ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeHaveKids

Pregnant Mom Gets Sweetest Reminder of Her Late Dad In Special Ultrasound Shot

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
WeHaveKids
WeHaveKids
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0moe7D_0jvbYQRQ00

Some things are just genetic

When you're pregnant , sometimes it seems like all kinds of little signs from beyond manifest themselves. Sure, maybe you're overly emotional and suggestible, but somehow it seems like a really big deal that you can't stop craving the special meal your grandma used to make when you were sick or that you keep seeing bluejays, your grandpa's favorite bird, everywhere you go.

That's kind of what @rach.conellyy is going through. Her late dad, she explains, always did the same little hand gesture to mean "I love you," and it just became something the whole family did. Well, she just went for her 20 week ultrasound, and, guess what that little baby did for the camera?

View the original article to see embedded media.

So cute! "He was either saying 'i love you' or 'rock on,'" wrote the mom, though there seems to be no reason why he couldn't have been saying both. It's amazing how much meaning we can find in the smallest things when we're looking for them, which just shows how truly meaningful everything is.

Commenters fully believed this little one was sending his mom a sign...
"I'd rather go through life finding meaning in the small things than miss the meaning in anything,"
"THAT'S THE MOST CLEAREST SIGN YOU'RE AT THE BEST MOMENT OF LIFE AND HES WITH YOU"
"I'm a Perinatal Sonographer and he absolutely did that mama!"
"girlllll that's your daddy's soul in there"
"I love God Winks! A total God Wink."

That's an adorable way to put it: "God winks." Sometimes these "God winks" make for some of the most beautiful moments!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 4

Jennifer Jones
3d ago

my dad raised me completely alone after my mom left us when I was 16 months. never got remarried. he wasn't always the most caring or loving parent. we definitely have had our moments but he's the only parent I've ever had. he's always been there for me if I needed anything. he's always worked hard. I am grateful I still have him. IDK how much longer. he has COPD and he's getting worse. coughing up blood. he has to have another surgery on his lungs to remove another mass. but I'm pregnant with my 4th and final baby. it's my first girl. she's due 2 days before his birthday. I'm trying so hard to wait until his birthday to have her. my 3yo has his middle name. i want her to have his birthday. Cause IDK what I'm going to do when he goes. I live with him to help him and cause I'm to scared to leave him alone.

Reply(3)
10
Related
New York Post

I asked doctors why my baby doesn’t look like me — their diagnosis was shocking

A mother says her “gut instinct” told her something was wrong with her baby boy immediately after she gave birth — and doctors soon delivered a devastating diagnosis. Hannah Doyle’s son, Zander, was diagnosed with Chromosome Deletion Syndrome — a condition that can cause severe congenital anomalies, as well as significant intellectual and physical disabilities. Doyle, 36, welcomed baby Zander back in October but said she was certain something was unusual as soon as she held him in her arms. “When I did skin-to-skin contact, he was just different to my other babies, and I instantly knew there was something...
Margaret Minnicks

A theory is circulating that Nick Cannon is having many children in case he will need a donor for a kidney transplant

Nick Cannon has 11 children by six different women, and he is expecting a 12th baby soon. The 42-year-old comedian and rapper has two sets of twins. He had four babies so far this year. Several times Nick has been expecting babies from different women at the same time. Among the brood of children, the oldest ones are his 11-year-old twins by singer Mariah Carey.
M. Brown

My co-worker had no idea that her thirteen-year-old daughter was pregnant

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working in an office, you tend to bond with certain people that you work closely with on a daily basis. Over my twelve years working for one particular corporation, I became very close with one of my older co-workers.
Lefty Graves

Father tells his 20-year-old daughter to step up to the plate and follow his rules or move out

Young Adult WomanPhoto byChristopher CampbellonUnsplash. As parents, when does our obligation to raise our children and provide for them end? For most parents, the answer will be when they graduate high school or reach about 18 years of age. At this point in time, most teens and young adults are fairly well prepared to navigate the world around them. However, some parents tend to shelter their children and don’t give them all of the necessary tools to navigate and support themselves in the real world.
Upworthy

A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
Fatim Hemraj

In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.

Shemika "Mika" Cosey was a vibrant, 16-year-old who lived in Berkeley, Missouri with her mom, Paula, and her three sisters. Aside from Mika, Paula had two older daughters and a 10-month-old baby girl; Mika was the fun-loving middle child. Mika adored kids and she looked after her baby sister while Paula, a single mom, worked late to support the family of four.
BERKELEY, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Aabha Gopan

Mother who tattooed her eyeballs blue and purple admits she's losing her sight - like her daughter warned her she would

A mother-of-five is going blind after tattooing her eyeballs blue and purple despite her seven-year-old daughter’s warnings. Anaya Peterson, a law student from Belfast, got her eyeballs tattooed blue and purple after she was inspired by the Australian model Amber Luke, who is also nicknamed the ‘blue-eyed dragon’. Amber Luke, the Australian model, had spoken about inking her eyeballs and highly recommended people research the topic before going forward with it.
Mary Duncan

“She can’t talk while she’s in a coma!” Mom saves daughter getting fired from unreasonable boss

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Back when I worked at a “real” job that I had to clock in for and listen to a boss, there was just about nothing that struck more fear in my heart than the thought of calling out sick. Keep in mind that it was the restaurant’s policy that if we were sick we weren’t supposed to come to work - we were to stay home and protect our customers and patrons. The owner may have written the manual decades ago, but his son-in-law, a former cop turned restaurant manager, did not follow it.
New York Post

Mom ‘twinning’ with newborn during nap goes viral: ‘Motherhood in one photo’

Lookin’ just like mama. A new mom and her infant have gone viral for a hilarious snap of them “twinning” while napping. Laura Buckley, 37, was spotted taking a snooze on the couch next to 11-week-old Max’s bassinet, and it was clear the two share some genes. Both slumbered with their right arm above their head as they ventured into dreamland. “My daughter takes the loveliest pictures. Me and my 8 week old twinning,” read the caption. The hilariously adorable post received over 4,200 likes on Facebook, and users rushed to comment in amazement and joy. “This is actually a fab photo, tired mum from...
WeHaveKids

WeHaveKids

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
574
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

Family. Catch up on the cutest and most heartwarming news about kids and families.

 https://wehavekids.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy