ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Spain announces $10.6 billion package to ease inflation pain

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zVWOJ_0jvbaEfY00

MADRID, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Spain on Tuesday announced 10 billion euros ($10.65 billion) worth of measures to ease the pain of inflation in the third major package this year, bringing total aid to 45 billion euros since early 2022.

Spain, like other European countries, has been grappling with a cost-of-living crisis exacerbated by the impact of the war in Ukraine on energy prices.

The package includes a one-off bonus of 200 euros for about 4.2 million households with annual incomes up to 27,000 euros and the extension of tax cuts for energy bills into the first half of next year, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told reporters.

The package follows similar announcements in March and June that included direct aid, tax cuts, soft loans and rental controls.

The measures, coupled with an agreement negotiated with the European Union to place a limit on gas prices for electricity production, have had some success. Inflation for the past 12 months slowed to 6.7% in November, the lowest rate in the 27-country EU bloc.

Slowing inflation has been aided by a sharp fall in electricity prices, which decreased by 22.4% from a year earlier in November. But food prices have continued to hit Spaniards' wallets, climbing 15% during October and November from a year earlier.

The government said it will cut value added tax on essential foods such as bread, cheese, milk, fruit and vegetables and cereals to 0% from 4%. Pasta and cooking oils will have VAT slashed by half to 5%, Sanchez said.

Sanchez also announced 12-month extensions on subsidies for train travel for commuters and limits on rental increases. However, a rebate on the price of petrol for consumers except for the haulage sector will be discontinued.

He said the aid provided so far had helped Spain register strong economic growth this year, which he put at over 5%, above the government's previous forecast of 4.4%.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Russian rouble surges as volatile year draws to a close

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The rouble strengthened sharply on Friday, nearing the 70 mark against the dollar as a highly volatile year drew to a close, with the final month of trading dominated by fears over the impact of a Western oil price cap on Russia's export revenues.
Reuters

EU gives guarded welcome to U.S. guidance on EV tax credits

BRUSSELS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission gave a guarded welcome on Thursday to guidance by the United States meaning that EU companies could partially benefit from the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, but said further improvements were required.
Reuters

Poland ready for Russian oil ban, says minister

WARSAW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Poland is prepared for a Russian ban on oil sales to countries implementing a price cap, the climate minister said on Thursday, with the country having cut its intake of Russian crude and secured alternative supplies from producers such as Saudi Arabia.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
ValueWalk

Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Here’s why food prices remain stubbornly high even as inflation cools

Shoppers hoping for a little relief at the grocery store for their holiday meals will be disappointed by the Consumer Price Index released Tuesday. The CPI shows inflation cooling but food prices — particularly for some holiday staples — remain high. The CPI increased 0.1% in November, which was lower than some economists expected. Over […] The post Here’s why food prices remain stubbornly high even as inflation cools appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Reuters

Supreme dollar rules the roost in gold market

(Reuters) - Gold is poised to fall for the second year running in 2022 as aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve fuelled a dollar rally that challenged the precious metal’s role as a safe place to park assets.
Reuters

Reuters

672K+
Followers
370K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy