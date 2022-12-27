Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha house fire; Salvation Army assisting resident
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha firefighters battled a house fire near W. College Avenue and S. West Avenue late Thursday, Dec. 29. Officials tell FOX6 News the initial call for the fire came in shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday. The fire damaged a bedroom in the home. The rest of the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mequon firefighter struck after West Allis crash out of hospital
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Josh Lipp, the Mequon firefighter seriously hurt when he was struck by a vehicle after stopping to help at the scene of a crash in West Allis was released from the hospital Thursday, Dec. 29. Officials at the Mequon Fire Department said Lipp was released from...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee homicide; 2 dead in car near 5th and Bay Heights
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights. The victims are an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, police said in a Facebook post. Officials say they received a call shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 about two unconscious...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee home burns where generations lived: ‘Grateful everyone is OK’
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee family is grateful no one was hurt after a fire tore through their home near 6th and Arthur Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27. Several generations of people lived in the home over the years. "This area was right here my mom and my siblings, and on the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, family struggles to cope
MILWAUKEE - Killed on Christmas Eve, the community is rallying around a Milwaukee mother's family. A fundraiser was held Thursday night, Dec. 29 to cover funeral expenses for Sildian Torres. It took place at Santurce Sports Bar and Grill in Milwaukee. Plates of food were sold to help raise money.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
43rd and Mill house fire; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a house fire that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 29 near 43rd Street and Mill Road. It happened at approximately 5:05 a.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined but may have been caused by lit candles that were left burning. No injuries were reported.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee alders, WestCare, Feeding America giveaway 'to help the people'
MILWAUKEE - During winter break, it might be a struggle for families to put food on the table. Milwaukee aldermen teamed up with WestCare Wisconsin and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin Wednesday, Dec. 28 to help over 200 Milwaukee families in need. During the season of giving, a mobile food pantry...
Over 770,000 Wisconsinites have at least one OWI conviction
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, more than 778,000Wisconsinsites have been convicted of operating while intoxicated at least once. With nearly 580,000 people, Milwaukee is the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, yet the number of Wisconsinites with at least one OWI conviction is higher than the city’s entire population. “It makes sense we have…
WISN
At least 10 vehicles had windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say at least 10 vehicles had their windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee. It happened at about 6:45 p.m. near North 7th Street and McKinley Avenue. Brad Franzen told WISN 12 News he was at the Marquette men's basketball game at Fiserv Forum when...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Police pursuit in Pleasant Prairie; driver crashed in Lake County, IL
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie police are searching for a driver involved in a police pursuit that led to a crash near U.S. Highway 41 and Wadsworth Road on Friday, Dec 30. According to police, around 2 a.m. Lake County Sheriff's Office was notified that Pleasant Prairie Police Department...
CBS 58
'A special treat:' The story of marinated herring and the Midwest NYE tradition that follows
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You can smell it before you taste it. Chunks of gray, pickled herring, floating in a vinegary, sweet and spiced clear liquid. And in the Midwest, it's a delicacy. You may recognize the iconic white and blue -- or white and green if you get the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine townhouse fire; $40K in damage; no injuries
RACINE, Wis. - Firefighters on Wednesday night, Dec. 28 responded to the scene of a residential fire on Southwood Drive near Admiralty Avenue in Racine. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. A tenant who had just returned home after work noticed smoke and discovered the fire. She evacuated her...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Local priest Rev. Jerry Repenshek has passed
December 28, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Just receiving word Rev. Jerry Repenshek has died. Rev. Jerry served at Holy Angels Church. He just celebrated his 85th birthday on December 10. This is a working story and more information will be posted as details become available.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee house fire at 6th and Arthur, firefighter hurt
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee firefighter was hurt at the scene of a house fire near 6th and Arthur late Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27. Firefighters responded around 4:30 p.m., and an MFD deputy chief said there were initial reports that two people were trapped. Those two people were later found outside.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Amped: Private Suite Karaoke & Events; packages, drinks, and more
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News Amelia Jones takes a trip to Amped: Private Suite Karaoke & Events to sing her heart out and show us some amazing things we can find at this new Karaoke place. To find more information on the New Year's Eve packages that Amped will have this...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine man threatened to 'shoot up' plasma center, prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - Devon Thomas, 34, of Racine, faces a felony count of "terrorist threats" after prosecutors say he threatened to shoot people at the CSL Plasma Center on Washington Avenue near Ohio Street in July. According to a criminal complaint, the plasma center was placed on lockdown on July...
WISN
Three people arrested, charged in killing of Milwaukee mail carrier
MILWAUKEE — Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier earlier this month. Aundre Cross died while on the job in a shooting December 9 at 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue in Milwaukee. The federal complaint alleges that Kevin McCaa,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa chase, Milwaukee crash, officer hurt in scuffle
A Wauwatosa police chase ended with a crash and the arrests of two men near 67th and Glendale in Milwaukee. Another driver was seriously injured.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shatters homicide record for 3rd year, up 11% from 2021
Milwaukee's homicide record was broken in 2022 for a third straight year. Milwaukee Police Department crime data show homicides up 11% from 2021.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pedestrian, 75, killed in Whitefish Bay in 'unintentional act'
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on Wednesday evening, Dec. 28 in Whitefish Bay. It happened near Santa Monica and Silver Spring. Whitefish Bay police said the woman, 75, was found pinned under the vehicle. She was pulled out, and life-saving measures were attempted, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
