ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exemplore

Cottage Witch Shares Her Book of Shadows

By Cassandra Yorgey
Exemplore
Exemplore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R5oVT_0jvbZoZL00

Looking for inspiration?

We have Book of Shadows envy over this gorgeous cottage witch style! She uses hers to explore the divine and the natural world around her, contemplating the rhythms of nature, the seasons of the sun, and the cycles of the moon. She believes that through these reflections she deepens her connection to the flow of life. She ends with the affirmation that when she is aligned with this flow, life is effortless.

View the original article to see embedded media.

One of the first pages she includes is an illustration of the “magic wheel” that shows the Wiccan wheel of the year along with corresponding moon phases, astrology signs, and the traditional Gregorian calendar dates. Later pages delve into the meanings of these phases and connections as they are occurring, which is a good way to sync one's own ebb and flow with that of the natural cycles that occur around us on a planetary level.

Some of her daily spreads include a three card tarot pull which she records, notating the interpretation. Alongside these contemplations are decorative stickers, washi tape, and stamps that create a cozy vibe rather than the traditionally expected dark gothic vibe. Tracking tarot readings is common, especially among beginners of the practice who wish to better learn the different meanings, as well as track predictions for future examination of accuracy. Once the meaning of the cards is mastered, many go on to create personalized tarot decks to go along with their Book of Shadows.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates and subscribe to our Newsletter to get supernatural news right to your inbox.

Comments / 3

gray wolf
2d ago

I cannot believe there are not already 20 Christians on here condemning this as being satanic. even though Wicca and Witchcraft has absolutely nothing to do with the Christian God Satan the devil demons or evil of any kind. Wicca is a peaceful nature-based religion. and is every bit as valid as any other religion if not more so. Blessed Be.

Reply
4
Related
New York Post

The three doomed zodiac signs destined to die alone

In the lauded, drippin with daddy issues play, “Hamlet,” Taurus and suspected charlatan William Shakespeare espoused, “Thou know’st ’tis common; all that lives must die, Passing through nature to eternity.” You said it there, Bill. As the bard notes, from nature to eternity is a journey and shedding the mortal coil is always a solo act, unless of course, you strike blood gold and are lucky enough to be made into a vampire #goals. With that fanged and notable exception, we are born to die and folks, you heard it here, we all die alone. Yet, a spin through the zodiac...
Rabih Hammoud

Effectively Healing Yourself Unlocks "Superpowers"

Woman in red long sleeve shirtPhoto byPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on UnsplashonUnsplash. You heard it many times. We live in a world that has unrealistic expectations from us. From dusk till dawn, in one way or another, we’re told that we’re not enough. And unfortunately, most of us believe it. To cope with this sense of incompleteness and inadequacy, we demand too much from ourselves.
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
Ceebla Cuud

The Woman With the Largest Lips in the World

A self-proclaimed “Balkan Barbie,” 24-year-old Andrea Ivanova has spent the better part of her adulthood cultivating this image. She claims to have the “largest lips in the world” after 26 lip injections and is not through with her quest to achieve this goal.
New York Post

We saw a crawling demonic figure in ‘haunted’ woods — and we have proof

A British couple claimed to be joined by a “demonic figure” while on a walk with their dogs — and they seemingly have proof. Hannah and Dave Rowett, both 52, were recently taking their daily walk in Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire, around 6:30 a.m. when Hannah “felt we weren’t alone,” as she told Kennedy News and Media. The park is said to be haunted by a female spirit, dubbed the Grey Lady, who has reportedly been seen wearing a long, gray cloak. While Dave fetched their Labradors from the car, Hannah grabbed her phone and flashlight and followed a white ghostly figure that appeared...
Daily Mail

What was Dracula like? Genetic material taken from a letter written by Vlad the Impaler will reveal 'health, lifestyle and nutrition' of historic character

Genetic material extracted from a letter written by Vlad the Impaler will reveal previously unknown details about the historic character, scientists hope. Vlad, also known as Vlad Dracula, was the three-time ruler of Wallachian (between 1448 and his death around 1477 ) and was later the inspiration for Irish author Bram Stoker's famous vampire count in his 1897 novel Dracula.
Bustle

Here's Your Horoscope For January 2023

January kicks off with Venus’ entrance into intellectual, non-conforming Aquarius on Jan 2. Step out of your comfort zone, spend more time among friends, and don’t be afraid to date someone who doesn’t seem like your usual type. Tearful goodbyes are on the horizon as the sensitive full moon in Cancer will bring confusing and unplanned endings on Jan 6. At last, Mars retrograde will end in Gemini on Jan. 12, bringing back your energy, determination, and patience. Life will go smoothly again after Mercury’s frustrating retrograde ends in Capricorn on Jan. 18. And that’s not all for your January 2023 horoscope.
Hypebae

Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection

It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Exemplore

Exemplore

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
595
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Paranormal. Learn all about the supernatural and spooky news and events that cannot be explained.

 https://exemplore.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy