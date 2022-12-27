Read full article on original website
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US
Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
Voices: No coats, no food – schoolchildren have time-travelled to Victorian Britain
The data reads like something from the Great Depression. Or perhaps a Dickens novel.But it’s not. The research published this past week by the Sutton Trust, which I chair, is a snapshot of life in schools in 21st century Britain, and it is one that should shame us all.It paints a picture of how the cost of living crisis is rampaging through the whole of society – but specifically the poorest parts, resulting in children turning up to school hungry, cold and unable to concentrate. Specifically, it outlines how rocketing inflation is holding back the most deprived kids in...
BBC
Needle spiking: 'I'm losing out on my 20s and having fun'
It was during a night out with friends in the Suffolk town of Ipswich that Chloe Ward's speech became slurred and she passed out. She had been spiked by injection. A year on from the incident, with her attacker still at large, she remains too scared to go for a night out with friends.
UK households wake up on Christmas with no running water
Households in parts of the UK woke up on Christmas day without running water, in an outage which has impacted thousands of people over the past week.After some of the coldest weather in a decade, temperatures shot up by almost 20C in some places last weekend, in a rapid thaw that burst pipes across the country and wrought havoc on the water network.Tens of thousands of homes have been affected, mainly in the south of England, and water supplies have largely been restored as engineers worked through the night to locate and fix the broken pipes.But homes in Hertfordshire and...
Home Office confirms 42 migrants returned to Albania
More than 40 Albanian migrants who tried to enter Britain across the English Channel have arrived back in their home country after being deported from the UK.A Home Office removal flight containing 42 people was seen landing at Tirana International Airport Mother Teresa in the Albanian capital, after leaving the UK earlier today.Photographs taken at Tirana airport on Thursday showed British Border Force officials unloading people from a plane. The Home Office did not immediately respond toThe Independent‘s request for comment.Rishi Sunak said last week announced the government would fast-track removals of Albanian asylum seekers from Britain to their...
BBC
Nigeria's Calabar carnival: 14 killed at annual bikers' event
At least 14 people have been killed and 24 others injured after a vehicle ploughed into crowds watching bikers at a popular carnival in Nigeria's southern port city of Calabar. Eyewitnesses said that a speeding driver lost control of the car. Pictures shared online in the immediate aftermath of the...
BBC
Doctors ask health board to declare major incident
A&E doctors have urged NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to declare a major incident amid "grave concerns" over patient safety, the BBC understands. Staff working at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital said the A&E department continued to be overwhelmed. NHS GGC, which declined the move, said it was taking action...
France 24
Frenchman accused of hacking asks UN to block Morocco-US extradition order
The lawyer of a Frenchman held in Morocco and fighting extradition to the United States for alleged hacking told AFP Wednesday he was appealing to a UN body to intervene. Philippe Ohayon, who represents 21-year-old Sebastien Raoult, said a prison guard had shown his client papers suggesting his extradition was imminent.
More than 40 Albanian criminals and migrants arrive back home after being deported from the UK
A Home Office removal flight containing 42 people was seen landing at Tirana International Airport Mother Theresa, in the Albanian capital earlier today.
Portugal's infrastructure minister quits over TAP controversy
LISBON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Portuguese Infrastructure Minister Pedro Nuno Santos has stepped down, his office said on Thursday, following a public backlash over a hefty severance pay a secretary of state received from state-owned airline TAP, which fell under his remit.
Power cuts, Haribo and stew: UK rowers brave mid-Atlantic Christmas
Rowers from the UK enjoyed reindeer stew and endured a power failure on Christmas Day as they steered a course across the Atlantic Ocean. Three fathers – Steve Woolley, 47, from Harrogate, Neil Furminger, 58, and Matt Garman, 53, both from Seaford in East Sussex – and solo rower Lara Vafiadis, 33, from Malvern in Worcestershire, are crewing two of the boats in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.
BBC
Cost of living crisis: Rise in animals being abandoned
Animal charities across the South East have reported a surge in people abandoning their pets due to the cost of living crisis. Rescue centres are seeing more animals coming into their care despite being full or close to capacity. Matt Gough, from Raystede Centre in East Sussex, said it is...
BBC
Energy payment: £600 voucher can be redeemed at Post Office
Households in Northern Ireland will be able to redeem the £600 energy discount voucher at the Post Office. People with no direct debit arrangements and those with a prepaid meter will receive the voucher from their energy supplier which can then be redeemed at their local Post Office. Direct...
BBC
Russia fires dozens of missiles at Ukrainian cities
Cities across Ukraine have been targeted by a wave of Russian missile strikes, in one of the largest bombardments since the war began. At least three people - including a 14-year-old girl - were taken to hospital after explosions hit the capital Kyiv, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said. Blasts were also...
BBC
Ukraine war: Civilians flee Kherson as Russian attacks intensify
Thirteen-year-old Nika Selivanova made a heart shape with both her hands, waving goodbye to her best friend Inna who was pressed up against the glass partition that divided the entrance hall of Kherson's train station from the waiting area. Moments earlier, they'd hugged, tears welling up in their eyes. Inna...
BBC
Ukraine hit by wave of Iran drones - officials
Russia attacked Ukraine with 16 Iranian-made drones overnight - with seven of them targeted at the capital, Kyiv, Ukrainian officials have said. All of the drones were destroyed, according to Kyiv's military. A day earlier, on Thursday, a wave of Russian missiles was fired at cities across the country. Russia...
BBC
The young Indians saving crumbling ancestral homes
When Rohan Dewanjea was a child, he and his cousins spent summer afternoons at their ancestral house, marvelling at the colourful rays of light filtering through Venetian windows inlaid with stained glass. This month, he watched as those windows and his childhood home - the sprawling, 120-year-old Jagat Niwas in...
BBC
Scotland prepares for Hogmanay celebrations
Scotland is preparing to welcome 2023 with large scale events for the first time in three years. Street parties, bonfires, fireworks and torchlit processions will bring in the New Year across the country. In Edinburgh, alongside the capital's street party the Pet Shop Boys will headline the Hogmanay concert in...
The ‘indefensibles’: donors, cronies and lackeys embody case to abolish Lords
What do Boris Johnson’s brother, a historian who has written favourably about him, and a defeated MP who gave him a free holiday all have in common?. All of them now grace the prestigious red benches of the House of Lords, along with 27 donors to the Conservative party.
