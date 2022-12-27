Bought and Sold

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Following are a selection of area real estate transactions as recorded by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

Forest County

Town of Wabeno

1785 Maple Ave.; $135,000 on Dec. 12

Langlade County

City of Antigo

343 Virginia St.; $40,000 on Dec. 15

1031 Sixth Ave.; $119,900 on Dec. 16

246 Dorr St.; $107,000 on Dec. 16

Town of Elcho

W12426 Northwoods Lane; $103,000 on Dec. 13

Town of Wolf River

N4106 Badger Trail Road; $140,000 on Dec. 13

Lincoln County

Town of Pine River

N1812 Oak Ridge Ave.; $365,000 on Dec. 16

Marathon County

Town of Norrie

221024 Highway Y; $186,850 on Dec. 14

Shawano County

Village of Wittenberg

603 W. Summit St.; $30,000 on Dec. 13

Antigo, WI
