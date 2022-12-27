ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
newsfromthestates.com

State cabinet secretaries explained: How are they appointed, and what does the process look like?

Pennsylvania Capitol Building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Harrisburg, Pa. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). In addition to signing and vetoing legislation and issuing executive orders, Pennsylvania’s governor has the authority to appoint officials to serve as the heads of statewide executive agencies, such as the Departments of Agriculture, Education, the state Insurance Commission, and more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Education, lobbying reform and abortion among issues on lawmakers’ agendas in next session

Pennsylvania Capitol Building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg, for the Capital-Star). The Pennsylvania General Assembly starts a new two-year legislative session when members return in January. And lawmakers have been busy circulating plans to introduce and reintroduce bills since Dec. 1 — addressing election reform, education, health, safety, and economic development.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Shapiro’s top aides have close ties to the governor-elect

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro speaks with supporters at a campaign event on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Capital-Star photo by Peter Hall) With less than a month to go before inauguration day, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has named four top aides who will serve in the governor’s office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
newsfromthestates.com

Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023

Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden speaks about Pivot Point, a crisis stabilization center set to open in 2023 in Rapid City. (Photo courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff's Office) Three crisis care centers in South Dakota that got a boost from federal funding are likely to seek additional state money for ongoing operations, and that could spark debate among legislators.
WATERTOWN, SD
newsfromthestates.com

Capitol Perspectives: The 50th Anniversary of Missouri’s Sunshine Law

The fall of 2023 will be the 50th anniversary of the legislative birth of Missouri’s Sunshine Law that provides the public with sweeping rights to documents, voting records and meetings of state and local governments. The Sunshine Law’s foundation has a long history. The 1972 Watergate scandal of...
MISSOURI STATE
newsfromthestates.com

68th Montana Legislature kicks off Monday

One of the staircases leading to the legislative chambers of the state capitol in Helena, Montana. (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan) The 68th session of the Montana Legislature kicks off Monday, and a daunting to-do list awaits. With a Republican supermajority being sworn in, GOP legislators are...
MONTANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Kentucky Supreme Court rejects Beshear’s claim that legislature wrongly curbed his emergency powers

Citing legislative immunity, the Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously rejected Gov. Andy Beshear’s claim that the legislature acted unconstitutionally when it curbed his emergency powers in 2021. The court ruled that the state Constitution grants lawmakers immunity from such lawsuits. The legislation in question was a response to...
KENTUCKY STATE
newsfromthestates.com

University of Alaska will gain land under new federal budget law

A statue of Charles Bunnell, the first president of the Alaska Agricultural College and School of Mines, as the University of Alaska Fairbanks was once known, is seen on Sept. 18, 2022, on the UAF campus. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) An obscure clause in the just-passed $1.7 trillion federal...
FAIRBANKS, AK
newsfromthestates.com

Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it.

Kansas lawmakers have passed severe limits on workers' compensation benefits, writes Jess Cooper. They can start to fix the problem in 2023. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector) The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jeff Cooper is an attorney with the Cooper Law Office in Topeka and is chair of the workers’ compensation committee of the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association.
KANSAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Seven issues we’re watching in the 2023 Colorado legislative session

A view of the CU Art Museum on the campus of the University of Colorado Boulder on Aug. 14, 2021. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline) This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. How to fund Colorado schools in ways that reflect student needs. How to...
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

A rearview mirror look at 2022: Roe v. Wade ends, Fulton Trump probe simmers, Warnock wins again

A lot happened in Georgia in 2022. The end of Roe v. Wade kicked off an ongoing court fight set to shape the future of reproductive care. The state lost one of its most vaunted leaders when House Speaker David Ralston died last month. The nation watched as a Fulton County district attorney launched a historic investigation into the actions of former president Donald Trump following his election loss two years ago.
GEORGIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Housing will be Oregon Legislature’s top focus in 2023, Democratic leader says

Oregon needs more construction and public sector workers to increase its housing stock. (Getty Images) Housing will remain a top focus when the Oregon Legislature returns to work in January, a top Democratic lawmaker tells the Capital Chronicle. Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene and the House majority leader, recently met with...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Montana Republicans to form election integrity committee for 2023 session

The stairs of the Montana Capitol in Helena, Montana (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). Montana Republicans will form a select committee for the 2023 legislative session to discuss the state’s elections laws and processes months after a judge struck down three voting laws they passed in 2021 that restricted voting access.
MONTANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Colorado leaders reflect on one year anniversary of Marshall Fire

Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. (Hart Van Denburg/CPR, pool) One year after the Marshall Fire destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses in Boulder County, Colorado leaders reflected...
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Noem goes against board, victims’ families and review process to reduce prison sentences

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks to supporters on Nov. 7, 2022, in Rapid City. (Kevin Eilbeck for South Dakota Searchlight) When Gov. Kristi Noem reduced seven prisoners’ sentences recently, she overruled the Board of Pardons and Paroles in one case, went against some victims’ family members she hadn’t contacted, and may have violated her own executive order.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy