christmas was anything but merry for Faye Sermons. "I'm...
appenmedia.com
Opinion: A decade of improvement bodes well for Alpharetta’s future
Over the last 10 years, Alpharetta has become a remarkable place. For those of us who lived through Alpharetta’s recent evolution, it can be hard to fully appreciate the uniquely attractive environment we have created until we reflect on the Alpharetta of 2012. Even then, Alpharetta was a safe...
appenmedia.com
Man charged with DUI following I-285 wreck
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested an 18-year-old Flowery Branch man for driving under the influence Dec. 9 after a wreck on I-285. Police from Dunwoody and Sandy Springs were called to the intersection of I-285 and Perimeter Center Parkway at about 11:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a three-vehicle crash.
