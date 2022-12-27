ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Cowboys vs. Titans in Week 17

The Titans are in a tailspin, and things will only get tougher for them in Week 17 when the Cowboys come to town. It's a "Thursday Night Football" matchup with plenty of playoff implications. The Titans desperately need a win to keep their hopes of winning the AFC South alive, while the Cowboys still have an outside chance of winning the NFC East if they can win their final two games.
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) DNP again on Wednesday

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson remained absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday, matching his participation from previous weeks. His absence on Wednesday doesn't bode well for a potential return in Week 17. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins

Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles working out notable former rival

After losing to the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles may be bringing in a Dallas Cowboys alum. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Eagles brought in former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin for a workout. The 28-year-old Jarwin has not been signed by an NFL team all season. At... The post Eagles working out notable former rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Saints receive rough news that they can’t control

The New Orleans Saints have a tough task this weekend. They need to beat one of the best teams in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles are no easy opponent nowadays, and the Saints must get this victory to stay alive in the postseason race. That situation may have gotten a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sporting News

Week 17 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Tyler Allgeier, Mark Andrews, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

If you're still in the running for a fantasy football championship, chances are you have at least one start 'em, sit 'em question that's keeping you up at night. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your Week 17 fantasy lineup decisions.
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Wide Receiver George Pickens Has Chance To Do Something No Rookie Has Done Since 2016

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Steeler Nation are hoping that the future of the franchise’s offense lies in the hands of their 2022 first and second round draft picks. Quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and wide receiver, George Pickens, have shown flashes of being the dynamic duo for the future. It was on full display on Saturday night after the signal-caller found the pass-catcher in the end zone with less than a minute left, putting Pittsburgh ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders. There should be tons of excitement as the two continue to improve and have the potential to be a lethal combination in the coming years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022

We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
ClutchPoints

Bills’ nightmare scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups

The Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East title for the third consecutive season following the Miami Dolphins loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day. The Bills are 12-3 with two weeks remaining in the regular season and have won six straight games. The offense finally began to come to life again in Week 16. Despite playing in frigid, below-zero wind chills in Chicago, Josh Allen showed exactly why he is an MVP-level talent in this league.
The US Sun

Who is Jerry Jones’ wife, Eugenia Jones?

BILLIONAIRE Jerry Jones is famous for owning the Dallas Cowboys. Among the team, the NFL figure's wife Eugenia is known as the "Mother of the Dallas Cowboys." Born on March 15, 1944, Eugenia 'Gene' Jones née Chambers is a beauty pageant winner and businesswoman from Danville, Arkansas. In 1960,...
DALLAS, TX
Popculture

Terrell Owens Has Been in Contact With NFL Team for Big Return

Terrell Owens is very serious about returning to the NFL. Gregory Daniel, Owens' agent, told Sports Illustrated that they have been speaking with the Dallas Cowboys' office in recent days about Owens possibly returning to the league. Owens, 49, hasn't played in the NFL since 2010 but has been playing pro football recently as he joined the league Fan Controlled Football earlier this year.
DALLAS, TX
wearebuffalo.net

Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday

The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama

SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun. Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets

There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Reed lands head coach job at FCS school

Ed Reed is closing out his 2022 in a big way. Bethune-Cookman University announced Tuesday that they have reached an agreement in principle to hire the Pro Football Hall of Famer Reed to be their next head coach. Bethune-Cookman University Athletics has entered an agreement in principle with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed... The post Ed Reed lands head coach job at FCS school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

