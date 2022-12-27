Read full article on original website
bransontrilakesnews.com
Entertainment to start the New Year, a look ahead at 2023
As Ozark Mountain Christmas continues through Jan. 7, 2023, there are still several places around Branson who will be open and welcoming guests during the first week of the New Year. Grand Country Music Hall. —Grand Country’s Amazing Pets will offer a 10 a.m. showtimes on Sunday, Jan. 1 and...
bransontrilakesnews.com
2023 SuperRigs calendar features Branson locations
The 40th Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar, titled a Big Honkin’ Anniversary, has been released featuring photos taken of the rigs while they were in Branson for the 40th Anniversary competition in June. The calendar features the rigs of 12 truckers who drove in from around the country to compete...
KYTV
Bruce Springsteen tickets under $20? And the concert is a short drive from Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springsteen tickets for under $20? And the concert is just a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Springfield. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band recently announced several U.S. concert tour dates. The tour includes a stop at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Tuesday, February 21. Stub Hub...
bransontrilakesnews.com
New thrift store opens in Merriam Woods
A new thrift store has opened in Merriam Woods. Ellen’s Corner Thrift Store has opened in the building next to Beer 30 on State Highway 176; which also houses M & D Cleaning. The store will feature a wide variety of items from clothing and bedding to musical instruments and chainsaws.
bransontrilakesnews.com
The Stemmery Flower Boutique opens in Hollister
A new floral business has taken root in Hollister and business owner Laney Vivo looks forward to growing in the community. The Stemmery, located at 2045 S Business Highway 65, opened to the public on Nov. 17. Vivo said she and her husband, who is a golf course builder and designer, moved to the area because he was working on a project for Johnny Morris.
Friends and business owners remember impact after Grad School, J.O.B owner’s death
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – To say Danny Schlink will be missed, would be an understatement. “For somebody like that, that had the kind of impact on downtown Springfield that he did, it’s just kind of one of those things when you just hear that somebody that important to our culture here in Springfield has passed, it’s […]
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through
Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister School Board spreads holiday cheer
The Hollister Board of Education spent the last morning before Christmas break spreading holiday cheer to students and parents, as they participated in the Hollister Early Childhood Center’s “Welcome Waver” program. As Early Childhood Center parents and students arrived at school for one last time in 2022,...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Ozark, MO
Ozark in Christian County boasts several excellent restaurant options if you're looking for a great meal. You're likely to discover something you like because many restaurants within the area serve a wide range of cuisines. Whether you're looking for a big and filling meal to energize you for the whole...
Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks
This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the Ozarks have intrigued people for decades. Brooks Blevins, Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
PATRICIA HARRINGTON
Patricia Ann Harrington, 76, of Branson, MO passed away December 22, 2022. Patricia entered this life October 4, 1946, in Clarksdale, MS, the daughter of Hiram and Excell (McGarrh) Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Scarlett Bright. Patricia is survived by her two grandsons:...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Elks give blankets and books to elementary students
Blue Eye elementary students received gifts to help keep them warm and to help encourage reading. The Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505 used the funds from the Gratitude Grant to hold a ‘Books & Blankets’ event at Blue Eye Elementary on Wednesday, Dec. 14. During the event students...
KYTV
ON YOUR SIDE: Dealing with infestation issues in Springfield rental homes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Safe and affordable housing is what Springfield strives to provide. But some renters say they have problems getting issues addressed with their landlords and have turned to us for help. “It’s ridiculous. I know almost every one of the tenants has complained about it,” said Laura...
bransontrilakesnews.com
DUANE PROCHASKA
Duane Richard Prochaska, 60, of Branson, MO passed away December 15, 2022, at Cox Hospital in Branson. Duane entered this life February 2, 1962, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Richard and Barbara (Haskell) Prochaska. He was joined in marriage in February of 2000 to Linda Freeman. He is preceded...
KYTV
Springfield crews work to repair pipes that burst due to arctic blast
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The bitter cold temperatures are bringing more than their fair share of problems.. As many homeowners return from their holiday travel they are finding unwanted issues like standing water. “We got home and I say, this is terrible. Oh crap,” said Rick Kaufman. Ely Murray...
KYTV
Busted pipe leads to a flooded hallway at Monett High School
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The below-freezing temperatures led to a pipe burst at Monett High School. School leaders found the damage on Sunday. They believe the pipe burst happened on Friday. The water entered every classroom in one hallway, the library, the commons area, and the gym. Maintenance workers and...
KTLO
Krooked Kreek Water Association issues boil order for entire system
Two new boil water orders were issued Thursday for the Krooked Kreek Water Association in both Boone and Newton counties. The entire system of Krooked Kreek Water Association is under the boil order due to an issue of individual frozen lines preventing the tank from filling. The boil order issued...
KYTV
Christmas Day fire destroys Omaha, Ark. business
OMAHA, Ark. (KY3) - The Omaha Fire Department has determined a hair salon along Old Highway 65 in Omaha is a total loss after the structure caught fire over the weekend. The fire originally started on Christmas Eve, to which the Omaha Fire Department with aid from surrounding departments, responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Crews were able to contain the flames before spreading to a separate building.
KYTV
Smoke draws fire department to Springfield Quality Inn
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple fire crews responded to the Quality Inn (3330 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO) at 6:28 a.m. for reports of a fire. A hotel employee witnessed smoke coming from a room that was closed for remodeling and alerted the fire department. That employee did not see fire, but the fire alarms sounded.
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot away
A Missouri witness at Republic reported watching two bright, round-shaped objects at or under 400 feet at about 9:41 p.m. on October 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
