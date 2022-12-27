Read full article on original website
JJ Watt’s Wife, Kealia, Reacts to His Retirement Announcement
She couldn’t help but sing her husband’s praises after the big decision.
Dak Prescott has given away millions of dollars to worthy causes
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Cowboys vs. Titans in Week 17
The Titans are in a tailspin, and things will only get tougher for them in Week 17 when the Cowboys come to town. It's a "Thursday Night Football" matchup with plenty of playoff implications. The Titans desperately need a win to keep their hopes of winning the AFC South alive, while the Cowboys still have an outside chance of winning the NFC East if they can win their final two games.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) DNP again on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson remained absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday, matching his participation from previous weeks. His absence on Wednesday doesn't bode well for a potential return in Week 17. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins
Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
Eagles working out notable former rival
After losing to the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles may be bringing in a Dallas Cowboys alum. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Eagles brought in former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin for a workout. The 28-year-old Jarwin has not been signed by an NFL team all season. At... The post Eagles working out notable former rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Hundreds turn out for public viewing for Steelers legend Franco Harris
Hundreds of fans of Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris braved the cold Tuesday afternoon to pay their respects to the Hall of Famer, who died last week. The Steelers hosted a viewing at Acrisure Stadium, where any member of the public could view Harris’ closed casket. The viewing inside...
Saints receive rough news that they can’t control
The New Orleans Saints have a tough task this weekend. They need to beat one of the best teams in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles are no easy opponent nowadays, and the Saints must get this victory to stay alive in the postseason race. That situation may have gotten a...
How long is Tua Tagovailoa out? Latest news, updates on Dolphins QB's status in NFL concussion protocol
The Dolphins have dealt with many injury issues at the quarterback position in 2022, and it appears they have another major one entering an important Week 17 clash with the Patriots. Top quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with the after-effects of his second concussion of the season. That makes it...
Week 17 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Tyler Allgeier, Mark Andrews, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
If you're still in the running for a fantasy football championship, chances are you have at least one start 'em, sit 'em question that's keeping you up at night. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your Week 17 fantasy lineup decisions.
Steelers’ Wide Receiver George Pickens Has Chance To Do Something No Rookie Has Done Since 2016
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Steeler Nation are hoping that the future of the franchise’s offense lies in the hands of their 2022 first and second round draft picks. Quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and wide receiver, George Pickens, have shown flashes of being the dynamic duo for the future. It was on full display on Saturday night after the signal-caller found the pass-catcher in the end zone with less than a minute left, putting Pittsburgh ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders. There should be tons of excitement as the two continue to improve and have the potential to be a lethal combination in the coming years.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022
We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
Bills’ nightmare scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East title for the third consecutive season following the Miami Dolphins loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day. The Bills are 12-3 with two weeks remaining in the regular season and have won six straight games. The offense finally began to come to life again in Week 16. Despite playing in frigid, below-zero wind chills in Chicago, Josh Allen showed exactly why he is an MVP-level talent in this league.
What channel is Notre Dame vs. South Carolina on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2022 Gator Bowl
There aren't many teams that ended the season on as hot as South Carolina. The No. 19 Gamecocks ended College Football Playoff hopes for both No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson, eliminating them with 63-38 and 31-30 defeats. Spencer Rattler tore the two teams apart, combining to complete 55-of-76 passes for eight touchdown passes and two interceptions.
Who is Jerry Jones’ wife, Eugenia Jones?
BILLIONAIRE Jerry Jones is famous for owning the Dallas Cowboys. Among the team, the NFL figure's wife Eugenia is known as the "Mother of the Dallas Cowboys." Born on March 15, 1944, Eugenia 'Gene' Jones née Chambers is a beauty pageant winner and businesswoman from Danville, Arkansas. In 1960,...
Terrell Owens Has Been in Contact With NFL Team for Big Return
Terrell Owens is very serious about returning to the NFL. Gregory Daniel, Owens' agent, told Sports Illustrated that they have been speaking with the Dallas Cowboys' office in recent days about Owens possibly returning to the league. Owens, 49, hasn't played in the NFL since 2010 but has been playing pro football recently as he joined the league Fan Controlled Football earlier this year.
Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday
The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama
SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun. Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.
NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets
There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
Ed Reed lands head coach job at FCS school
Ed Reed is closing out his 2022 in a big way. Bethune-Cookman University announced Tuesday that they have reached an agreement in principle to hire the Pro Football Hall of Famer Reed to be their next head coach. Bethune-Cookman University Athletics has entered an agreement in principle with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed... The post Ed Reed lands head coach job at FCS school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
