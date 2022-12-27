HOUSTON (KIAH) Houstonians are enjoying POST Houston and it’s one of the most Instagramable places to be this New Year’s Eve. This Saturday night is not only FREE for anyone wanting to ring in the new year, but it’s going to be an all-ages celebration open to the public. Head to the rooftop Skylawn for a New Year’s countdown, and multiple bars throughout. There will be live DJs and photo worthy skyline views to take in.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO