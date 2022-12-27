ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Footwear News

Big Lots Stores Closing Locations List of ‘Underperforming Stores’ — with More to Come in 2023

Big Lots is continuing its rounds of store closures in the United States, following an ongoing movement announced earlier this month. On Dec. 1, Jonathan Ramsden, executive Vice President for Big Lots, stated on an earnings call that the retailer will close more stores in the coming months to increase its revenue. “The closures this year will end up being somewhat higher than the openings,” Ramsden told Best Life. “Going forward, we would hope and expect to return to a normalized level of closures, but we’ll certainly continue to look closely at underperforming stores.” In the same call, Big Lots CEO Bruce Thorn attributed the...
Footwear News

How Malls Will Change in 2023, From New Tenants to Reimagined Department Stores

This year proved that the mall is far from dead. Now 2023 could determine which malls come out on top. In November, the largest U.S. mall owner, Simon Property Group, reported that momentum in sales at its malls across the country has persisted, with shoppers remaining “resilient.”  Occupancy at Simon’s U.S. malls and premium outlets was at 94.5% as of Sept. 30, 2022, compared to 92.8% at the same time last year. And the company said it is on track to achieve pre-COVID occupancy in 2023. “The flight towards bricks and mortar is real,” chairman, president and CEO of Simon Property Group...
ConsumerAffairs

All Sears Hometown stores are closing and that means big savings for shoppers

Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing for good, and this translates into major savings for shoppers. Consumers who have been thinking about making any big home appliance purchases may want to head to their closest Sears Hometown store to compare prices as company officials have said that there is nearly $40 million in inventory that needs to be sold – all at a significant discount.
WISCONSIN STATE
WWD

CEO Doug McMillon on a Changed Walmart in Tough Times

Walmart Inc. is navigating high inflation and the consumer slowdown in all the usual retail ways — managing inventory, focusing on value and the rest of it. But the retail giant is also in the midst of a years-long transformation that has it looking more and more like something else.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, was at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday talking up the company’s sales and profits, but...
Zacks.com

3 Best Retail Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in 2023

Decade-high inflation, increase in interest rates, and concerns about a looming recession, no doubt, have made consumers cautious this year. Consequently, sales at U.S. retailers dropped considerably last month, thanks to a broader pullback in consumer outlays. However, retail sales did bounce back during the holiday shopping season as consumers...
Matt Lillywhite

Walmart CEO Warns Of Possible Store Closures

The CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, recently said a national rise in shoplifting could lead to higher prices and possible store closures. “Theft is an issue," he said during an interview with CNBC. "It’s higher than what it has historically been."

