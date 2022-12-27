ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Comments / 8

Nk B
4d ago

When citizens are left on the street and those claiming asylum are put right into nice places it doesn't sit well with citizens. DON'T AGREE WITH THE DESTROYING OF AMERICA, this is an insult. if you come here legally that is on thing but this Biden bs is wrong when there already is a housing crisis.

Irene Brown
4d ago

Americans homeless, American families suffering food insecurity, American seniors unable to heat their homes or buy medication. I’m tired of hearing about organizations helping illegal immigrants, where’s the help for U.S. citizens? Their struggles are real, resources are limited, they deserve to come first.

Brenda207
3d ago

We don’t want illegals stealing from our citizens and that exactly what’s going on. The help we need is going to illegals while I, a senior sits in a cold house conserving fuel.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Rachel Perkins

5 Ways Maine is Tackling its Teacher Shortage

ClassroomPhoto byPhoto by Kenny Eliason on UnsplashonUnsplash. Maine is currently facing a teacher shortage, with many schools struggling to fill open positions. In response, the state is working to attract new teachers to the profession and retain the ones it already has. From offering financial incentives to promoting the state's quality of life, Maine is taking a multifaceted approach to addressing the teacher shortage. In this article, we'll explore some of the efforts being made to attract new teachers to Maine.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine could see dueling referendums about power ownership

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A group that wants to prevent the creation of a publicly-owned power company in Maine has submitted signatures to the state calling for a referendum to halt the project. The group is called No Blank Checks and it’s supported by the parent company of Central Maine...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine to receive around $6.5M more in LIHEAP funding

Maine (WABI) - The government funding bill that included an additional $1 billion dollars for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program means more money for Maine households. Maine has already allocated $42.5 million for LIHEAP through funding bills and now will receive an additional $6.5 million. Maine U.S. Sen. Susan...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

New Omicron subvariant, XBB, now widespread in Maine

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Maine, as a new Omicron variant makes it way across New England. Dr. Dora Mills of MaineHealth said the variant, known as XBB, seems to be more contagious but does not produce more severe disease than other Omicron variants.
MAINE STATE
ems1.com

U.S. spending bill includes $6.5M for Maine health care providers

LEWISTON, Maine — Maine's congressional delegation earmarked over $6.5 million for tri-county health care providers to upgrade facilities, purchase equipment and expand services in the massive omnibus spending bill approved by Congress last week. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden secured millions...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

2022 in review; Opioid crisis continues to rage across Maine

Overdose deaths continued to plague Maine in 2022. According to the Maine Drug Data Hub, 565 people in Maine had died of overdoses as of October. Data from November and December is not yet available. At that rate, the state is on pace to see another record-high number of lives...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

3 Maine outdoors issues to watch in 2023

(BDN) -- The effects of chemical contamination of Maine’s fish and wildlife, the impact of the revamped antlerless deer permit system and winter tick mortality among moose are three of the key areas outdoor enthusiasts should follow as we head into 2023. Many important questions remain unanswered from 2022...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Catholic Charities Maine appoints new state refugee health coordinator

Catholic Charities Maine's office of Maine refugee services has appointed a new refugee health coordinator. Danielle Rodriguez has more than a decade of experience working in refugee health, including labor delivery monitoring and maternal health in Eastleigh and Nairobi, Kenya. She worked with the Utah Department of Health and Human...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

The Definitive List Of New Years Eve Events In Maine

Even though the pandemic has changed a lot about how we live our lives, it still seems like New Years Eve is the ultimate party night. It is the one night of the year where people who would not normally stay up till midnight, do. If you have decided this...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

American Lung Association says 2023 is the year to quit tobacco.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Everyone has a different New Year’s resolution. Some want to quit sugar, or maybe cut back on caffeine. But, one could be the same for many others: quitting tobacco. The American Lung Association urges smokers to make 2023 their year to quit. Through their “Tobacco-Free...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Bill to ban flavored tobacco statewide

BANGOR — Multiple stakeholders are working to end the sale of flavored tobacco statewide. This year several communities banned the sale of flavored tobacco including south Portland. A bill sponsored by Senator Jill Duson aims to end flavored tobacco sales across the state. Advocates say the advertisements for the...
MAINE STATE

