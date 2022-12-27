Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cleveland19.com
Akron paramedic dragged by car after driver passes out behind the wheel, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for the suspect accused of dragging a paramedic with his car after passing out behind the wheel, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding him. The suspect fell asleep behind the wheel of his 2011 dark blue or black Mercedes E350...
Canton man dies after vehicle crashes into his disabled car
A Canton man has died after crashing into a disabled vehicle on the side of Interstate 77 in Tuscarawas County late Thursday night.
cleveland19.com
Canton man killed in fatal crash in Tuscarawas County
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Canton man was killed in a fatal car crash late Thursday night. The deadly crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on the southbound side of I-77 near the Bolivar exit. Troopers say a 2009 Honda Pilot SUV driven...
cleveland19.com
Car theft suspect on the loose from Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of jumping out of one car and stealing another on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding him and the suspect vehicle. Police said the man jumped out of an older black and...
Lights Out — Inoperable traffic signal causes minor mayhem downtown
Driving in downtown Cleveland near one particular intersection has been especially chaotic this week.
cleveland19.com
Trio steal Kia from Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of suspects is wanted for stealing a Kia from the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The three men stole a silver Kia Sorrento from a parking lot in the 2900 block of Lorain Avenue at 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 22, according to police.
Man gets hangry in the drive-through: Rocky River police blotter
On December 19 around 12:30 a.m. a Taco Bell employee reported a customer in the drive through was upset because the store ran out of the item he wanted to order. The man was gone before police arrived; and the caller said there was no violence or threats of violence.
Boy damages $11,000 worth of city Christmas lights out of frustration: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Several people at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 22 went into the police station saying they heard sounds as if someone was damaging the Christmas lights displays in the city park. Police went to the park and saw a boy on the grass with his dog near the baseball field. The boy began to walk away as police approached him. They told the boy they wanted to talk to him but he continued walking outside the baseball field. He then ran toward Maureen Drive as police flashed their flashlights at him and told him to stop. He finally surrendered as officers closed in on him. The boy told police where he lived. They went to his house and informed his father what occurred. The father walked over to the park with the officers. Lights on the northern part of the park were damaged. The animated light displays had structural damage, the power cords were cut off and the box outlets broken. The boy admitted to the damage. He said he did it because he was frustrated with being grounded. He said he needed to take his frustrations out on something. He said he cut the cords with his hands and broke the outlet boxes by kicking them. The boy and his father were made aware of possible consequences. The estimated damages and costs to the displays were $11,000. The Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.
cleveland19.com
86-year-old man carjacked at Akron gas station
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 86-year-old man was carjacked while getting gas, according to Akron police. Police said around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, the man was getting gas in the 800 block of West Exchange Street when he was approached by an unknown man. The suspect, described as wearing a dark...
School zone scofflaw lands in detention: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Car crash, warrant served: Chagrin Boulevard, Richmond Road. Beachwood police reported they were out at the scene of a crash around 6 a.m. Dec. 19 with a Cleveland man, 62, showing a warrant through Pepper Pike for failure to appear in court on a school zone speeding charge. Pepper Pike...
Man arrested for disorderly conduct following Whole Foods incident: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Cedar Road. At 3:10 p.m. Dec. 20, a South Euclid man, 44, walked into the University Heights fire station and said he had been pepper-sprayed by security at Whole Foods, 13998 Cedar Road. Police investigated and learned that the man had been the aggressor...
cleveland19.com
Man who tried to steal Cadillac arrived in stolen car later involved in hit-skip, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said a suspect who arrived in a stolen car to try to steal a different car is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The man was in the stolen car that drove to the area of West 130th Street and Lorain Avenue area, on Dec. 10, according to police.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland kidnapping: woman takes car with child inside, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman accused of kidnapping a child while taking a car in Cleveland is on the loose, police confirm, and detectives need help identifying her. Cleveland Police said the kidnapping happened around 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 8. The woman jumped into a car that had a...
cleveland19.com
Car stolen from RTA station used in catalytic converter thefts, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car that was stolen from a Lakewood RTA station was used in connection to catalytic converter thefts in Brooklyn, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect who took it. The suspect stole the white 1994 Ford F-150 from the parking lot of...
‘Heroes’: Euclid police officers rescue elderly couple from Christmas Eve fire
Two Euclid police officers helped rescue an elderly couple from a Christmas Eve house fire, FOX 8 has learned.
cleveland19.com
Victim of Middleburg Heights crash searches for mystery Good Samaritan
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The accident happened last Friday afternoon during the blizzard. “Just hit a patch of ice and that was it,” remembered Tony Watson. “My car kept spinning and spinning and spinning and I tried so hard to gain control. It was surreal, it was almost like it a movie.”
Lanes reopen on I-90 E near Lakewood
Lanes have reopened after a disabled vehicle delayed traffic on I-90 East near Lakewood Thursday evening.
Driver caught with ‘a little bit of blow:’ North Royalton Police Blotter
Cocaine possession, Bennett Road: On Dec. 2, police observed a red Toyota Camry on Bennett Road. Not only did the vehicle have something wrong with the muffler, making it quite loud, but it was missing rear license plate illumination. The Camry was pulled over on Nottingham Parkway. While talking to...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man identified as 4th person killed in 50-vehicle crash on Turnpike
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) identified the fourth person killed in the 50-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike on Friday, Dec. 23. The victim has been identified as Francisco Gutierrez-Martinez, 30, Cleveland. The other three victims were identified several days ago as Bernard M....
Cleveland man one of four victims in fatal, 46-vehicle crash on Ohio Turnpike
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland man was one of four people killed in a 46-vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike in a crash that stemmed from a whiteout on the toll road Friday, authorities said late Tuesday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified Francisco Gutierrez-Martinez, 30, of Cleveland...
