8 Incredible Photos From Bo Krsmanovic’s Shoot in Finland

By Cara O’Bleness
 3 days ago

The model also posed in Fiji the same year.

Bo Krsmanovic made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2016 as a rookie when she posed for photographer Yu Tsai in Tahiti. The following year, she posed for photos in two totally opposite climates, as Krsmanovic got her picture taken in both Finland (by photographer Walter Chin) and Fiji (again with Tsai).

Today, the 30-year-old Serbian model is founder of Bo Fashion House , and she often shares Instagram posts modeling pieces from the brand’s latest collection.

In 2017, she shared with Fox News that she was shopping at GUESS when she got the call that she was going to be featured in SI Swimsuit.

“The moment I found out I was a rookie … I was actually in the GUESS shop,” she told the outlet . "And my booker called me, and he's like, 'Are you sitting?' And I'm like, 'No, I'm shopping, did something happen?'"

Krsmanovic recently shared a throwback post on Instagram with several sizzling photos from her icy photo shoot in Finland, so we decided we would join in and select our own faves.

Below, you’ll find our picks for Krsmanovic’s top images from her 2017 photo shoot in Lapland.

Walter Chin/Sports Illustrated

Walter Chin/Sports Illustrated

Walter Chin/Sports Illustrated

Walter Chin/Sports Illustrated

Walter Chin/Sports Illustrated

Walter Chin/Sports Illustrated

Walter Chin/Sports Illustrated

Walter Chin/Sports Illustrated

