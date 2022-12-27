This year proved that the mall is far from dead. Now 2023 could determine which malls come out on top. In November, the largest U.S. mall owner, Simon Property Group, reported that momentum in sales at its malls across the country has persisted, with shoppers remaining “resilient.” Occupancy at Simon’s U.S. malls and premium outlets was at 94.5% as of Sept. 30, 2022, compared to 92.8% at the same time last year. And the company said it is on track to achieve pre-COVID occupancy in 2023. “The flight towards bricks and mortar is real,” chairman, president and CEO of Simon Property Group...

4 DAYS AGO