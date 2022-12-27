Read full article on original website
Burial clothing organization expands beyond Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Regina Binz has been sewing for the last 15 years and her organization "Holy Sews" provides burial clothing for children lost at birth. She sees it as a small gesture toward helping parents get through a difficult time. Her passion for the subject stems from her own experience of losing a loved one.
Kait 8
Blue & You Foundation 2023 grants in Arkansas expected to top $3.3 million
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas announced Wednesday, Dec. 21 that 47 grants are being awarded in 2023 to public schools, universities, and nonprofit groups in Arkansas totaling $3.38 million. The Blue & You Foundation is a charitable foundation established and funded...
talkbusiness.net
Bank of America donates nearly $800,000 across Arkansas
Bank of America has provided a total of $795,000 across Arkansas this year through philanthropic grants and sponsorships, it disclosed this week. The financial support aims to drive economic mobility and social progress across the state, including supporting local nonprofits such as the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, the Baptist Health Foundation, the Salvation Army’s financial literacy program, the Samaritan Community Center, and recently delivered bikes to children with Arkansas Stop the Violence.
Building a home to keep siblings together | Arkansas foster care group builds house for family
PARON, Ark. — It's a sad but true reality— currently, the number of kids who are in foster care in Arkansas exceeds the number of homes that are available. A private placement agency for foster children called the Second Chance Youth Ranch explained that they certainly know the challenges of being full.
Keep Arkansas Beautiful Hires Education Coordinator
(LITTLE ROCK) – Michael Barger has joined the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB) as the education coordinator. In this role, he will be working with educators across the state to teach students the importance of environmental stewardship. Barger comes to KAB with 20 years of environmental education experience in...
ktoy1047.com
Report: Group Works to Alleviate Arkansas Food Deserts
A recent report shows Arkansas has a "food desert" issue in urban and rural communities. Gov. Asa Hutchinson formed the Arkansas Gov.'s Food Desert Working Group, which issued a report recommending steps to alleviate food insecurities in Arkansas. Kathy Webb, CEO of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, who serves as...
mysaline.com
Adopt a dog from the Paws in Prison training program
For years, the Arkansas Paws in Prison program has partnered with animal shelters and rescue groups around the state, helping inmates and rescue dogs all at once. Inmates teach the dogs basic obedience skills and socialization through this program. This makes the dogs more adoptable. Paws in Prison . Since...
KATV
Nonprofit of the Week: The One - The Van
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Nonprofit of the Week" is The One/The Van. For more information on the organization, click here.
Central Arkansas Development Council announces Winter LIHEAP
ARKANSAS, USA — On Wednesday, the Central Arkansas Development Council announced that the Winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance program for 2023 will begin on Monday, January 9, and will go on as long as funds are still available. Applications for 19 counties in the CADC service area will be accepted...
Arkansas school district works to fix pipe problems caused by arctic blast
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Like many across Arkansas, the Cutter Morning Star School District (CMSSD) did what it could to prepare for last week's frigid weather. “By leaving water running, turning up the heat opening the cabinets, like under the sinks and stuff so heat could get to them," CMSSD Superintendent Nancy Anderson said. "Really prepping our buildings."
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Drought accelerates liquidation of herds in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — “The theme of 2022 was drought and all the implications that had for Arkansas beef producers,” said James Mitchell, assistant professor and extension agricultural economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Beginning in June and, with only a little break in...
Will a new governor and shifting Legislature mean the expansion school choice in Arkansas?
A new governor and turnover in the state Legislature has proponents hopeful for the expansion of school-choice programs in the state during the 2023 legislative session. A coalition of Democrats and Republicans from mostly rural areas have blocked numerous school voucher bills in committee in past sessions. No legislation has been filed, but in interviews, […] The post Will a new governor and shifting Legislature mean the expansion school choice in Arkansas? appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Arkansas has more licenses required to work but they're generally cheaper
(The Center Square) – While Arkansas may have more professions that require a license to work than seen nationally, a recent report on occupational licensing in America shows the burdens placed on workers, meaning the time and money spent to obtain a work permit in the Natural State, has declined. The Institute of Justice recently released its third edition of License to Work: A National Study of Burdens from Occupational Licensing, providing an updated look at the effects of occupational licensing requirements and changes in...
Cleburne County Sun-Times
Reducing the Number of Foster Care Cases
Earlier this month, many of us gathered in the Old Supreme Court Chamber at our Capitol to celebrate Christmas with some of the children currently in our state’s foster care system. This is an annual event that distributes thousands of gifts and brings countless smiles. Our goal as a...
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Pinks in Arkansas (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow pinks in Arkansas, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting pinks is not as easy as it seems. pinks are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
KTLO
AR State Parks to celebrate the New Year with ‘First Day Hikes’
Arkansas State Parks is encouraging Arkansans to start the new year on the right foot with First Day Hikes on Sunday, Jan. 1. Led by America’s State Parks, First Day Hikes encourage everyone to celebrate the new year with time spent outdoors, focusing on healthy habits and lifelong memories.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas soybean farmers face potassium ‘hidden hunger,’ herbicide resistance amid input cost increases in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite a bountiful crop of soybeans this year, Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said potassium deficiency in Arkansas’ most valuable row crop is becoming more prevalent in the state. The deficiency is hardly noticeable from visual...
talkbusiness.net
Gov.-elect Sanders nominates Kristi Putnam as Secretary of Human Services
Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders announced Tuesday (Dec. 27) several individuals who will fill key leadership roles at the Department of Human Services (DHS) in her administration, including her intention to nominate Kristi Putnam as secretary. Sanders also announced her intention to appoint Mischa Martin as deputy director for Youth and Families,...
Smoked Out Eats brings home-style BBQ to central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No matter the style of BBQ, we’ve found the best is that which has a hint of Arkansas influence. That’s exactly the case for Smoked Out [Eats], which is what it prides itself on. Using century-old recipes passed from generation to generation, Eddie...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 2,990 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 2,990 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down slightly from the 3,645 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 427 new cases per day in the...
