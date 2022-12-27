Read full article on original website
Doctors ask health board to declare major incident
Doctors in Scotland's biggest emergency department urged NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to declare a major incident amid "grave concerns" over patient safety, the BBC understands. Staff working in A&E at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital said the department continued to be overwhelmed. They asked the board to call a...
Deaths of two children with Strep A 'not unusual'
The deaths of two children in Scotland with the Strep A infection is not unusual at this time of year, according to Scotland's chief medical officer. Professor Jason Leitch said Scotland was experiencing the highest number of Strep A infections since 2017. But he said it was a very mild...
Wales: 2022 in pictures
It has been a colourful, controversial and contrasting 12 months in Wales. The year began with Covid lockdown measures in place, then we had extreme weather, political drama, sporting agony and ecstasy and moments of history. Throughout 2022, photographers captured those moments - the extraordinary and the everyday. Here are...
Anglesey: Cartrefi Clyd lets children stay near to home
A council which tries to keep children in care close to home hopes its methods are adopted elsewhere in Wales. The Cartrefi Clyd - or cosy homes - scheme on Anglesey has won an award for helping youngsters build trusting relationships. Last year more than 7,000 children were taken in...
