Maryland State

Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023

Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden speaks about Pivot Point, a crisis stabilization center set to open in 2023 in Rapid City. (Photo courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff's Office) Three crisis care centers in South Dakota that got a boost from federal funding are likely to seek additional state money for ongoing operations, and that could spark debate among legislators.
WATERTOWN, SD
Economists: Mental health, social spending will pay for itself

COLUMBUS, OH — AUGUST 26: Governor Mike DeWine addresses a gubernatorial forum hosted by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) in partnership with the Ohio Association of Regional Councils (OARC), August 26, 2022, at the Hilton Columbus Downtown, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal / Republish photo only with original story)
OHIO STATE
State cabinet secretaries explained: How are they appointed, and what does the process look like?

Pennsylvania Capitol Building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Harrisburg, Pa. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). In addition to signing and vetoing legislation and issuing executive orders, Pennsylvania’s governor has the authority to appoint officials to serve as the heads of statewide executive agencies, such as the Departments of Agriculture, Education, the state Insurance Commission, and more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
In renaming things, N.J. policymakers hope words will move minds

State education officials aim to change the phrase "English language learner" to "multilingual learner" to honor a student's skill speaking multiple languages, rather than focusing on a deficit. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey politicians aren’t above name-calling. Knucklehead is one of Gov. Phil Murphy’s favorite insults, while...
TEXAS STATE
Housing will be Oregon Legislature’s top focus in 2023, Democratic leader says

Oregon needs more construction and public sector workers to increase its housing stock. (Getty Images) Housing will remain a top focus when the Oregon Legislature returns to work in January, a top Democratic lawmaker tells the Capital Chronicle. Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene and the House majority leader, recently met with...
OREGON STATE
New state attorney general seeks 19 resignations among staff

Newly elected Attorney General Brenna Bird, right, is seeking 19 staff resignations as she shifts the focus of the office with the departure of Tom Miller, left. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) The incoming, recently elected Iowa attorney general has asked for the resignations of 19 current staffers, including...
IOWA STATE
Shapiro’s top aides have close ties to the governor-elect

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro speaks with supporters at a campaign event on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Capital-Star photo by Peter Hall) With less than a month to go before inauguration day, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has named four top aides who will serve in the governor’s office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
68th Montana Legislature kicks off Monday

One of the staircases leading to the legislative chambers of the state capitol in Helena, Montana. (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan) The 68th session of the Montana Legislature kicks off Monday, and a daunting to-do list awaits. With a Republican supermajority being sworn in, GOP legislators are...
MONTANA STATE
University of Alaska will gain land under new federal budget law

A statue of Charles Bunnell, the first president of the Alaska Agricultural College and School of Mines, as the University of Alaska Fairbanks was once known, is seen on Sept. 18, 2022, on the UAF campus. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) An obscure clause in the just-passed $1.7 trillion federal...
FAIRBANKS, AK
Ohio Redistricting: The Sequel

COLUMBUS, OH — DECEMBER 13: Representatives from multiple organizations opposed to HJR 6 cast ballots in a mock election at a press conference, December 13, 2022, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal) The new year could include many different developments...
OHIO STATE
Colorado leaders reflect on one year anniversary of Marshall Fire

Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. (Hart Van Denburg/CPR, pool) One year after the Marshall Fire destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses in Boulder County, Colorado leaders reflected...
COLORADO STATE
Education, lobbying reform and abortion among issues on lawmakers’ agendas in next session

Pennsylvania Capitol Building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg, for the Capital-Star). The Pennsylvania General Assembly starts a new two-year legislative session when members return in January. And lawmakers have been busy circulating plans to introduce and reintroduce bills since Dec. 1 — addressing election reform, education, health, safety, and economic development.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it.

Kansas lawmakers have passed severe limits on workers' compensation benefits, writes Jess Cooper. They can start to fix the problem in 2023. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector) The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jeff Cooper is an attorney with the Cooper Law Office in Topeka and is chair of the workers’ compensation committee of the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association.
KANSAS STATE
Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit

Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle...
DES MOINES, IA

