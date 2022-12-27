Read full article on original website
We can all do more to prevent roadway tragedies. This is how | Opinion
It’s a sobering fact: 360 lives were lost in crashes on our roads across metropolitan Washington, including Northern Virginia, in 2021. This represents a 12 percent increase in fatalities from the year prior, and the second year in a row that fatalities have risen. Serious injuries also rose, breaking a years-long downward trend.
Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit
The administration of Gov. Laura Kelly said an inquiry had been launched into allegations of a state employee and "concerned taxpayer" about potential misuse of aircraft by the Kansas Highway Patrol's aviation unit. The allegations center on pilots obtaining flight credentials of little use to the KHP and of using a helicopter for trips to Kansas City restaurants. (KHP Air Support Unit Twitter account)
Centering harm reduction, Maine group has already saved thousands of lives from overdoses
Chasity Tuell, Maine Access Points director of harm reduction services for the northern part of the state | Courtesy photo. During this year’s gubernatorial campaign, harm reduction emerged as a political flashpoint, with Republican candidate Paul LePage repeatedly attacking policies and practices aimed at reducing the effects of drug use.
Drug crimes, violent crimes drop for 2021 in South Dakota
An equal justice statue sits outside the doors of the Minnehaha County Courthouse in Sioux Falls. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) Drug arrests have dropped 25% in South Dakota over the past five years. That’s one of the major takeaways from “Crime In South Dakota 2021,” the annual report from the...
In renaming things, N.J. policymakers hope words will move minds
State education officials aim to change the phrase "English language learner" to "multilingual learner" to honor a student's skill speaking multiple languages, rather than focusing on a deficit. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey politicians aren’t above name-calling. Knucklehead is one of Gov. Phil Murphy’s favorite insults, while...
Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023
Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden speaks about Pivot Point, a crisis stabilization center set to open in 2023 in Rapid City. (Photo courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff's Office) Three crisis care centers in South Dakota that got a boost from federal funding are likely to seek additional state money for ongoing operations, and that could spark debate among legislators.
University of Alaska will gain land under new federal budget law
A statue of Charles Bunnell, the first president of the Alaska Agricultural College and School of Mines, as the University of Alaska Fairbanks was once known, is seen on Sept. 18, 2022, on the UAF campus. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) An obscure clause in the just-passed $1.7 trillion federal...
Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit
Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle...
It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite movies and TV shows
“It’s Official” is a series aimed at letting Louisiana residents know more about the elected officials that run their state. Louisiana looked at one point to be turning into Hollywood South thanks to general tax benefits for movies and television shows shot in the state. Here’s some of what the state’s highest profile elected officials like to watch.
The Top 10 most viewed commentaries on the Daily Montanan for 2022
If Minnesota has 10,000 lakes, then Montana should be known for having at least that many opinions on any given subject. Montana isn’t the type of place that is accustomed to biting tongues. It’s a full-throated kind of place where everyone weighs in. As such, the Daily Montanan continues to bring award-winning commentary and opinion pieces as part of its state coverage.
Housing will be Oregon Legislature’s top focus in 2023, Democratic leader says
Oregon needs more construction and public sector workers to increase its housing stock. (Getty Images) Housing will remain a top focus when the Oregon Legislature returns to work in January, a top Democratic lawmaker tells the Capital Chronicle. Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene and the House majority leader, recently met with...
Colorado health department to discontinue COVID-19 vaccine hotline at year’s end
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is winding down its operation of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline and will soon direct callers to a national phone number. Live assistance on the state’s vaccine hotline will end on Dec. 31. Instead, people will be directed to a hotline...
State cabinet secretaries explained: How are they appointed, and what does the process look like?
Pennsylvania Capitol Building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Harrisburg, Pa. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). In addition to signing and vetoing legislation and issuing executive orders, Pennsylvania’s governor has the authority to appoint officials to serve as the heads of statewide executive agencies, such as the Departments of Agriculture, Education, the state Insurance Commission, and more.
Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it.
Kansas lawmakers have passed severe limits on workers' compensation benefits, writes Jess Cooper. They can start to fix the problem in 2023. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector) The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jeff Cooper is an attorney with the Cooper Law Office in Topeka and is chair of the workers’ compensation committee of the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association.
68th Montana Legislature kicks off Monday
One of the staircases leading to the legislative chambers of the state capitol in Helena, Montana. (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan) The 68th session of the Montana Legislature kicks off Monday, and a daunting to-do list awaits. With a Republican supermajority being sworn in, GOP legislators are...
Noem goes against board, victims’ families and review process to reduce prison sentences
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks to supporters on Nov. 7, 2022, in Rapid City. (Kevin Eilbeck for South Dakota Searchlight) When Gov. Kristi Noem reduced seven prisoners’ sentences recently, she overruled the Board of Pardons and Paroles in one case, went against some victims’ family members she hadn’t contacted, and may have violated her own executive order.
State responds to criticism, says it answered tribal storm needs
Wayne Boyd, chief of staff to the president of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, looks at a map showing cleared and uncleared roads on Dec. 27, 2022, after winter storms. (Joshua Haiar/SD Searchlight) The state has responded to Rosebud Sioux Tribe officials’ frustrations with its response to recent winter storms.
Capitol Perspectives: The 50th Anniversary of Missouri’s Sunshine Law
The fall of 2023 will be the 50th anniversary of the legislative birth of Missouri’s Sunshine Law that provides the public with sweeping rights to documents, voting records and meetings of state and local governments. The Sunshine Law’s foundation has a long history. The 1972 Watergate scandal of...
A rearview mirror look at 2022: Roe v. Wade ends, Fulton Trump probe simmers, Warnock wins again
A lot happened in Georgia in 2022. The end of Roe v. Wade kicked off an ongoing court fight set to shape the future of reproductive care. The state lost one of its most vaunted leaders when House Speaker David Ralston died last month. The nation watched as a Fulton County district attorney launched a historic investigation into the actions of former president Donald Trump following his election loss two years ago.
Kentucky Supreme Court rejects Beshear’s claim that legislature wrongly curbed his emergency powers
Citing legislative immunity, the Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously rejected Gov. Andy Beshear’s claim that the legislature acted unconstitutionally when it curbed his emergency powers in 2021. The court ruled that the state Constitution grants lawmakers immunity from such lawsuits. The legislation in question was a response to...
