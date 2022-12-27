Read full article on original website
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Ultimate Sale Actually Happens In January — Everything You Need to Know About the Tri-Delta Shopping Bonanza
The 2022 Sale Leadership team: Dee Dee Robinson, K.D. Askins Jones, Lindsey Miller, Courtney Baker (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) There are Black Friday sales and Christmas Eve Sales and post-Christmas sales but none can beat the Sale Houston, sponsored by Houston Tri-Delta Philanthropies Inc. with proceeds directed to MD Anderson Cancer Center. With eight January sales in the history books, the event has raised more than $1.6 million overall.
cw39.com
Enjoy a FREE New Year’s Eve at POST Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) Houstonians are enjoying POST Houston and it’s one of the most Instagramable places to be this New Year’s Eve. This Saturday night is not only FREE for anyone wanting to ring in the new year, but it’s going to be an all-ages celebration open to the public. Head to the rooftop Skylawn for a New Year’s countdown, and multiple bars throughout. There will be live DJs and photo worthy skyline views to take in.
The Crack Shack updates opening for LaCenterra location in Katy
The Crack Shack will open its first Houston-area chicken restaurant in Katy, at LaCenterra. (Courtesy The Crack Shack) The Crack Shack, a fast-casual chicken restaurant out of San Diego, has updated its opening date in the LaCenterra shopping center to spring 2023. It will be the first Houston-area restaurant for the brand.
cw39.com
How to create New Year’s resolutions for the whole family
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Trying to make some big changes for the New Year? What about doing it as a family?. Family medicine doctor John Myers says making New Year’s resolutions together can increase accountability and success. But he advised don’t think too big, as small steps are easier to maintain long term.
fox7austin.com
Southwest cancels groom's flight days before New Year's Eve wedding, Texas bride says
AUSTIN, Texas - Southwest officials say they are desperately trying to fix things after thousands of delays and cancelations riddle their flight schedule. One UT alumni bride-to-be found herself in the middle of the airline chaos wondering if she will be able to get married after her fiancé's flight was canceled days before their wedding.
1053rnb.com
The Salt & Pepper Gang Of Houston Is Teaching Black Boys How To Be Distinguished Gentlemen
16 men in Houston are using their style and manhood to inspire the youth to be distinguished men through mentorship and community service. Founder Mr. Rico Davis describes The Salt and Pepper Gang as a group of distinguished gentlemen that focuses on fashion, health, and being mentors to the youth. Davis shared his history of community service by speaking at colleges, high schools, homeless shelters, and even juvenile detention centers which inspired the creation of the group.
thevindicator.com
Wendy’s to hold grand opening Friday in Dayton
DAYTON – Anyone that has been waiting to grab a Frosty at the newest Wendy’s location is in luck as the new fast-food franchise opens Friday at 10 am. The new location at 502 US HWY 90 will hold a Grand Opening Celebration from 10 am – 2 pm with plenty of giveaways, games, and food for everyone.
cw39.com
Ditch the coats, grab the umbrella!
HOUSTON (CW39) – We turn to a warm and soggy pattern over the next couple days. Rain is developing from the coast this morning, moving inland near the bay, La Porte, Anahuac, etc. These showers take on more coverage this afternoon. Rain and moments of thunderstorm activity will be seen and heard overnight. Highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, breezy like yesterday. Gusts will reach near 25 mph out of the south.
cw39.com
Some holiday trash, decorations are recyclable
HOUSTON (KIAH) Don’t throw everything from your holiday festivities in the garbage can. WM — the company once known as Waste Management — the largest recycler in North America — says some of your trash, decorations, and gift-wrapping material is recyclable. “If you have these gift...
Marsala's Italian Grill boasts mom and pop-style atmosphere in Atascocita
Marsala’s Italian Grill co-owner Teresa Guzman opened the Atascocita location of the restaurant in July 2018. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Before opening up the original Marsala’s Italian Grill in Huffman, Teresa Guzman and Isaac Rodriguez had worked at Hasta La Pasta in Humble for 20 years. When the eatery shut down, they decided to create a restaurant of their own from scratch.
Would you carry my bag out to the car
I arrived at the address and honked the horn. After waiting a few minutes I honked again. Since this was going to be the last ride of my shift I thought about just driving away, but instead, I put the car in park and walked up to the door, and knocked. 'Just a minute', answered a frail, elderly voice. I could hear something being dragged across the floor.
Memorial Hermann Pearland to expand, add beds
The Memorial Hermann Pearland expansion will begin construction in 2023. (Courtesy Pexels) The Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital at 16100 South Freeway will start construction sometime in 2023 on a new $18.4 million expansion project. The expansion will consist of adding space on the second floor for 33 new beds, adding two intensive care unit beds, relocating 10 ICU beds and adding 21 universal beds, totaling 97 beds in the hospital upon completion.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Texas City, TX
Texas City is a bay area city in the state of Texas, part of Galveston County. Texas City overlooks Galveston Bay, which acts as one of the many tourist attractions that shares with its much more popular neighbor, Galveston City. While Galveston is more known for tourism, Texas City still...
fortbendfocus.com
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital Renames Main Pavilion After Generous Donation
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital has renamed its Main Pavilion after a generous donation from two longtime patients. The Bhalla Main Pavilion is named after Col. Raj and Kanwal Bhalla. The Bhallas have lived in Sugar Land since 1994 and have been patients at the hospital since it opened its doors in 1998. In remarks given during a ceremony on Friday, December 9, 2022, Col. Bhalla said their Sikh faith regards service to others as a form of worship – a Sanskrit term known as “sewa.”
luxury-houses.net
This $2.99 Million Luxurious Contemporary Estate in Houston Texas Is Perfect For Entertaining And Family Gathering With Backyard Haven
5135 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas is an outstanding and luxurious residence with ideas and designs by famed local architects Francisco Robles and Robert Dame in 2005. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,018 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5135 Longmont Dr, please get in touch with Kate Myhan (Phone: 713 855 0588) at JPAR – The Sears Group for full support and perfect service.
cw39.com
Dean Day Gallery in Upper Kirby robbed of 50K in art
HOUSTON (KIAH) An art heist on Christmas Eve has left the owner of a gallery stunned and confused…. Cathy Albright has had Dean Day Art Gallery for more than 42 years and on Christmas Eve she became the target of a 50-thousand dollar theft. She arrived to her studio near...
Tips on what to do with your plants after the freeze
HOUSTON — Freezing temperatures have come and gone in Houston, leaving a path of damage in their wake. Some plants didn't survive the arctic blast. So, what are you supposed to do if you think your plants died? The answer might surprise you: try not to touch them. Houston...
maritime-executive.com
Galveston Plans Fourth Cruise Terminal as Port Handles 1M Passengers
The Port of Galveston, Texas is rapidly growing as a cruise homeport in the United States. As more passengers seek close to home embarkation opportunities, Galveston has emerged due to its strategic location attracting more cruise lines and ships and planning further expansion. Galveston entered the modern cruise industry 22...
cw39.com
The best desserts in Houston, according to Houston Food Blogger
HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Food Blogger has announced the best desserts in Houston. He reviews food year round and posts videos on his Twitter feed. He has been covering more top food in the city for 2022. Here’s a look at his list of top desserts the city has to offer, and in no particular order.
'We're coming out of pocket': Frustrated families seek alternatives after canceled Southwest flights
Some have missed out on seeing their loved ones during the holidays, and others are spending money they hadn't budgeted for hotels or rental cars.
