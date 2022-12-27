Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
U.S. will require airline passengers traveling from China to test negative for Covid
All airline passengers 2 years of age and older originating from China, Hong Kong or Macau will be required to get tested for Covid two days before their departure to the U.S. The requirements, which apply regardless of nationality and vaccination status, start Jan. 5. The Centers for Disease Control...
CNBC
Here's where Covid rules for visitors from China are changing
BEIJING — Some countries announced new Covid testing requirements for visitors from China after the mainland said it would finally relax border controls. Japan was the first country to subsequently release rule changes, followed by the U.S. and others. Covid-19 infections surged this month in mainland China, but there is limited data available publicly.
CNBC
'Avatar: The Way of Water' makes $1 billion in 14 days, even with Covid weighing on China
Worldwide ticket sales for Disney and James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" have topped $1 billion. The milestone comes 14 days after "The Way of Water" debuted in theaters, five days faster than "Avatar" achieved the same benchmark in 2009. Still, industry experts are concerned by muted ticket sales...
CNBC
U.S. and global health officials are worried about lack of transparency from China on Covid outbreak
U.S. health officials and the WHO have called on China to share more information on the spread of Covid in the country. The U.S. in particular is worried that a new Covid variant could emerge in China as the virus spreads widely and rapidly. The CDC on Wednesday announced new...
CNBC
China reopening earlier than expected could hit supply chains in the short term, but boost growth in 2023
Goldman Sachs economists warn of a temporary labor shortage and supply chain disruptions. The economists predict the Chinese yuan will only see marginal weakening to maintain 6.90-levels against the U.S. dollar for the next 12 months. Leisure travel to mainland China will likely resume by Easter of 2023, ING said...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Video Shows U.S. Plane Avoid Colliding With Chinese War Jet
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the Chinese jet came within 20 feet of the U.S. aircraft's nose, forcing it to "take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision."
CNBC
U.S. records 100 million Covid cases, but more than 200 million Americans have probably had it
The U.S. has officially recorded more than 100 million confirmed Covid cases, but the actual number is probably at least twice as high. As the U.S. enters the fourth year of the pandemic, the virus keeps mutating into more transmissible variants, making it even more difficult to control. About 400...
CNBC
Kelly Evans: The $12 trillion that vanished
It's one thing when Tesla's stock keeps tanking. Elon Musk, the inventory glut, EV demand faltering, blah, blah, blah. But Apple? The most successful company of the 21st century? Its shares slid to a new 52-week low again this morning, around $127. That's a 30% drop from the highs this year. The company is now worth barely over $2 trillion, down from $3 trillion at its January peak.
CNBC
Here's why the U.S. electric grid isn't running on 100% renewable energy yet
The technology to generate electricity with renewable resources like wind and solar has existed for decades. So why isn't the electric grid already 100% renewable?. Technologies like batteries and transmission lines would need to be scaled up dramatically. There would also have to be profound cultural and political shifts with...
CNBC
Tesla options are the biggest casinos on Wall Street and Main Street, says WSJ's Gunjan Banerji
Gunjan Banerji, Wall Street Journal markets and investing reporter, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss what's driving the high put-call ratio level. Banerji also weighs in on shares of Tesla.
CNBC
Dow headed back below 30,000, slim chance of soft landing for economy in 2023: CNBC CFO survey
The Dow is more likely to again fall below 30,000 than rally to a new stock market high, according to the latest CNBC CFO Council quarterly survey. The economy will enter a recession in 2023, according to CFOs, with few chief financial officers seeing the Federal Reserve's hopes for a soft landing as being possible.
CNBC
America’s richest lost $660 billion collectively in 2022 — Elon Musk lost the most
Billionaires have had a bad year. Globally, the world's billionaires lost nearly $2 trillion, combined, in 2022, according to Forbes. The United States' billionaires lost $660 billion collectively, the highest of any country by Forbes's count, as tech stock prices took a nosedive fueled by rising interest rates, soaring inflation and a worsening economy.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as new variant emerges
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across the United States, as a new variant emerges.
CNBC
Prevent burnout by spotting these red and green flags before taking the job
We have a new epidemic, and it's not Covid-19. About 40% of employees say they are burned out, according to an October report by Slack's Future Forum Pulse, a quarterly survey of more than 10,000 knowledge workers globally. That's an 8% jump from May. Employees experiencing burnout are 22 times...
CNBC
Southwest cancellations persist as the airline cancels 62% of Wednesday flights, 58% of Thursday's
Southwest Airlines' troubles continued Wednesday as the company canceled another 62% of its flights. This comes after the airline canceled 46% of flights on Sunday and 74% on Monday.
CNBC
Zelenskyy, BlackRock CEO Fink agree to coordinate Ukraine investment
BlackRock Financial Markets Advisory and the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy signed a memorandum of understanding in November. Zelenskyy and Fink agreed Wednesday to "focus in the near term on coordinating the efforts of all potential investors and participants in the reconstruction of our country, channelling investment into the most relevant and impactful sectors of the Ukrainian economy."
CNBC
Singapore is set to hike its goods and services tax in January. Here's how it will work
On Jan. 1 2023, Singapore will raise its goods and services tax, otherwise known as the GST, from 7% to 8%. Singapore's next GST hike will take place on Jan. 1, 2024, when the GST will be raised from 8% to 9%. Middle-income Singaporeans could be the most affected by...
CNBC
Worried about the economy? These 5 successful companies were started during the Great Recession
With experts still debating whether or not 2023 will bring a recession, you might be wary of starting a new venture anytime soon. That's understandable. When the economy is in turmoil, new businesses can face greater hurdles than usual. A downturn could convince investors to hold back their funding. Potential customers could think twice about spending on new products.
CNBC
FTX's Japanese users will be able to start withdrawing funds from February
FTX Japan says it is developing a system to resume withdrawals through the website of Liquid Japan, a crypto exchange it acquired earlier this year. Japanese FTX customers will be able to transfer assets from FTX Japan to Liquid Japan, and then withdraw from Liquid Japan, by mid-February. Clients of...
Comments / 0