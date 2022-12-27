ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha house fire; Salvation Army assisting resident

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha firefighters battled a house fire near W. College Avenue and S. West Avenue late Thursday, Dec. 29. Officials tell FOX6 News the initial call for the fire came in shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday. The fire damaged a bedroom in the home. The rest of the...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mequon firefighter struck after West Allis crash out of hospital

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Josh Lipp, the Mequon firefighter seriously hurt when he was struck by a vehicle after stopping to help at the scene of a crash in West Allis was released from the hospital Thursday, Dec. 29. Officials at the Mequon Fire Department said Lipp was released from...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee homicide; 2 dead in car near 5th and Bay Heights

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights. The victims are an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, police said in a Facebook post. Officials say they received a call shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 about two unconscious...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, family struggles to cope

MILWAUKEE - Killed on Christmas Eve, the community is rallying around a Milwaukee mother's family. A fundraiser was held Thursday night, Dec. 29 to cover funeral expenses for Sildian Torres. It took place at Santurce Sports Bar and Grill in Milwaukee. Plates of food were sold to help raise money.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

43rd and Mill house fire; no injuries

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a house fire that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 29 near 43rd Street and Mill Road. It happened at approximately 5:05 a.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined but may have been caused by lit candles that were left burning. No injuries were reported.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee alders, WestCare, Feeding America giveaway 'to help the people'

MILWAUKEE - During winter break, it might be a struggle for families to put food on the table. Milwaukee aldermen teamed up with WestCare Wisconsin and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin Wednesday, Dec. 28 to help over 200 Milwaukee families in need. During the season of giving, a mobile food pantry...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Over 770,000 Wisconsinites have at least one OWI conviction

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, more than 778,000Wisconsinsites have been convicted of operating while intoxicated at least once. With nearly 580,000 people, Milwaukee is the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, yet the number of Wisconsinites with at least one OWI conviction is higher than the city’s entire population. “It makes sense we have…
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine townhouse fire; $40K in damage; no injuries

RACINE, Wis. - Firefighters on Wednesday night, Dec. 28 responded to the scene of a residential fire on Southwood Drive near Admiralty Avenue in Racine. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. A tenant who had just returned home after work noticed smoke and discovered the fire. She evacuated her...
RACINE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Local priest Rev. Jerry Repenshek has passed

December 28, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Just receiving word Rev. Jerry Repenshek has died. Rev. Jerry served at Holy Angels Church. He just celebrated his 85th birthday on December 10. This is a working story and more information will be posted as details become available.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee house fire at 6th and Arthur, firefighter hurt

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee firefighter was hurt at the scene of a house fire near 6th and Arthur late Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27. Firefighters responded around 4:30 p.m., and an MFD deputy chief said there were initial reports that two people were trapped. Those two people were later found outside.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Amped: Private Suite Karaoke & Events; packages, drinks, and more

MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News Amelia Jones takes a trip to Amped: Private Suite Karaoke & Events to sing her heart out and show us some amazing things we can find at this new Karaoke place. To find more information on the New Year's Eve packages that Amped will have this...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine man threatened to 'shoot up' plasma center, prosecutors say

RACINE, Wis. - Devon Thomas, 34, of Racine, faces a felony count of "terrorist threats" after prosecutors say he threatened to shoot people at the CSL Plasma Center on Washington Avenue near Ohio Street in July. According to a criminal complaint, the plasma center was placed on lockdown on July...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Three people arrested, charged in killing of Milwaukee mail carrier

MILWAUKEE — Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier earlier this month. Aundre Cross died while on the job in a shooting December 9 at 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue in Milwaukee. The federal complaint alleges that Kevin McCaa,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pedestrian, 75, killed in Whitefish Bay in 'unintentional act'

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on Wednesday evening, Dec. 28 in Whitefish Bay. It happened near Santa Monica and Silver Spring. Whitefish Bay police said the woman, 75, was found pinned under the vehicle. She was pulled out, and life-saving measures were attempted, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
WHITEFISH BAY, WI

