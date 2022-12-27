Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears calls for investigation into national merit award scandal
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate one of the state's top high schools for not informing students that they had qualified for a national award until after important deadlines, a failure critics are attributing to the school leaders' ideology. "This...
thenewsprogress.com
New Virginia Governor, New Virginia Vison
Recently Governor Youngkin rolled out his proposed amendments to the existing 2022-2024 biennial budget. The Governor’s amendments to the biennial budget will build on the nearly $4 billion of tax relief already provided in the Budget. By increasing the standard deduction and providing businesses with a corporate tax cut...
WJLA
New laws going into effect January 2023 in DC, Virginia and Maryland
WASHINGTON (7News) — The countdown is on to 2023! The new year is bringing new changes to some laws and regulations in the DMV. Here are some laws are will go into effect on Jan. 1 or later in 2023:. WASHINGTON, D.C. Minimum wage. The living wage in the...
newsfromthestates.com
68th Montana Legislature kicks off Monday
One of the staircases leading to the legislative chambers of the state capitol in Helena, Montana. (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan) The 68th session of the Montana Legislature kicks off Monday, and a daunting to-do list awaits. With a Republican supermajority being sworn in, GOP legislators are...
fox5dc.com
Driver hits 2 women near White House, killing 1
WASHINGTON - A driver fleeing a Secret Service traffic stop in D.C. struck two women Friday evening, killing one of them, and critically injuring the other. D.C. police said the incident occurred after a member of the Secret Service pulled the driver over on 14th Street and New York Avenue in Northwest around 4:30 p.m.
newsfromthestates.com
TribCast: Evan Smith reflects on a career of watching Texas politics and media
Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith has spent more than 30 years in Texas journalism. (Annie Mulligan for the Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with outgoing Texas Tribune...
Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
newsfromthestates.com
Colorado leaders reflect on one year anniversary of Marshall Fire
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. (Hart Van Denburg/CPR, pool) One year after the Marshall Fire destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses in Boulder County, Colorado leaders reflected...
newsfromthestates.com
Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit
Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle...
newsfromthestates.com
A rearview mirror look at 2022: Roe v. Wade ends, Fulton Trump probe simmers, Warnock wins again
A lot happened in Georgia in 2022. The end of Roe v. Wade kicked off an ongoing court fight set to shape the future of reproductive care. The state lost one of its most vaunted leaders when House Speaker David Ralston died last month. The nation watched as a Fulton County district attorney launched a historic investigation into the actions of former president Donald Trump following his election loss two years ago.
Baltimore Times
BWI Marshall/Maryland Aviation Administration RFP Removes Entry Barriers for Lucrative State Contract
Vote to Award MD Minority-owned business recommended by BWI/MAA Halted. On May 31, 2022, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) and the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA) issued a request for proposals (RFP) for the Non-Exclusive Right to Redevelop, Renovate, Lease & Manage the Retail, Restaurant & Commercial Services at BWI Marshall Airport. During the RFP process, amendments were made to address mandatory team qualifications, and another addressed joint venture arrangements. This is a 20-year, lucrative state contract. In November, BWI/MAA recommended New Market Development, a Maryland based minority-owned business for the award. Earlier this month, MAA halted moving forward with the vote to award the contract and a lawsuit has been filed against MAA concerning the RFP process and its amendments.
WJLA
Meet the 18-year-old ANC-elect about to become one of DC's youngest ever elected officials
WASHINGTON (7News) — 18-year-old Quentin Colón Roosevelt will become one of the District's youngest ever elected officials next week when he's sworn in as an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner for 3D03. Colón Roosevelt, who's in the midst of his senior year of high school, will represent the Spring Valley, Kent, and Palisades neighborhoods in Ward Three.
newsfromthestates.com
It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite movies and TV shows
“It’s Official” is a series aimed at letting Louisiana residents know more about the elected officials that run their state. Louisiana looked at one point to be turning into Hollywood South thanks to general tax benefits for movies and television shows shot in the state. Here’s some of what the state’s highest profile elected officials like to watch.
Midnight? | Some DC families decided to celebrate the new year hours earlier
WASHINGTON — Sometimes, it’s not easy to stay up until midnight to ring in the new year, especially if you have a family with young children. Luckily, those families had an alternative option made available to them to celebrate the holiday together, as one. The Yards, in D.C.’s...
Engadget
Grubhub ordered to pay $3.5 million to settle Washington DC deceptive practices lawsuit
Grubhub has been ordered to pay $3.5 million to settle the lawsuit filed against the company by the District of Columbia over "deceptive trade practices." Washington DC Attorney General Karl Racine has announced that his office has reached an agreement with the food delivery service "for charging customers hidden fees and using deceptive marketing techniques." If you'll recall, his office sued the company earlier this year, accusing it of charging hidden fees and misrepresenting Grubhub+ subscription's offer of "unlimited free delivery," since customers still have to pay a service fee.
Deadline Looms for Mayor Bowser to Sign Revised Criminal Code Act into Law
Weeks after the D.C. Council unanimously approved the Revised Criminal Code Act, Mayor Muriel Bowser still hasn’t hinted at whether she would sign the bill into law. The post Deadline Looms for Mayor Bowser to Sign Revised Criminal Code Act into Law appeared first on The Washington Informer.
newsfromthestates.com
New state attorney general seeks 19 resignations among staff
Newly elected Attorney General Brenna Bird, right, is seeking 19 staff resignations as she shifts the focus of the office with the departure of Tom Miller, left. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) The incoming, recently elected Iowa attorney general has asked for the resignations of 19 current staffers, including...
wypr.org
New Year, new rules. Maryland diabetics won’t have to break the bank for insulin in 2023
Hundreds of thousands of Maryland residents with diabetes will have one less thing to stress about in the New Year: the volatile cost of insulin, a lifesaving medication that enables chronically ill people with diabetes to keep their blood sugar in a safe range. That’s because new laws at the state and federal level cap the price of insulin for patients who are covered by Medicare and those with commercial insurance policies. In August, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a wide-ranging law that mandates all individuals covered by Medicare won't pay more than $35 for a month’s supply of insulin, or $420 each year.
cardinalnews.org
Virginia needs more workers. Incorporating immigrants into workforce programs and recognizing foreign credentials could help.
Third of a three-part series. Gov. Glenn Youngkin seems to have a laser-like focus on getting more people into the state’s workforce and getting them trained for the jobs that are now begging for workers. Many of his education policies are designed with this in mind. Lab schools? The...
fox5dc.com
Washington Hebrew Congregation to pay $950K in child safety lawsuit
WASHINGTON - D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine says the Washington Hebrew Congregation, a synagogue that also runs a childcare center, will have to pay nearly a million dollars after claims of creating an environment that put children at risk for abuse. The District sued the congregation, saying it violated a...
