ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

This local bar helps promote Dry January all year

ST. LOUIS — Sans Bar STL makes dry January fun all year. Sans Bar Mastermind Annie O’Donoghue is fresh off an alcohol-free (AF) holiday party at Kingside Diner in Clayton. She shares mocktails and AF drinks worthy of New Year’s Eve 2022. Keep up with AF events...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Jim Butler Auto Group gathers money, food for Food Bank

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jim Butler Auto Group raised $121,055 and over 4,000 pounds of food in partnership with The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri. The event, labeled the Good Taste campaign, partnered with The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri to gather food for Operation Food Search.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Shamele Hill serves as chief program officer at CASA

Earlier this year, Shamele Hill was promoted to chief program officer for the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of St. Louis organization where she oversees the day-to-day operations of the program and provides support and guidance to staff and volunteers as they deliver best interest advocacy to children in foster care. Hill has worked with CASA of St. Louis cumulatively for approximately 14 years. Most recently, Hill became a facilitator of the Darkness to Light Stewards of Children curriculum that focuses on educating adults on preventive measures of child sexual abuse. Hill received a master of social work from Arizona State University and a master of human resource management from Lindenwood University.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Rosati-Kain receives a ‘Christmas miracle’

You could call it a Christmas miracle. The region’s most diverse all-girls Catholic high school, Rosati-Kain, will remain open. Its board reached a decision to renew a multi-year lease on Christmas day. The all-girl Catholic high school has been a part of the St. Louis community since 1911 as their Catholic sponsor. The organization also sponsors Fontbonne University and St. Joseph’s Academy in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis area New Year’s Eve events

ST. LOUIS – As we transition into the new year, several events are taking place for adults and families to enjoy. Here’s a list of several can’t-miss events as 2022 comes to an end. Winterfest New Year’s Eve in Downtown St. Louis. Winterfest in downtown St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
53K+
Followers
53K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy