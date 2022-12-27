Read full article on original website
Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023
Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden speaks about Pivot Point, a crisis stabilization center set to open in 2023 in Rapid City. (Photo courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff's Office) Three crisis care centers in South Dakota that got a boost from federal funding are likely to seek additional state money for ongoing operations, and that could spark debate among legislators.
Economists: Mental health, social spending will pay for itself
COLUMBUS, OH — AUGUST 26: Governor Mike DeWine addresses a gubernatorial forum hosted by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) in partnership with the Ohio Association of Regional Councils (OARC), August 26, 2022, at the Hilton Columbus Downtown, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal / Republish photo only with original story)
Centering harm reduction, Maine group has already saved thousands of lives from overdoses
Chasity Tuell, Maine Access Points director of harm reduction services for the northern part of the state | Courtesy photo. During this year’s gubernatorial campaign, harm reduction emerged as a political flashpoint, with Republican candidate Paul LePage repeatedly attacking policies and practices aimed at reducing the effects of drug use.
State cabinet secretaries explained: How are they appointed, and what does the process look like?
Pennsylvania Capitol Building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Harrisburg, Pa. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). In addition to signing and vetoing legislation and issuing executive orders, Pennsylvania’s governor has the authority to appoint officials to serve as the heads of statewide executive agencies, such as the Departments of Agriculture, Education, the state Insurance Commission, and more.
In renaming things, N.J. policymakers hope words will move minds
State education officials aim to change the phrase "English language learner" to "multilingual learner" to honor a student's skill speaking multiple languages, rather than focusing on a deficit. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey politicians aren’t above name-calling. Knucklehead is one of Gov. Phil Murphy’s favorite insults, while...
Housing will be Oregon Legislature’s top focus in 2023, Democratic leader says
Oregon needs more construction and public sector workers to increase its housing stock. (Getty Images) Housing will remain a top focus when the Oregon Legislature returns to work in January, a top Democratic lawmaker tells the Capital Chronicle. Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene and the House majority leader, recently met with...
New state attorney general seeks 19 resignations among staff
Newly elected Attorney General Brenna Bird, right, is seeking 19 staff resignations as she shifts the focus of the office with the departure of Tom Miller, left. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) The incoming, recently elected Iowa attorney general has asked for the resignations of 19 current staffers, including...
Shapiro’s top aides have close ties to the governor-elect
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro speaks with supporters at a campaign event on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Capital-Star photo by Peter Hall) With less than a month to go before inauguration day, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has named four top aides who will serve in the governor’s office.
68th Montana Legislature kicks off Monday
One of the staircases leading to the legislative chambers of the state capitol in Helena, Montana. (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan) The 68th session of the Montana Legislature kicks off Monday, and a daunting to-do list awaits. With a Republican supermajority being sworn in, GOP legislators are...
University of Alaska will gain land under new federal budget law
A statue of Charles Bunnell, the first president of the Alaska Agricultural College and School of Mines, as the University of Alaska Fairbanks was once known, is seen on Sept. 18, 2022, on the UAF campus. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) An obscure clause in the just-passed $1.7 trillion federal...
Some uncertainty remains about big K-12 spending requests for upcoming Indiana budget
Legislators have to figure out how to fund K12 schools in the upcoming new budget. (Getty Images) Top K-12 education requests for Indiana’s next two-year budget plan center around new spending on literacy improvement initiatives and workforce readiness, as well as an increase to the K-12 tuition support formula.
Inflation hits Michigan food banks hard as statewide need increases during the holidays
Some food banks in Michigan are spending significantly more than what they normally would to stock shelves this holiday season as inflation strains the food supply chain in the state. Phil Knight, the executive director of the Food Bank Council of Michigan, said food distribution was at its peak last...
Ohio Redistricting: The Sequel
COLUMBUS, OH — DECEMBER 13: Representatives from multiple organizations opposed to HJR 6 cast ballots in a mock election at a press conference, December 13, 2022, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal) The new year could include many different developments...
Colorado leaders reflect on one year anniversary of Marshall Fire
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. (Hart Van Denburg/CPR, pool) One year after the Marshall Fire destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses in Boulder County, Colorado leaders reflected...
Will a new governor and shifting Legislature mean the expansion school choice in Arkansas?
A new governor and turnover in the state Legislature has proponents hopeful for the expansion of school-choice programs in the state during the 2023 legislative session. A coalition of Democrats and Republicans from mostly rural areas have blocked numerous school voucher bills in committee in past sessions. No legislation has...
Colorado health department to discontinue COVID-19 vaccine hotline at year’s end
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is winding down its operation of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline and will soon direct callers to a national phone number. Live assistance on the state’s vaccine hotline will end on Dec. 31. Instead, people will be directed to a hotline...
Alan Pratzel urged education and diversion as Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel
Alan Pratzel, former chief disciplinary counsel, speaks at a disciplinary hearing at the St. Louis County Courthouse on April 11, 2022 (Pool photo via T.L. Witt). Most Missourians have never heard of Alan Pratzel or the system he led for 15 years. To lawyers in Missouri, however, Pratzel was often...
Education, lobbying reform and abortion among issues on lawmakers’ agendas in next session
Pennsylvania Capitol Building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg, for the Capital-Star). The Pennsylvania General Assembly starts a new two-year legislative session when members return in January. And lawmakers have been busy circulating plans to introduce and reintroduce bills since Dec. 1 — addressing election reform, education, health, safety, and economic development.
Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it.
Kansas lawmakers have passed severe limits on workers' compensation benefits, writes Jess Cooper. They can start to fix the problem in 2023. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector) The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jeff Cooper is an attorney with the Cooper Law Office in Topeka and is chair of the workers’ compensation committee of the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association.
Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit
Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle...
