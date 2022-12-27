Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Officer threatens to arrest stranded airline passengers for trespassing in viral videos
The holiday travel woes for a group of passengers on Southwest Airlines appeared to include being told by a police officer they could be arrested for trespassing if their flight got canceled and they refused to leave an area of Nashville International Airport. A TikTok video shared by passenger and...
TODAY.com
How to handle travel chaos on the roads or in the skies
2022 has been filled with its fair share of travel nightmares. NBC’s senior consumer and investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY with the best tips for working your way through travel woes.Dec. 30, 2022.
Comments / 0