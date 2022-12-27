ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Ten Hag only focused on adding 'right player' to Man Utd squad

Erik ten Hag says any new arrivals at Manchester United in January will have to fit the club's “sporting and financial criteria”. The United boss was heavily linked with a move for Cody Gakpo before the Netherlands forward signed for Liverpool this week and has a gap in his strikeforce after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Liverpool in 'chasing' mood, Madrid at Valladolid

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Liverpool will look to gain ground on the top four of the Premier League when it hosts Leicester. The Reds are in sixth place and manager Jurgen Klopp said “we are in a chasing mood definitely.” Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Monday. Leicester was on a good run before the World Cup break but lost 3-0 to Newcastle on Boxing Day. West Ham is just one point and two places above the relegation zone and will host mid-table Brentford.
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Liverpool v Leicester

For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Afrobeats star and Manchester United supporter Maulo. Cody Gakpo is an excellent signing for Liverpool and I'm looking forward to seeing how he fits into their attack when his deal goes through in January. I wrongly thought...
Post Register

Liverpool confirms signing of World Cup star Cody Gakpo

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool completed the signing of Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Gakpo, who scored three goals at the World Cup, will officially join the Premier League club when the transfer window opens on Sunday.
chatsports.com

Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford put World Cup heartbreak behind them while Martin Odegaard's playmaking masterclass inspired Arsenal... but has Miguel Almiron kept top spot in the POWER RANKINGS after his goal-scoring display at Leicester?

Little over a week after Lionel Messi and Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy in Qatar, the Premier League returned in full force following its six-week break. Shaking off any idea of a World Cup hangover, Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle each chalked up victories at the summit of the table, while Liverpool and Chelsea returned with wins after disappointing starts to the season.
Yardbarker

Arsenal tipped to rival PSG for top Serie A centre-back

If there is one position that many Gunners would argue does not require improvement, it is defense. Arteta has one of the strongest defensive units in the PL, thanks to Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White, and William Saliba. However, it appears that Arteta is not yet satisfied with his defense. Over...
The Independent

Wolves vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV

Manchester United travel to Wolves looking to continue their revival under Erik ten Hag.The Dutchman has taken the Red Devils to within a point of the top four after a big win over Nottingham Forest last time out, but Wolves will be confident after picking up three points over Everton in Julen Lopetegui’s first Premier League game in charge.“We will enjoy it but it is only three points and we know we have ahead of us a very hard task and we will continue working to improve a lot of things,” said Lopetegui. “I am aware of our position....
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Leeds and Everton keen on RB Salzburg captain

Leeds are closing in on a deal to sign RB Salzburg captain and Austria defender Maximilian Wober, 24, but Everton are also interested. (Fabrizio Romano, via TeamTalk, external) Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column.
SFGate

'Greatest of all time': Pelé as described by his peers

Pele has been praised over the decades by everyone from world leaders to artists. Here are superlatives from over the years about Pele, who died Thursday in Brazil at age 82:. “To watch him play was to watch the delight of a child combined with the extraordinary grace of a man in full.” — Nelson Mandela.
NBC Sports

Erling Haaland hits 20 Premier League goals, Man City tops Leeds

Erling Haaland bagged a brace to give him 20 goals in his first 14 Premier League matches as Manchester City issued a stiff reminder to the field: The reigning champions’ hunt for a third-straight Premier League Trophy remains very much on. City pulled back into second place in the...

