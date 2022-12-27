ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santos Blames ‘Bourgeois’ Media for Pointing Out His Many, Many Campaign Lies

By Nikki McCann Ramirez
 3 days ago
“Did I embellish my resume? Yes I did. And I’m sorry … but I’m still the same guy, I’m not a fraud .”

New York congressman-elect George Santos admitted on Monday to having engaged in “résumé embellishment” and lying about his education and work history. Santos has been embroiled in controversy following a New York Times report that raised discrepancies in the incoming congressman’s background. In various interviews responding to the controversy, Santos has now admitted to misrepresenting his job history, lying about his educational background, and exaggerating his financial position.

Despite repeatedly apologizing for misleading the public , Santos still attempted to deflect blame for his lies onto other entities. Santos pointed the finger at elitism in the media as the motivation behind the exaggeration of his credentials. “I worked as a customer service agent for 6-7 months of my life…elitists like the New York Times like to call blue-collar jobs like that ‘ odd jobs ’ because it just doesn’t fit their bourgeois-style lifestyle.”

And that, Santos says, is what’s to blame for him making a litany of false statements to voters while seeking office. “It’s those expectations and those connotations from elitist organizations such as the New York Times that lead people like me” to embellish their history.

The investigation by the Times was unable to verify claims by Santos regarding his self-reported work for major financial groups Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, as well as his assertion that he had graduated from Baruch College in New York and New York University. In an interview with the New York Post , Santos admitted that he had “never worked directly” with Goldman Sachs or Citigroup. He explained that a financial firm he had worked for, Link Bridge, had done work with the companies and blamed the discrepancy on his “poor choice of words.” “If I was trying to really defraud the people, like everybody keeps saying, I could have just listed bigger — just as big names,” Santos said in an interview with City & State New York .

“I didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning,” Santos admitted to the Post . “ I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume,” he stated. “I own up to that … We do stupid things in life.”

Santos further denied accusations that he had lied about having Jewish heritage, telling the Post that he “never claimed to be Jewish.” “I am Catholic,” Santos said, “because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’” Santos had previously claimed that his grandparents were Holocaust survivors who escaped persecution in WWII.

Regarding questions on discrepancies in his finances, Santos admitted to little besides a history of bad tenancy and never actually having owned property. Addressing claims that he owned more than 13 properties to City & State Santos said he “never claimed to” have owned property himself. “No I do not own property,” he said, “I’ve never purchased property under my name.”  Santos clarified that while his family members owned various properties he helped manage, none outright belonged to him.

The revelations have prompted calls from Democrats for Santos’ resignation , including accusations from his future colleagues that Santos “[defrauded] the voters of Long Island about his ENTIRE resume.” However, the incoming congressman plans to see his term through. ”I will be sworn in. I will take office.” Santos told New York’s WABC .

John Hoppie
3d ago

I don’t vote based on party or sexual orientation, but I do vote based on qualifications and character. He has demonstrated he is not qualified nor does he have a quality character.

Bob Hock
3d ago

in business this would result in an immediate termination more will be found regarding regarding his fake charities and fake jobsgood news is that all thisakes him eligible to be Trumps running mate for 2024!

Heather
3d ago

AOC didn't lie about being a bartender for NYC elitists, and it's the Republicans who constantly demean her for it. Now Santos wants to claim it's the media that made him lie?

