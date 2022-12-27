Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. LouisCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
St. Louis City vs. St. Louis County: America's Costliest DivorceEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Related
What You Are Doing About It? Free Food for Kids 18 and Under, Thursday Night Homeless Outreach, ’80s and ’90s Hip Hop Night
Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Public invited to attend Demetrious Johnson memorial service
Football legend and St. Louis philanthropist Demetrious Johnson passed away earlier this week. His family has released details for his memorial service, which the public is invited to attend.
This local bar helps promote Dry January all year
ST. LOUIS — Sans Bar STL makes dry January fun all year. Sans Bar Mastermind Annie O’Donoghue is fresh off an alcohol-free (AF) holiday party at Kingside Diner in Clayton. She shares mocktails and AF drinks worthy of New Year’s Eve 2022. Keep up with AF events...
So St. Louis: How the Galleria Mall Ruined Christmas
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
KMOV
Jim Butler Auto Group gathers money, food for Food Bank
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jim Butler Auto Group raised $121,055 and over 4,000 pounds of food in partnership with The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri. The event, labeled the Good Taste campaign, partnered with The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri to gather food for Operation Food Search.
One Missouri City Named As The 'Loneliest City' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
St. Louis American
Shamele Hill serves as chief program officer at CASA
Earlier this year, Shamele Hill was promoted to chief program officer for the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of St. Louis organization where she oversees the day-to-day operations of the program and provides support and guidance to staff and volunteers as they deliver best interest advocacy to children in foster care. Hill has worked with CASA of St. Louis cumulatively for approximately 14 years. Most recently, Hill became a facilitator of the Darkness to Light Stewards of Children curriculum that focuses on educating adults on preventive measures of child sexual abuse. Hill received a master of social work from Arizona State University and a master of human resource management from Lindenwood University.
What You Are Doing About It: Noon Year’s Eve, Yoga Buzz, and New Era Fitness
ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. The Missouri History Museum will make sure partiers of all ages and bedtimes can ring in New Year’s 2023. Saturday, December 31. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. CST. Missouri History...
St. Louis mayor authorizes guaranteed income program
Mayor Tishaura Jones has approved a plan for St. Louis to move forward with a Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program.
Way Out Club Treasures to Be Sold in Massive Estate Sale
The famed St. Louis music venue closed its doors last summer
’12 Grapes’ New Year’s TikTok trend has an interesting history
-Teens on TikTok claim that the "12 grapes" New Year's Eve ritual is a new trend invented by GenZers. Is the superstition, however, rooted in something more cultural?
St. Louis American
Rosati-Kain receives a ‘Christmas miracle’
You could call it a Christmas miracle. The region’s most diverse all-girls Catholic high school, Rosati-Kain, will remain open. Its board reached a decision to renew a multi-year lease on Christmas day. The all-girl Catholic high school has been a part of the St. Louis community since 1911 as their Catholic sponsor. The organization also sponsors Fontbonne University and St. Joseph’s Academy in St. Louis.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County YMCA Executive Director Debbie Siebert announces retirement
(Festus) Current Jefferson County Family YMCA Executive Director Debbie Siebert has announced her plans for retirement. Siebert, who has been with the YMCA for more than 30 years, felt that it was time to hang up the hat. My MO Info · KJ122922C. Siebert mentions it’s been great working...
This Very Limited Time Pop-Up Bar In St. Louis Is On Wheels And Adults Only
I wish I had heard about the North Pole Night Cap sooner. Because it's just the kind of cool pop-up bar experience I'd really enjoy. For me, it's not in the cards this year. However, if you're itching to wrap up your Christmas holiday with some cocktails and a quick getaway to St. Louis, this rolling pop-up bar might just be your thing.
2022 in Review: St. Louis Lost Some Wonderful Restaurants in 2022
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
BabyQuip offers parents rental equipment to keep their babies comfortable while on the road
ST. LOUIS – BabyQuip offers parents rental equipment to keep their babies comfortable while on the road. Jen Maddox featured the strollers, seates, cribs, and other equipment with updated safety features that can be rented during family trips or for nights with the grandparents. Learn more at https://www.babyquip.com/jen525.
St. Louis area New Year’s Eve events
ST. LOUIS – As we transition into the new year, several events are taking place for adults and families to enjoy. Here’s a list of several can’t-miss events as 2022 comes to an end. Winterfest New Year’s Eve in Downtown St. Louis. Winterfest in downtown St....
2022 in Review: St. Louis Made Excellent Weed Snacks
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
All aboard! Hop on the North Pole Night Cap at Union Station
ST. LOUIS — Pop-up bars are all the rage these days. A holiday pop-up on a moving train departing Union Station may just be the ticket to wrap up 2022. Beginning Wednesday night, you'll be able to hop aboard a 45-minute excursion for a North Pole Night Cap. With...
St. Louis Police graduation taking place Thursday evening
St. Louis Police will welcome 13 new officers to the force Thursday night.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
53K+
Followers
53K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0