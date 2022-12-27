Bought and Sold
Following are a selection of area real estate transactions as recorded by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
Forest County
Town of Wabeno
1785 Maple Ave.; $135,000 on Dec. 12
Langlade County
City of Antigo
343 Virginia St.; $40,000 on Dec. 15
1031 Sixth Ave.; $119,900 on Dec. 16
246 Dorr St.; $107,000 on Dec. 16
Town of Elcho
W12426 Northwoods Lane; $103,000 on Dec. 13
Town of Wolf River
N4106 Badger Trail Road; $140,000 on Dec. 13
Lincoln County
Town of Pine River
N1812 Oak Ridge Ave.; $365,000 on Dec. 16
Marathon County
Town of Norrie
221024 Highway Y; $186,850 on Dec. 14
Shawano County
Village of Wittenberg
603 W. Summit St.; $30,000 on Dec. 13
