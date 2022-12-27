Read full article on original website
Related
Target, Walmart & Home Depot go to war against theft – it could affect thousands of side hustlers & change store prices
SEVERAL retailers are reportedly going to “war” against theft and it could affect thousands of side hustlers and change store prices. Retail crime went up by 26 percent last year, threatening several businesses such as Target, Walmart, and Walgreens. Target is expected to lose $600million in profits due...
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
Funding bill targets online sites amid retail theft concerns
Retailers are scoring one win in the governmentwide spending bill, which will force online marketplaces like Amazon and Facebook to verify high-volume sellers on their platforms amid heightened concerns about retail crime.
Walmart store closings possible in California due to theft
walmart signPhoto byPhoto by Mike Mozart (Creative Commons) I've previously written about Walmart on NewsBreak. My November 12th article, Many Customers Thinking Twice Before Using Self-Checkout At Walmart mentioned the struggles that customers were having using self-checkout.
Customers Are Stealing From Walmart
Walmart has a shoplifting problem that has grown so much that management may start to close some stores.
Big Lots Stores Closing Locations List of ‘Underperforming Stores’ — with More to Come in 2023
Big Lots is continuing its rounds of store closures in the United States, following an ongoing movement announced earlier this month. On Dec. 1, Jonathan Ramsden, executive Vice President for Big Lots, stated on an earnings call that the retailer will close more stores in the coming months to increase its revenue. “The closures this year will end up being somewhat higher than the openings,” Ramsden told Best Life. “Going forward, we would hope and expect to return to a normalized level of closures, but we’ll certainly continue to look closely at underperforming stores.” In the same call, Big Lots CEO Bruce Thorn attributed the...
Four Walmart thieves caught using ‘switcheroo’ trick to swipe goods at self-checkout after CEO’s stealing warning
FOUR people have been charged with theft after being caught swiping goods at a Walmart store. It comes after the retailer's CEO Doug McMillon warned that stores may have to close and prices may rise amid "historically high" levels of shoplifting. The shoppers allegedly swiped the items using the wrong...
Panera mobile order theft is so common that workers say they now have to keep bags behind the counter
Panera customers flock to its Rapid Pick-Up mobile ordering, but some workers say so many bags are being stolen, they're now behind the counter.
How Malls Will Change in 2023, From New Tenants to Reimagined Department Stores
This year proved that the mall is far from dead. Now 2023 could determine which malls come out on top. In November, the largest U.S. mall owner, Simon Property Group, reported that momentum in sales at its malls across the country has persisted, with shoppers remaining “resilient.” Occupancy at Simon’s U.S. malls and premium outlets was at 94.5% as of Sept. 30, 2022, compared to 92.8% at the same time last year. And the company said it is on track to achieve pre-COVID occupancy in 2023. “The flight towards bricks and mortar is real,” chairman, president and CEO of Simon Property Group...
Walmart is pursuing its own buy now, pay later loans, report says – one year after shoppers accused the retailer of 'killing Christmas' by canceling layaway
The move, reported by The Information, comes as other major companies plan to roll out their own BNPL loans, which have become increasingly popular.
ConsumerAffairs
All Sears Hometown stores are closing and that means big savings for shoppers
Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing for good, and this translates into major savings for shoppers. Consumers who have been thinking about making any big home appliance purchases may want to head to their closest Sears Hometown store to compare prices as company officials have said that there is nearly $40 million in inventory that needs to be sold – all at a significant discount.
Amazon vs. Walmart: Who Has the Cheaper Grocery Prices?
A study finds Amazon handily beat Walmart for the lowest prices on food and consumables. In other categories, things tightened up.
Holiday Retail Sales Exceeded Expectations in 2022 — How Inflation Influenced Shopping Behavior
Although sales rose at a slower pace than the 8.5% increase in December 2021, U.S. holiday retail spending outpaced expectations and remained strong in the face of stubbornly high inflation this year....
Retail store thieves charged only with misdemeanors for stealing merchandise worth $950 or less per store
Shoplifters can go to several stores and steal up to $949.99 at each store with confidence that they'll only have a string of misdemeanors on their records if apprehended. If they are arrested, they are cited and released but not charged with a felony because the misdemeanors most likely will not be combined, according to a news report.
CEO Doug McMillon on a Changed Walmart in Tough Times
Walmart Inc. is navigating high inflation and the consumer slowdown in all the usual retail ways — managing inventory, focusing on value and the rest of it. But the retail giant is also in the midst of a years-long transformation that has it looking more and more like something else.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, was at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday talking up the company’s sales and profits, but...
Americans spent like crazy during the holidays because of high inflation
Americans upped their spending during this year's holiday season, as inflation forced consumers to shell out more for retail goods and dining experiences.
Zacks.com
3 Best Retail Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in 2023
Decade-high inflation, increase in interest rates, and concerns about a looming recession, no doubt, have made consumers cautious this year. Consequently, sales at U.S. retailers dropped considerably last month, thanks to a broader pullback in consumer outlays. However, retail sales did bounce back during the holiday shopping season as consumers...
Walmart CEO Warns Of Possible Store Closures
The CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, recently said a national rise in shoplifting could lead to higher prices and possible store closures. “Theft is an issue," he said during an interview with CNBC. "It’s higher than what it has historically been."
Don't want that item? Returning it could cost you
Planning on returning that ugly Christmas sweater? It could cost you to return it online.
Huge Target update as projections for next year are good news for shoppers amid widespread closures in retail
GOOD news is coming for Target shoppers after projections for 2023 predict that profits will increase amid widespread closures. According to future projections, profits per share at Target will increase by 24.4 percent over the following year, according to a dividend analysis of the retailer. This is great news for...
Comments / 0