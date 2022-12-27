ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air raid warning issued for all of Ukraine; Russia relocates aircraft

By Patrick Hilsman
 3 days ago

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- An air raid alert was issued for all of Ukraine on Tuesday, as officials warned Russia was bringing reserves to bolster its forces around the city of Kreminna, in the eastern Luhansk region.

Ukrainian servicemen carry the coffin of a Ukrainian soldier during a funeral ceremony at a cemetery in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday. Photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE

The spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, said Russia moved aircraft from the Engels airbase after the Russian Ministry of Defense reported a Ukrainian drone strike killed three Russian servicemen on Monday.

In a message posted to Telegram on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote, "In this battle, we have one powerful and effective weapon. The hammer and sword of our spirit and consciousness. Courage and bravery. Virtues that incline us to do good deeds and overcome evil."

Zelensky said 9 million Ukrainians remained without power after Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Mailer said the city of Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, is holding "courageously."

"Bakhmut is really our eastern fortress now. Indeed the enemy has concentrated most of its efforts, military equipment and weapons there," Mailer said during an interview with Ukrainian television. "You can see how courageously Bakhmut is holding, how much our soldiers inflict losses on the enemy and the enemy simply cannot advance further."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on Ukraine to accept Russian demands on Monday.

"Our proposals for the demilitarization and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia's security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy," Lavrov told TASS, the state news agency . "The point is simple: Fulfill them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army."

The bodies of 42 fallen Ukrainian servicemen were returned to Ukraine on Tuesday .

"The Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons, together with law enforcement agencies, continues to bring home heroes who sacrificed their lives for Ukraine. Another transfer of bodies took place today as 42 KIAs were delivered," read a statement from officials.

Police in Mykolaiv region said they have uncovered seven more bodies in the recently liberated town of Snihurivka.

ch
3d ago

Putin's crimes have left millions of Ukrainians homeless and without families. If putin & Russia are never brought justice, then these people are justified and heroic when they terrorize Russians the same way putin terrorized them These Ukrainians have plenty of international support because the only safe Russia is a weak, suffering Russia. Russians deserve no peace or safety until the Ukraine recieves justice and compensation.

42
Jay Fisher
2d ago

Russia sure does talk a lot of crap for being the invading country and if I was the Ukraine President I would definitely Not give the Russian Government what they want! Russia in my thoughts should just go Home!

19
John Erickson
2d ago

Remember when the U.S. invaded Iraq over "weapons of mass destruction" and it turned out to be Geraldo Rivera's Al Capone vault? Nothing there. But thousands of lives lost for nothing. That's why war is ugly and wrong no matter who it's waged by or whatever the "cause" is because the cause is almost always phony.

12
Related
CNN

NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes

NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
The Independent

Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian troops circling them in trenches

Footage appears to show the moment Russian troops surrendered to Ukraine’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.Video shows a number of soldiers emerging from a trench with their hands up, before being marched away from the area.“After the onslaught of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, Russian invaders made the only correct decision - to surrender,” Ukraine’s official Ministry of Defence account tweeted.“That’s how it should be.”Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked his country’s 10th separate mountain assault brigade for capturing Russian troops in Donetsk during his nightly address.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Top Russian Helicopter Struck Down in Fiery Mid-Air Explosion

A Russian Ka-52 helicopter known as “Alligator” was shot down on Sunday by Ukraine’s air force, a striking show of force as Ukraine turns the tide in the nearly yearlong war. The “bird” was shot down around 2 p.m. local time in eastern Ukraine, though the Facebook post announcing the hit did not say exactly where it was. A video showed the chopper spiraling toward the ground along the sunny horizon, leaving a puff of smoke in its wake. According to Ukrainian broadcaster Hromadske, the helicopter was equipped with an anti-tank missile system, a laser-guided cannon, and aerial bombs. It is reportedly worth $16 million. Ukraine has managed to keep Russian forces away from its major cities in recent months, though Russia’s shelling campaign has not ceased. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=684053496402276Read it at Hromadske
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
