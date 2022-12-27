Read full article on original website
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Darien: Athena's Boutique Shop
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Athena's Boutique...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: Custom Cakes by Flour
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Custom Cakes...
multihousingnews.com
Connecticut Property Changes Hands for $49M
The former owner recently implemented a two-year capital improvement program. Yellowstone Property Group has acquired Reserve41, a 164-unit multifamily community in Norwalk, Conn., for $48.7 million. The seller was Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Belpointe. CBRE brokered the deal for the seller and procured the buyer. Built in 1959,...
rew-online.com
CBRE Arranges $48.65 Million Sale of 164-Unit Reserve41 in Norwalk, Connecticut
Today, representatives of CBRE, led by Jeff Dunne, Eric Apfel and Stuart MacKenzie, announced the $48.65 million sale of Reserve41, a 164-unit multifamily community in Norwalk, Connecticut. CBRE represented the seller, Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm, Belpointe. The team also procured the buyer, Yellowstone...
hamlethub.com
COVID-19 Testing Resources Available In Norwalk
Norwalk Health Department Highlights New Community Testing Resources Available for Residents. (NORWALK, Connecticut) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced yesterday that they are shifting their COVID-19 testing and treatment resources, resulting in testing changes here in the City of Norwalk. Today, Thursday, December 29th, will be the last day of community testing at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion site in Norwalk.
hamlethub.com
Celebrate our town's youngest artists while supporting Ridgefield Intensive Special Education
2 Blue Hens Art Room in Ridgefield invites you to celebrate our town’s youngest artists at an exhibit at RPAC gallery on Main Street on Sunday, January 15th, from 3-5pm. Featuring the works of budding artists as young as one year old, the show titled “Anything But A Paintbrush” will support the Ridgefield Intensive Special Education (RISE) program at Barlow Mountain and Farmingville Elementary School.
Eyewitness News
How to save on rising electric bills; PURA public meeting with Eversource January 3rd
A New Haven officer has been placed on administrative duty after being arrested Halloween night. Kwanzaa is a predominantly African American celebration that’s a time for families and communities to come together and celebrate culture. Parents arrested after child dies from drug overdose. Updated: 7 hours ago. The father...
Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
hamlethub.com
In this episode of "This Week in the City" Danbury Mayor Esposito is joined by Director of Finance Dan Garrick to explain the annual city budget process
In this episode of "This Week in the City", Mayor Dean Esposito is joined by Director of Finance Dan Garrick to explain the annual city budget process to residents. As we start this year’s budget cycle, I want to thank all City employees for their dedication and incredible work this past year. Together, we have achieved significant milestones that will continue to improve life for generations of Danburians now and in the future.
zip06.com
A New Gathering Place
I recently read an article in the New Haven Register by Mark Zaretsky about The Q River Grill, 3-5 Clifton Street, New Haven. It’s not only drawing customers from the Fair Haven neighborhood, where it’s located, it’s also pulling people in from across New Haven and also the ‘burbs from as far away as Branford. Wings, grilled pizzas, bugers, salads, and drinks are on the menu at the Q River, which has a family feel and has turned into something of a gathering place. One of the owners claims their wings are the best in Connecticut, and I, for one, am looking forward to trying them.
hamlethub.com
Red Cross helps three Stamford families after fire on Atlantic Street
The American Red Cross is helping three families – seven adults – nine children after a fire yesterday on Atlantic St, Stamford. The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the families' immediate needs. Responders included: Frank Cassella, Emily Lowenthal-Cassella, Cheryl Engels, Jose Medeiros and Kathy Wong. The Red...
BEST OF 2022: With trash plant closing, Connecticut rethinks waste policy
With the Hartford trash-to-energy plant closing, the state is moving to reduce the waste stream with new technologies.
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Stacey Lane – Dir. Of Operations, Home Hospital Program, YNHH
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Stacey Lane, Director Of Operations, Home Hospital Program, YNHH, about this program, how it works and who might benefit from it. In this segment, Stacey Lane answers the following questions:. What is a Home Hospital?. How...
Norwalk man finds Treasure – service dog gave him a new lease on life
Jim McClellan has a rare form of muscular dystrophy that causes his spine to curve.
fsrmagazine.com
All-Day Brunch Spot The Place 2 Be Opens Fifth Location
Named one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City, Connecticut’s all-day brunch restaurant, The Place 2 Be, has opened its fifth location at 338 Elm Street in the space that formerly housed Box 63 in New Haven. “Growing The Place...
hamlethub.com
Noice to residents regarding Redding Town Hall
On December 25, 2022 a sprinkler head burst in the Health Department and flooded the entire Town Hall. Damage control and clean-up has been ongoing, but Town Hall will remain closed until repairs are complete and it is safe for staff and residents to be in the building. In the meantime, Town Hall staff is working remotely and can be reached by email or by phone. Messages are being forwarded and will be checked throughout the day.
darientimes.com
Two Hartford-area women defrauded food assistance program, state officials say
HARTFORD — Two Connecticut women independently stole a combined $8,458 from a federal food assistance program financed by the state Department of Social Services, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Christina Burgos, 36, of Hartford, and Emily Guzman, 29, of Bloomfield, were arrested Wednesday and charged with...
hamlethub.com
Milford Mayor Blake Announces Christmas Tree Pickup Schedule, Recycling of Christmas Trees is Encouraged
The Milford Public Works Department will pick up Christmas trees again this year. However, Mayor Benjamin G. Blake is encouraging residents to recycle their trees. Anyone wishing to recycle trees can bring them to the Walnut Beach or Tri-Beach Parking Lots on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The Department of Public Works will be there to chip the trees.
Eyewitness News
Shoppers flood Conn. Malls after Christmas weekend
West Hartford, Conn. (WFSB) - The day after Christmas is a big day for Connecticut residents to hit the malls. For many, post-Christmas shopping is a tradition. Shopping after the holiday an provide some of the best bargains of the season. This was certainly the case for shoppers at the...
COVID-19: CDC Recommends Indoor Mask-Wearing In Fairfield County In Brand-New Tracker Report
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in four Connecticut counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:. Counties shown in...
