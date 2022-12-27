Read full article on original website
BBC
Ben Spencer: Club captain agrees to contract extension at Bath
Bath scrum-half Ben Spencer has signed a contract extension with the club. The 30-year-old was named club captain at the start of the season and has been a key member of a side that have begun to improve under head of rugby Johann van Graan, who joined in the summer.
BBC
Elliot Millar-Mills: Bath sign former Wasps tighthead prop as injury cover
Bath have signed former Wasps prop forward Elliot Millar-Mills on a short-term contract. The 30-year-old will provide cover at tighthead while Will Stuart is out because of injury. Millar-Mills was previously with Ealing Trailfinders for three years after spells at Edinburgh and Leeds Tykes. Millar-Mills has appeared for England Counties,...
BBC
Cameron Redpath: Scotland centre agrees new Bath deal
Scotland centre Cameron Redpath has signed a contract extension with Bath. The 23-year-old joined Bath from Sale in 2020 and his form helped the club reach the Premiership play-offs and earned him a 2021 Six Nations call-up. After an injury-plagued 2021-22 campaign, Redpath has established himself back in the Blue,...
BBC
The VARdict: BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of Scottish Premiership talking points
Welcome to The VARdict - BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of decisions made via video assistant referees in the Scottish Premiership. The Scottish FA's new system to aid match officials has had a controversial first few months in operation. Now, each week, pundit Richard Foster and former top Scottish...
BBC
Adam Coleman: London Irish lock given four-week dangerous tackle ban
London Irish skipper Adam Coleman has been banned for four weeks after being sent off in their 29-20 Premiership win over Saracens on 23 December. The Australian lock was red-carded for a dangerous tackle on Tom Woolstencroft in the 15th minute of the game. Saracens flanker Ben Earl was sent...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
BBC
Pick your men's world white-ball team of 2022
It has been a busy year of white-ball cricket that concluded in November with England lifting the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Suryakumar Yadav has broken numerous batting records, while Ireland's Josh Little topped the wicket-taking charts in Twenty20 internationals. It's time to put yourself in the...
In Pictures: A new Prince of Wales and a historic World Cup journey
2022 saw Wales embark on a football rollercoaster, from qualification joy to Doha heartache, as well as a new Prince of Wales following the death of the Queen.Wales qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, the country’s first successful campaign since 1958, but disappointing results – most notably a 3-0 defeat to England – saw them finish bottom of the group and head home early.Following the death of the Queen, Charles ascended to the throne to become King – meaning his son, William, as heir apparent became the new Prince of Wales.William and Kate became the new Prince and Princess...
BBC
QPR apologises over offensive message about Luton Town fan
A football club has apologised after an offensive message about a rival fan appeared on its stadium's main screen. Brian Rourke, 53, a Luton Town fan, was found with a serious head injury following his team's defeat to Queens Park Rangers in November 2021. At Thursday's game between the two...
Cricket-Revived Warner targets India and Ashes series wins
MELBOURNE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A rejuvenated David Warner said he has "parked" the acrimony over his permanent leadership ban and is focused on helping Australia take series wins in India and the Ashes next year.
Yardbarker
Celtic On This Day – 30th December – David Potter’s Celtic Diary
Celtic Historian David Potter each morning on The Celtic Star looks back at key Celtic events and matches on this day starting on 30th December 1905. David’s latest bestseller The Celtic Rising ~ 1965: The Year Jock Stein Changed Everything SOLD OUT on Celtic Star Books but the good news is that it is now back in stock! You can place an order here and we’ll post your order immediately. The Celtic Rising is also now available on Amazon Kindle, link below.
BBC
Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter predicts more shock results in Premiership
Exeter Chiefs director of Rugby Rob Baxter believes the Premiership is much more "competitive" without the threat of relegation. Relegation to the Championship will not return until 2024-25 at the earliest as the top flight bids to rebalance after the demise of Worcester and Wasps. And in the last round...
BBC
Matthew Etherington: Crawley Town boss leaves job after 32 days
Crawley Town manager Matthew Etherington has left the League Two club after just 32 days in charge. The 41-year-old former Tottenham, West Ham and Stoke winger won his first game but then suffered back-to-back home defeats against Hartlepool and Sutton. His assistant Simon Davies has also departed the Reds, who...
York records strongest house price rises in England and Wales
In a year of rising interest rates, and with stalling house price growth, it was the cathedral city of York that bucked the trend and recorded the strongest house price rises in England and Wales, new figures reveal. Over the past year, house prices in the city have grown by...
The three best Tests I watched this year
Starring Dean Elgar, Virat Kohli, Jonny Bairstow and an England team playing a fierce and fun brand of the game
BBC
Wales: 2022 in pictures
It has been a colourful, controversial and contrasting 12 months in Wales. The year began with Covid lockdown measures in place, then we had extreme weather, political drama, sporting agony and ecstasy and moments of history. Throughout 2022, photographers captured those moments - the extraordinary and the everyday. Here are...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all. Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep...
BBC
West Bromwich Albion agree four-year £20m loan with investment group MSD Holdings
West Bromwich Albion have confirmed they have agreed a £20m loan from US investment group MSD Holdings. The money, taken out over four years with the group's UK holding company, will be used to finance the club's "general business operations". Albion are currently 14th in the Championship, three points...
Hartlepool boss admits he has 'apologised' to Sunderland about youngster
19-year-old back at Sunderland after botched loan move.
BBC
'I'm really grateful to be here' - Gakpo eager to get started at Liverpool
Cody Gakpo says he intends to create "more beautiful moments" for Liverpool after completing his signing from PSV Eindhoven. The Dutch star will move to Anfield at the start of January for between 40m and 50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m), with the Reds beating all of Europe's top clubs to clinch his signature.
