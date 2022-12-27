ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Darien: Athena's Boutique Shop

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Athena's Boutique...
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: Custom Cakes by Flour

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Custom Cakes...
BETHEL, CT
multihousingnews.com

Connecticut Property Changes Hands for $49M

The former owner recently implemented a two-year capital improvement program. Yellowstone Property Group has acquired Reserve41, a 164-unit multifamily community in Norwalk, Conn., for $48.7 million. The seller was Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Belpointe. CBRE brokered the deal for the seller and procured the buyer. Built in 1959,...
NORWALK, CT
rew-online.com

CBRE Arranges $48.65 Million Sale of 164-Unit Reserve41 in Norwalk, Connecticut

Today, representatives of CBRE, led by Jeff Dunne, Eric Apfel and Stuart MacKenzie, announced the $48.65 million sale of Reserve41, a 164-unit multifamily community in Norwalk, Connecticut. CBRE represented the seller, Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm, Belpointe. The team also procured the buyer, Yellowstone...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

COVID-19 Testing Resources Available In Norwalk

Norwalk Health Department Highlights New Community Testing Resources Available for Residents. (NORWALK, Connecticut) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced yesterday that they are shifting their COVID-19 testing and treatment resources, resulting in testing changes here in the City of Norwalk. Today, Thursday, December 29th, will be the last day of community testing at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion site in Norwalk.
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Celebrate our town's youngest artists while supporting Ridgefield Intensive Special Education

2 Blue Hens Art Room in Ridgefield invites you to celebrate our town’s youngest artists at an exhibit at RPAC gallery on Main Street on Sunday, January 15th, from 3-5pm. Featuring the works of budding artists as young as one year old, the show titled “Anything But A Paintbrush” will support the Ridgefield Intensive Special Education (RISE) program at Barlow Mountain and Farmingville Elementary School.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
WTNH

Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

In this episode of "This Week in the City" Danbury Mayor Esposito is joined by Director of Finance Dan Garrick to explain the annual city budget process

In this episode of "This Week in the City", Mayor Dean Esposito is joined by Director of Finance Dan Garrick to explain the annual city budget process to residents. As we start this year’s budget cycle, I want to thank all City employees for their dedication and incredible work this past year. Together, we have achieved significant milestones that will continue to improve life for generations of Danburians now and in the future.
DANBURY, CT
zip06.com

A New Gathering Place

I recently read an article in the New Haven Register by Mark Zaretsky about The Q River Grill, 3-5 Clifton Street, New Haven. It’s not only drawing customers from the Fair Haven neighborhood, where it’s located, it’s also pulling people in from across New Haven and also the ‘burbs from as far away as Branford. Wings, grilled pizzas, bugers, salads, and drinks are on the menu at the Q River, which has a family feel and has turned into something of a gathering place. One of the owners claims their wings are the best in Connecticut, and I, for one, am looking forward to trying them.
NEW HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Red Cross helps three Stamford families after fire on Atlantic Street

The American Red Cross is helping three families – seven adults – nine children after a fire yesterday on Atlantic St, Stamford. The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the families' immediate needs. Responders included: Frank Cassella, Emily Lowenthal-Cassella, Cheryl Engels, Jose Medeiros and Kathy Wong. The Red...
STAMFORD, CT
fsrmagazine.com

All-Day Brunch Spot The Place 2 Be Opens Fifth Location

Named one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City, Connecticut’s all-day brunch restaurant, The Place 2 Be, has opened its fifth location at 338 Elm Street in the space that formerly housed Box 63 in New Haven. “Growing The Place...
NEW HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Noice to residents regarding Redding Town Hall

On December 25, 2022 a sprinkler head burst in the Health Department and flooded the entire Town Hall. Damage control and clean-up has been ongoing, but Town Hall will remain closed until repairs are complete and it is safe for staff and residents to be in the building. In the meantime, Town Hall staff is working remotely and can be reached by email or by phone. Messages are being forwarded and will be checked throughout the day.
REDDING, CT
darientimes.com

Two Hartford-area women defrauded food assistance program, state officials say

HARTFORD — Two Connecticut women independently stole a combined $8,458 from a federal food assistance program financed by the state Department of Social Services, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Christina Burgos, 36, of Hartford, and Emily Guzman, 29, of Bloomfield, were arrested Wednesday and charged with...
HARTFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Milford Mayor Blake Announces Christmas Tree Pickup Schedule, Recycling of Christmas Trees is Encouraged

The Milford Public Works Department will pick up Christmas trees again this year. However, Mayor Benjamin G. Blake is encouraging residents to recycle their trees. Anyone wishing to recycle trees can bring them to the Walnut Beach or Tri-Beach Parking Lots on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The Department of Public Works will be there to chip the trees.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Shoppers flood Conn. Malls after Christmas weekend

West Hartford, Conn. (WFSB) - The day after Christmas is a big day for Connecticut residents to hit the malls. For many, post-Christmas shopping is a tradition. Shopping after the holiday an provide some of the best bargains of the season. This was certainly the case for shoppers at the...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy