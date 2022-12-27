Read full article on original website
Man Utd fans sing Cristiano Ronaldo chant in Nottingham Forest win but change name to celebrate new Old Trafford hero
MANCHESTER UNITED fans showed they are moving on from their messy Cristiano Ronaldo separation by replacing his name in an iconic club chant. Erik ten Hag's men returned to Premier League action after the World Cup and showed few signs of rustiness as they swatted Nottingham Forest aside 3-0 at Old Trafford.
Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool ANNOUNCE Cody Gakpo, Chelsea CONFIRM Fofana signing & close in on Enzo Fernandez – latest
LIVERPOOL have ANNOUNCED the shock signing of Cody Gakpo. PSV star Gakpo has completed his medical and now joins under the noses of rivals Manchester United. Elsewhere Chelsea have confirmed the signing of David Datro Fofana - with the striker joining the club on January 1. Fofana will join from...
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Nottingham Forest's Premier League meeting with Chelsea, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Chelsea ‘line up Alexis Mac Allister transfer if £106m Enzo Fernandez bid fails’ with Arsenal and Juventus also keen
CHELSEA are reportedly eyeing up a move for Brighton and Argentina star Alexis Mac Allister if they cannot sign Enzo Fernandez in the January transfer window. The Blues are being heavily linked with 21-year-old World Cup hero Fernandez. However, the £106million release clause Benfica currently have written into his contract...
BBC
Ten Hag only focused on adding 'right player' to Man Utd squad
Erik ten Hag says any new arrivals at Manchester United in January will have to fit the club's “sporting and financial criteria”. The United boss was heavily linked with a move for Cody Gakpo before the Netherlands forward signed for Liverpool this week and has a gap in his strikeforce after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November.
Soccer-Arsenal aim to rock Brighton in year-ender as title race hots up
LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - A year that began dismally for Arsenal will end with the Gunners travelling to Brighton and Hove Albion with a first Premier League title for almost 20 years becoming a tantalising possibility.
ng-sportingnews.com
Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest result, highlights as Rashford inspires Premier League win
OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Marcus Rashford continued his quest to spearhead Manchester United’s post-Cristiano Ronaldo era, guiding his team to a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest. United rose to within a point of Tottenham Hotspur in the race for a Champions League spot, and have the form to...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Liverpool in 'chasing' mood, Madrid at Valladolid
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Liverpool will look to gain ground on the top four of the Premier League when it hosts Leicester. The Reds are in sixth place and manager Jurgen Klopp said “we are in a chasing mood definitely.” Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Monday. Leicester was on a good run before the World Cup break but lost 3-0 to Newcastle on Boxing Day. West Ham is just one point and two places above the relegation zone and will host mid-table Brentford.
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Liverpool v Leicester
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Afrobeats star and Manchester United supporter Maulo. Cody Gakpo is an excellent signing for Liverpool and I'm looking forward to seeing how he fits into their attack when his deal goes through in January. I wrongly thought...
Post Register
Liverpool confirms signing of World Cup star Cody Gakpo
LONDON (AP) — Liverpool completed the signing of Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Gakpo, who scored three goals at the World Cup, will officially join the Premier League club when the transfer window opens on Sunday.
chatsports.com
Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford put World Cup heartbreak behind them while Martin Odegaard's playmaking masterclass inspired Arsenal... but has Miguel Almiron kept top spot in the POWER RANKINGS after his goal-scoring display at Leicester?
Little over a week after Lionel Messi and Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy in Qatar, the Premier League returned in full force following its six-week break. Shaking off any idea of a World Cup hangover, Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle each chalked up victories at the summit of the table, while Liverpool and Chelsea returned with wins after disappointing starts to the season.
Yardbarker
Arsenal tipped to rival PSG for top Serie A centre-back
If there is one position that many Gunners would argue does not require improvement, it is defense. Arteta has one of the strongest defensive units in the PL, thanks to Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White, and William Saliba. However, it appears that Arteta is not yet satisfied with his defense. Over...
Leeds 1-3 Man City - Premier League: Erling Haaland brace seals win for champions
CHRIS WHEELER AT ELLAND ROAD: Erling Haaland scored. Of course he did. Twice. Was it ever going to end any other way when this son of Leeds returned home to play at Elland Road?
Wolves vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV
Manchester United travel to Wolves looking to continue their revival under Erik ten Hag.The Dutchman has taken the Red Devils to within a point of the top four after a big win over Nottingham Forest last time out, but Wolves will be confident after picking up three points over Everton in Julen Lopetegui’s first Premier League game in charge.“We will enjoy it but it is only three points and we know we have ahead of us a very hard task and we will continue working to improve a lot of things,” said Lopetegui. “I am aware of our position....
Liverpool v Leicester City: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream
All the key details as Liverpool face Leicester City in the Premier League on Friday.
BBC
Transfer news: Leeds and Everton keen on RB Salzburg captain
Leeds are closing in on a deal to sign RB Salzburg captain and Austria defender Maximilian Wober, 24, but Everton are also interested. (Fabrizio Romano, via TeamTalk, external) Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column.
SFGate
'Greatest of all time': Pelé as described by his peers
Pele has been praised over the decades by everyone from world leaders to artists. Here are superlatives from over the years about Pele, who died Thursday in Brazil at age 82:. “To watch him play was to watch the delight of a child combined with the extraordinary grace of a man in full.” — Nelson Mandela.
NBC Sports
Erling Haaland hits 20 Premier League goals, Man City tops Leeds
Erling Haaland bagged a brace to give him 20 goals in his first 14 Premier League matches as Manchester City issued a stiff reminder to the field: The reigning champions’ hunt for a third-straight Premier League Trophy remains very much on. City pulled back into second place in the...
